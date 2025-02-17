Night Agent Season 3 Gets Promising Release Update from Star Amanda Warren (Exclusive)

The star of Night Agent Season 2 has teased when fans might expect to see Season 3 release - and, promisingly, it's sooner rather than later.

It didn't take long after Night Agent Season 1’s record-breaking viewership on Netflix for the steaming service to renew the show for Season 2. Confidence in the series clearly remains sky-high, as Season 3 was already publicly greenlit as well, three months before the second had even aired.

The end of Season 2 set up a clear direction for where Peter Sutherland’s story may go next, and audiences are anxious to see more episodes sooner rather than later.

Amanda Warren, who plays Catherine Weaver, sat down with The Direct where she teased when fans might be able to see more episodes.

When Can Fans Expect Season 3 of Night Agent to Release?

"[Showrunner] Sean Ryan Is Super Excited About This Season Coming Up

The Direct: "You probably can't answer this, but I figure I'm gonna ask anyways, do you think vaguely, can fans maybe expect Season 3 this year or probably sometime next year is more likely."

Amanda Warren: Whenever I, as a TV viewer, see something that I really love, I'm always hoping for [the] same time next year, or at least, you know, a year from when—not all streaming platforms are built the same, but sometimes they come out weekly, and sometimes I'm just like, 'Okay, from the end episode, same time next year?' So, I always hope for the same time next year. I can tell you that 'Night Agent' shot at the same time last year, so we are on schedule. I mean, as a production now, they're really on schedule. And I know that [showrunner] Sean Ryan is super excited about this season coming up. And I know that [Gabriel Basso (who plays Peter Sutherland)] is very happy with what he's done. I'm just happy for the show, and I'm happy to have really made my contribution in Season 2.

To compare, Season 1 of Night Agent dropped on Netflix in March 2023, with Season 2 having just dropped in January 2025. That means, if the production timeline remains consistent, then fans can expect Season 3 to release between January 2026 and March 2026.

Will Catherine Weaver Return for Night Agent Season 3?

"[The Ending of Season 2] Is Definitely Open-Ended..."

The Direct: "Night Agent has already been renewed for Season 3, and it has reportedly been filming already. The end of Season 2 clearly sets up a continued story between you and Peter. Will you be back? Will you be joining in the action for what Season 3 has in store?"

Amanda Warren: It is open-ended. That Shawn Ryan, I tell you. [The ending of Season 2] is definitely open-ended. What I can absolutely tell you, and guarantee, is that 'Night Agent' Season 3 is well into production, and the 'Night Agent' is filming, that is what I can say.

While Warren can't confirm definitively that Catherine Weaver will return for Season 3, it seems to be a certainty given how Season 2 ended with her giving Peter Sutherland his new mission.

It would also feel like a fairly big waste to not further explore the dynamic between Catherine and Peter, as their dynamic could easily become a key pillar of the show moving forward.

What Would Amanda Warren Want to Explore With Catherine Weave in Season 3?

"I Wonder a Lot About the Little Things in Her Day-to-Day."

The Direct: "Personally, for you, kind of in a vague hypothetical sense, if Catherine does get continued stories, what do you personally want to explore more with Catherine?"

Amanda Warren: I would always want to know about Catherine's family and her social life if she has one. It seems as though Night Agents' social life is kind of nonexistent. But seeing as that she's more in the administrative executive level of night action, I would hope that when she's not on [the clock], she's at home eating at her favorite place or even socializing with her favorite colleagues. Does she like the Washington Commanders, or is she more of a hockey girl... I wonder a lot about the little things in her day-to-day. Does she go home after she closes her classified briefs, and does she turn on 'Martin' or 'Friends?' She is still a human being.

What Will Season 3 of Night Agent Look Like?

It's hard to know what exactly the story of Night Agent Season 3 will look like besides knowing that Peter Sutherland will be on a new mission.

It was previously revealed that the production is filming in Istanbul. So, that locale will clearly play a big part in the narrative. The action will also be returning to New York City, with cameras rolling there as well starting this year.

As previously mentioned, it would be a great idea to further explore the dynamic between Peter and Catherine. The fact that she was involved with his father's case could continue providing meaty narrative content for seasons to come.

Then there's Peter's relationship with Rose. The end of Season 2 tried to set the stage for a big break between them, but it's hard to tell if the show will follow through on that premise.

The Amazon Studios action series Reacher set up a similar situation and even followed through with it. A massive love interest across all of Season 1, Willa Fitzgerald's Roscoe, hasn't appeared since that season's finale (and there's no sign of her in Season 3).

Of course, if Rose does sit Night Agent Season 3 out, she'll no doubt return at some point. But, without the dynamic of Rose and Peter, the show could look a lot different.

