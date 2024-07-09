The Night Agent Season 2 Gets Exciting Update from Creator: When Will It Release?

The creator behind Netflix's The Night Agent offered fans a promising update regarding Season 2's potential release.

Based on the novel of the same name, the streaming action thriller brought FBI Agent Peter Sutherland to the small screen as he chases a mole at the highest levels of the U.S. government.

Following the hugely successful first season (which became Netflix's most-watched show in the first six months of 2023), Season 2 was announced, and production began earlier this year.

The Night Agent Season 2 Gets Teased

Netflix

The Night Agent author Matthew Quirk teased fans in a recent interview, talking about Season 2 of the hit Netflix series.

In a post on his Instagram page, Quirk, who wrote the book the series is based on, hinted that he has been taking in some of Season 2 during the post-production process.

He told fans, "I was getting an early look at Season 2" and that "Its on its way and it absolutely rips:"

"You never know who you'll run into at 'Night Agent' HQs. Two greats: showrunner Shawn Ryan and Season 1 star DB Woodside. I was getting an early look at Season 2. It's on its way and it absolutely rips."

This is the first real update the series has received since wrapping filming in mid-June, and it could indicate when the hit show will finally be released.

Principal photography for The Night Agent Season 2 lasted from February 5, 2024 to June 18.

Season 1 seemed to wrap around the same time of year in 2022, meaning the second batch of episodes could be lining up a similar post-production plan, leading into an eventual release.

The first season of Night Agent completed filming in June 2022, taking roughly nine months before it eventually was released in March 2023.

If Season 2 follows the same sort of lead-up to release, it will likely be released sometime early next year—possibly in March 2025.

What To Expect in The Night Agent Season 2

The Night Agent Season 2 is an exciting and worrying prospect as it begins to line up its eventual Netflix release.

Fans will surely be enthusiastic that the hit streaming series is coming back for another round, but it will do so without the foundation of a story to base itself on.

Season 2 will be a wholly original story, as Night Agent author Matthew Quirk only released a single novel that the series is based on. Season 2 will have to venture into uncharted territory.

Of course, this is not an unprecedented move; other TV hits have done things like this in the past. Major names like Game of Thrones, Big Little Lies, and The Handmaiden's Tale have all ventured beyond the bounds of the book they were based on, so the playbook has been written for how to tackle something like what The Night Agent is trying to do.

It seems Quirk has been closely involved in creating Season 2, so audiences should not be too worried that the show will deviate too far from where its original author saw it going.

The biggest change coming in Season 2 will be a switch of scenery for the series. While Season 1 largely took place in the U.S. capital (Washington, D.C.), Season 2 will head northeast to the hustle and bustle of New York City.

This new locale will influence the twisting narrative of FBI agent Peter Sutherland's second adventure. Its location in the Big Apple could mean many things for Season 2's story.

New York-based institutions like the United Nations could heavily influence the show's new conspiratorial plot. Or perhaps Agent Sutherland will tied up in some machiavellian plot on Wall Street in this new Night Agent story.

This move could prove to be incredibly important to the show's future and open up a whole Pandora's box of narrative possibilities for the Netflix series.

The Night Agent is streaming on Netflix.

