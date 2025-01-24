Where Is Night Agent Season 2 Filmed? Stunning Locations Revealed

The Night Agent's second season arrived on Netflix and puts many world cities front and center.

The Netflix action thriller follows FBI agent Peter and tech entrepreneur Rose as they seek to stop threats against the White House and the U.S., which takes them on adventures around the globe.

The Night Agent Filming Locations List

Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza, New York City

Netflix

One sequence in The Night Agent Season 2's ninth episode takes place at a rally, which Peter uses to lose one of his colleagues.

The rally's real-life location is Dag Hammaskjöld Plaza in New York City, which is recognizable thanks to Zheng Lu's stainless steel sculpture. The park, named after the former United Nations Secretary-General, also features a garden attributed to Katharine Hepburn.

North 5th Street Pier & Park, New York City

Netflix

New York City is one of the central locations at the heart of The Night Agent, and one particular shot in Season 2 showcases a stunning view of the Manhattan skyline.

This scene was filmed at the North 5th Street Pier and Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The pier, which sits across the river, offers a complete view of the NYC shorefront.

The Night Agent star Amanda Warren told The Direct that the show's use of locations is designed to make them feel like a character in the series:

"In a lot of ways, these very metropolitan, epic, landmark cities are definitely a character on the show."

Wat Pho, Bangkok

Netflix

Season 2 opens with Peter working as a Night Agent in Thailand, taking The Night Agent crew right into the heart of Bangkok to film.

According to The Night Agent's showrunner Shawn Ryan (via TUDUM), the change of country was designed to show that "Peter is out of his element."

One sequence in Bangkok at the start of Season 2 takes place at the Buddhist Temple, Wat Pho, one of the city's oldest temples.

Wat Paknam Bhasicharoen, Bangkok

Netflix

Another of Bangkok's iconic locations shown off during Peter's mission in The Night Agent is Wat Paknam Bhasicharoen.

This temple is located on the Chao Phraya River and is defined by its towering gold statue of Buddha and an equally tall white tower, both shown in The Night Agent's first episode of Season 2.

Ryan added that he was drawn to Thailand for it's look, "especially at night:"

"I love just the look, especially at night, of these different neighborhoods and the vehicles that go by."

The United States Capitol, Washington DC

Netflix

As The Night Agent is concerned with protecting the affairs of the U.S., it makes sense that much of the series still takes place in Washington, D.C.

The series was filmed on location in the city and includes shots of the White House and the Capitol Building, which are seen throughout The Night Agent's Season 2 premiere and subsequent episodes.

Willard InterContinental Washington, Washington DC

Netflix

The President in The Night Agent (played by Kari Matchett) holds an important meeting in Season 2 Episode 1, the exterior for which was filmed at the Willard InterContrinental in Washington, D.C. The hotel is a luxury AAA Four Diamond Hotel.

The Night Agent Season 2 is streaming on Netflix.