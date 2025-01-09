The Night Agent Season 2: All Confirmed Details & Everything We Know

Several key details have been confirmed about The Night Agent Season 2 ahead of its upcoming release.

The hit Netflix action thriller is set to return on Thursday, January 23, reintroducing fans to the ongoing plight of FBI agent Peter Sutherland (played by Gabriel Basso), after Season 1 proved to be one of the breakout hits of 2023.

Season 2 will venture into uncharted waters, as it picks up after the Matthew Quirk novel Season 1 was based on. With no sequel to draw from for source material, the second batch of episodes will be an original story, centered on Agent Sutherland as he officially became a Night Agent at the end of Season 1.

Everything We Know About The Night Agent Season 2

The Night Agentr

The Night Agent Season 2 Releases Later This Month

The wait for Night Agent Season 2 is almost over, as fans can expect to dive back into the series later this month.

After a tumultuous lead-up to release, which included fans potentially getting their hopes up that the show would come back in 2024 before ultimately being let down, The Night Agent is finally set to return starting on Thursday, January 23.

Just like the first batch of episodes, Season 2, will drop all at once, arriving with ten new episodes for fans to enjoy.

Gabriel Basso Is Back in the Second Season

Leading the charge in The Night Agent Season 2 will once again be Gabriel Basso as the daring FBI agent Peter Sutherland.

Season 1 saw, Basso's Peter fall into a web of international conspiracy, as he discovered a Machiavellian plot to bring down the U.S. government from within.

After thwarting the mole, Basso became an official member of the prestigious Night Agent program, meaning he will be in even more danger heading into the field in Season 2.

Joining Basso for Season 2 are fellow returning cast members including Luciane Buchanan's cybersecurity expert (and love interest to Peter) Rose Larkin, Sarah Desjardins' daughter of the vice president Maddie Redfield among others.

Below is a full list of returning stars set for The Night Agent Season 2:

Gabriel Basso - Peter Sutherland

Luciane Buchanan - Rose Larkin

Fola Evans-Akingbola - Chelsea Arrington

Sarah Desjardins - Maddie Redfield

Hong Chau - Diane Farr

13 New Cast Members are Joining Season 2

Joining the returning cast members will be several new major players set to debut in The Night Agent Season 2.

13 new cast members have been confirmed for the series' sophomore effort.

This will include Power Book II: Ghost actor Berto Colon as Solomon (a former marine-turned-fixer for a powerful business magnate), Westworld's Louis Herthum as Jacob Monroe (a brooding international businessman you uses his connections to accumulate power), as well as Arienne Mandi as Noor (an aide working for the Iranian UN delegation seeking a better life for her family back home).

Below is a full list of Season 2's new cast members:

Marwan Kenzari

Elise Kibler

Dikran Tulaine

Amanda Warren

Arienne Mandi

Louis Herthum

Berto Colon

Brittany Snow

Teddy Sears

Michael Malarkey

Keon Alexander

Navid Negahban

Rob Heaps

Season 2's Trailer Confirms a Move to Thailand

While story details for Season 2 remain scarce, one thing is for certain, fans are in for a more international affair this time around.

The trailer for the series featured a brief glimpse at what to expect in Season 2, including the series traveling across the globe to Thailand.

The short teaser shows off Gabriel Basso's Peter Sutherland as he is on the run yet again, this time making his way through the streets of a city in the Southeast Asian nation.

Season 2 will pick up where Season 1 left off, Peter is now officially a Night Agent, handing in his job as the one making the phone calls for one where he gets to answer them.

However, things are not all hunky-dory following the events of the series' first season. Season 2 sees Peter go on the run yet again, this time as he discovers the Night Agent extraction points may be compromised, putting him on a globe-trotting quest to discover who may be behind it (no matter the consequences).

The Night Agent Season 3 Is Already Confirmed

Fans worried Season 2 may be the end of The Night Agenthave nothing to fear. Season 3 of the hit series has already been announced, with production ongoing.

Season 3 was officially confirmed in October 2024 months before Season 2's premiere (per Deadline). As of early January, production on Season 3 remains ongoing with filming taking place in New York City and Istanbul, Turkey.

Several new cast members have been confirmed for Season 3 as well including Lioness star Genesis Rodriguez, Jennifer Morrison, and Steven Moyer; however, specifics about their roles have yet to be divulged.

The Night Agent Season 2 hits Netflix on Thursday, January 23.