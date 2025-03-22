Here's When Night Agent Season 3's Release Is Now Expected

A series of new updates may suggest when the Night Agent Season 3 release can be expected.

The hit streaming thriller starring The Big C's Gabriel Basso was announced to be coming back for a third season in October 2024, months before the long-awaited Season 2 had even debuted.

The Netflix show has proven to be a force to be reckoned with, climbing the streaming charts on the platform and becoming one of the top six most-streamed Netflix shows of all time.

The Latest Night Agent Season 3 Release Projections

Netflix

A picture of when fans can expect The Night Agent Season 3 to be released may be coming into view.

Filming on the streaming smash hit was revealed to have gotten underway in early February by Netflix, marking a quick turnaround by the streamer from the release of Season 2 to work getting started on Season 3.

Typically, new seasons of The Night Agent have taken roughly five months to film—all starting production early in their respective years and ending around June. They then have varied slightly in their release schedules, though.

Season 2 wrapped up shooting in June 2024 before coming to Netflix seven months later in January 2025. Season 1 took just a touch longer, finishing filming in June 2022 and releasing in March 2023 (nine months after wrap).

That likely means if Season 3 were to follow a similar production schedule (starting in February and wrapping up around June), an expected release sometime in early 2026 may be possible.

There is always the chance that it could come sooner or later than that, but with the fairly consistent schedules of Seasons 1 and 2, that 2026 date feels like a good bet.

Series star Amanda Warren insinuated as such in a February conversation with The Direct. In that interview, the Catherine Weaver actress admitted she is hoping this series will hit "the same time next year," and that, at the time of the conversation, the show is "really on schedule:"

"Whenever I, as a TV viewer, see something that I really love, I'm always hoping for [the] same time next year, or at least, you know, a year from when—not all streaming platforms are built the same, but sometimes they come out weekly, and sometimes I'm just like, 'Okay, from the end episode, same time next year?' So, I always hope for the same time next year. I can tell you that 'Night Agent' shot at the same time last year, so we are on schedule. I mean, as a production now, they're really on schedule."

Netflix's Night Agent Season 3 - Here's What's In Store

A full plot synopsis for The Night Agent Season 3 has not yet been disclosed, but fans can expect another rip-roaring adventure whenever the hit thriller does return.

Season 2 of the series proved the show was not a one-trick pony. After setting itself almost exclusively on American soil in Season 1, The Night Agent's sophomore effort turned the table and became a much more international affair.

Season 3 will likely carry on with this trend as the world of the streaming epic continues to grow.

Thankfully, fans got a potential tease of what that will look like as a part of its Season 2 finale. The end of Season 2 sets up the next mission for Gabriel Basso's Peter Sutherland as he investigates governmental collusion happening in the Presidential office.

This will likely see him looking into intelligence broker Jacob Monroe and presidential candidate Governor Richard Hagan, as the conspiracy that has plagued the former Night Action telephone operator since Season 1 continues to unravel before him.

Teasing what could come in Season 3, showrunner Shawn Ryan told Deadline, "Peter, because he is a good, decent person at the end of season 2, he realizes that...the actions that he took to achieve [his Season 2 goal] had some unintended consequences:"

"What I will say is that Peter, because he is a good, decent person at the end of Season 2, he realizes that, while he got the desired result of saving Rose, stopping the attack on the UN, that the actions that he took to achieve that had some unintended consequences that could be even bigger, perhaps, than the things he stopped. That will be a part of Season 3, him trying to emotionally and logistically deal with the unintended consequences of his actions in Season 2."

This indicates that Peter's morals will be pushed to the edge in Season 3, as he questions if his "for the greater good" mentality is something he can unwaveringly maintain.

The Night Agent is now streaming on Netflix.