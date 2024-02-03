XO, Kitty Season 2 Gets Disappointing Release Update (Report)

XO, Kitty Season 2, Netflix logo

The popular series XO, Kitty received a a release update that may prove quite disappointing for some.

The teenage romantic comedy, which is a spin-off from the To All the Boys trilogy of rom-com films, premiered on Netflix in May 2023. A month later, the series, which stars Anna Cathcart as the title character, was renewed for a second season.

When Is XO, Kitty Season 2 Coming Out?

XO, Kitty
Netflix

A new report from Deadline shed some light on Netflix’s upcoming slate and offered some disappointing news for those who enjoy XO, Kitty.

As a result of the 2023 Hollywood strikes, XO, Kitty Season 2 will not be released this year and instead be put out in 2025.

As for when the show is likely to drop its sophomore run, it’s easy enough to make a prediction. 

XO, Kitty’s first season kicked off production in March 2022 going until June of that year. However, the season did not arrive on Netflix until the following year on May 18, 2023.

With that in mind, even if the second season began shooting soon, if the pattern holds, it likely would not be released until mid-2025 at the earliest.

What to Expect In XO, Kitty Season 2

XO, Kitty Season 1’s story concluded with several major revelations. Kitty Song Covey made it to Seoul and was ready to settle in, but wound up getting expelled from school after the staff discovered that she had been staying in the boys‘ dorm.

In addition to all that, a series of romantic confessions and letdowns ensued, including a breakup between Kitty and Her boyfriend Dae.

Season 2 plotlines could concern Kitty possibly returning to Seoul, a potential pairing of Kitty and Min Ho, and the search for the identity of her mother.

All 10 episodes in XO, Kitty’s first season can be streamed on Netflix.

