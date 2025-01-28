Night Agent actor Amanda Warren spoke with The Direct’s Russ Milheom, where she helped break down the intense finale and revealed the standing between her character and Peter Sutherland following the events of Season 2.

Warren joins the impressive cast of Night Agent Season 2 as Catherine Weaver, a veteran Night Action agent who actually helped bring in Peter Sutherland’s father for selling United States secrets.

Her relationship with Peter has been rocky throughout the multi-continental show, even leading to an almost cataclysmic break when he betrays her by kidnapping a suspect. However, everyone eventually comes together to stop a chemical weapon from going off that would massacre countless lives.

Despite their disagreements, when the day has been saved from the terrorists, Catherine doesn't seem to despise Peter—instead, she offers him a very challenging new job.

Catherine Weaver's Key Role in Peter Sutherland's Past

Netflix

"She Has Such a Personal Tie to Him, His Family, His Legacy..."

The Direct: "Later in the season, it's revealed that Catherine helped catch Peter's father, which is really exciting connective tissue for your character. How has that influenced her interactions with Peter throughout the season?"

Amanda Warren: I think it influences her interactions with Peter throughout the season by holding so much closer to the vest because she has such a personal tie to him, his family, and his legacy, right? And so she, in a moment where she might speak more freely to her agent, she's not able to, which is why he can't really feel her out the way his skill set is set to because she's just as good, if not better, at playing the mental game. Yeah, he may play the physical game better. He's a man. He's strong, you know. But as far as the mental game, she's got him there, but she has to walk that very tightrope. So, that helped me a lot in my character development. And when I saw a beat too many in the script, I'd give it to her. Well, maybe she doesn't want to mention anything about Peter senior. Maybe she doesn't want to mention that she doesn't trust him because of his bloodline. How messed up is that? Don't do that, Catherine. And there's kind of this inner conversation that happens with my Catherine because she has to hold a lot close. So, you know, talking to yourself is the next best thing. So, in those moments, it was kind of holding back and tightening the reins a little bit from what she very possibly wanted to say to him. And especially as the season progresses, she wants to tell him the truth. He starts to earn her trust, and she wants to tell him, but there's never the right time or place throughout this storyline where she feels comfortable enough because she doesn't know where he is mentally when she first meets him. So why would she throw him mentally in the midst of an active Night Action case?

How Did Catherine Feel About Peter's Betrayal?

She Knows "He's a Danger to the Agency in the White House and the President..."

The Direct: "What's going through [Catherine's] head as Peter fully betrays her and walks out with the suspect. In her mind at that point, are bridges burnt?"

Amanda Warren: I don't think so. I think at that point, she does know her agent, and she does know that there's a great deal of passion with anyone that he associates himself with, and he's after the greater good, and so she's trying to because she doesn't know him too, too well. You know, in the emphasis of what's becoming a familial, collegial relationship, she doesn't know the method to his madness, but she knows there's a reason, and that's enough to keep her holding on from resorting back to her way of thinking about him, which is not to trust him, that he's a danger to society, that he's a danger to the agency in the White House and the President and all of that other stuff... So we're at a point in the season where she knows that he's got a way of going about things, and she knows that his mind and his heart are in the right place. She just doesn't know what Peter is after, and it's just too soon, but she knows what he's done, and she also has to answer for it... That's when the pedal really... It is just non-stop after that episode.

What Does Catherine Think of Peter at the End of the Season 2 Finale?

Despite Their Rocky Relationship, Catherine Isn't Mad at Peter.

The Direct: "After the finale, when everything is said and done, and the season finishes out, would you say that [Catherine is] proud of Peter, despite everything he's done?"

Amanda Warren: I think she's not only proud of Peter but that he's family and she's lost a lot, you know, throughout the years, and we see that throughout the season. And to know that she didn't lose a colleague in Peter, but rather gained another family member that she can trust on the team, that's everything to her because her work is everything. And we know from [Brittany Snow's Alice's] storyline that is, however brief, but still very poignant and important and vital to the story, that your family loses a lot when you go into Night Action, and so this is your family. And that's another really beautiful moment with another great New York actor. The New York actors are just, you know, we rep so hard, and it's just so great to see New York actors working, especially after the strikes. Like I said, in New York, set in New York, it's just a really nice thing that happened, and I'm happy that the show got to move and find a new home in New York City. It's really great.

Where Was Catherine Weaver in Night Agent Season 1?

"Peter [Sutherland] is Not the Only Case That She Has Globally..."

The Direct: "The show briefly, kind of, shrugs off your character's absence in Season 1 by saying you went off the radar, given everything happening at the time. In your mind, what do you feel Catherine was doing?"

Amanda Warren: That's the thing about Catherine and her sense of urgency and that kind of, you know, boil that's always potential in her energy, is that Peter [Sutherland] is not the only case that she has globally, and that added the high stakes for me. And acting as craftsmen and women, we're always thinking of the stakes, right? And they're always supposed to be high because of story and conflicts make story. So it's always, I've gotta be in Amsterdam, I've gotta be here. I've got to be here. But she trusts those people. She doesn't trust Peter for several reasons, and the audience [found] that out mid-season. But she's always doing something. More cases are eventful than I mean, and most cases are more uneventful than this one, but that's usually what she's doing: just traveling the world. I don't really think she stays home in DC very often.

Night Agent Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.