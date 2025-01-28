The Night Agent Season 2 introduces Amanda Warren's Catherine Weaver who may be hiding a secret tied to Peter Sutherland Jr.'s past.

In the sophomore run of the Netflix political thriller series, a good chunk of the episodes showed Peter's time as a Night Agent, introducing new characters, such as his new partner, Brittany Snow's Alice, and his handler, Catherine.

Right from the get-go, it is pretty clear that Catherine doesn't fully trust Peter, which has something to do with what his father did in the past.

Is Catherine an Ally or Foe in The Night Agent Season 2?

Amanda Warren & Gabriel Basso

The Night Agent Season 1 ended with Peter Sutherland Jr. saving U.S. President Michelle Travers from being assassinated.

As a result, the President promoted Peter to become a full-fledged Night Agent, a spy working covertly for Night Action - a countersurveillance program within the confines of the FBI.

In The Night Agent Season 2 (read more about the show's full cast here), one of the characters not too happy about Peter's promotion is his new superior, Catherine Weaver.

It is later revealed that Catherine was previously involved in investigating Peter Sutherland Sr. (Peter Jr.'s father) after he leaked classified intel in the past that put his life and the FBI in harm's way.

Fast forward to the present day, Catherine initially gives Peter the benefit of the doubt, considering that POTUS (President of the United States) endorsed him personally.

However, it all goes haywire after Peter's partner, Alice, dies during a mission gone wrong in Bangkok. To make matters worse, Peter goes AWOL after Alice's death, giving Catherine more reason to not trust him.

Peter went missing because he believed Catherine was involved in the mission's failure.

This is as such he doesn't trust his superiors (except the president) after the whole fiasco with her former boss (aka the Chief of Staff) Diane Farr in Season 1.

Still, Catherine proved that she is not the mole within the Night Action program, helping Peter and Rose several times while they are on the run and uncovering a larger conspiracy that could endanger the lives of many.

Did Catherine End Up Trusting Peter in The Night Agent Season 2?

Gabriel Basso & Amanda Warren

While Catherine and Peter end up settling their differences, something happens midway into the second season that tests their trust in one another, and this mostly revolves around Peter not following his superior's orders whenever Rose's life is in danger.

After capturing Solomon Vega (a loyal enforcer of the intelligence broker that they have been trying to catch), Peter voluntarily frees him because his boss is the only one who knows about Rose's whereabouts after she was captured by Tomas and Markus Bala to replicate a chemical compound related to the Foxglove program.

Adding more fuel to the fire, Peter commits a crime that would have him disavowed from the Night Action program: stealing classified information from the United Nations (UN) in exchange for the details of Rose's whereabouts.

Still, Peter and Catherine sort out their differences to stop a deadly chemical attack within the United Nations and ultimately save lives.

Catherine trusts Peter enough to help her and the FBI defeat the Bala crime family from launching an all-out chemical warfare in the end.

However, in the end, Peter still needs to answer for his crimes of stealing classified intel.

Read more about The Direct's exclusive interview with Amanda Warren about The Night Agent Season 2's globe-throttling adventures.

What's Next for Catherine and Peter in The Night Agent Season 3?

At the end of The Night Agent Season 2, Peter is being held in a high-security cell because of his actions.

However, Catherine ends up freeing him in exchange for his biggest and most daunting mission yet: becoming a double agent.

It is revealed that Peter's actions of stealing classified intel have a catch since he has to agree to any favor that Jacob Monroe (intelligence broker) will ask him to do, no questions asked.

Catherine unearths a much larger conspiracy: this certain Monroe is pulling the strings right from the start and the events confirmed that he is close to Governor Hagan (aka the soon-to-be newly elected President of the United States).

More importantly, the classified intel that Peter stole from the UN is tied to Hagan's opponent in the Presidential Elections since it caused him to drop out of it.

Given that they are treading on dangerous waters since the future president will soon be a puppet of Monroe's, Catherine sees this as an opportunity to give Peter a chance to atone for his actions.

Peter needs to get close to Jacob Monroe and the (future) U.S. President Hagan so that he will be wary of their transactions while also learning more about their exact relationship.

Speaking with Tudum, The Night Agent series creator Shawn Ryan teased what lies ahead for Peter in Season 3, noting that he is "in the middle of an awkward and uncomfortable place:"

"Peter falls in the middle of an awkward and uncomfortable place — he’s between two very powerful people who may be up to no good. That will be an interesting question in Season 3: Who’s really in control of that relationship — President Hagan or Jacob Monroe?"

Of course, this is on top of informing Catherine about everything, and she reiterates that she must be the only one who will be aware of his real allegiance.

All episodes of The Night Agent Season 2 are streaming on Netflix.