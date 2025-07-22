The Hunting Wives Episode 8 features an epic twist, revealing the tragic reason why Margo (Malin Akerman) killed Madison Wolfe's Abby. The new Netflix mystery series, based on May Cobb's 2021 novel of the same name, follows Bostonian Sophie O'Neil (played by Night Agent actress Brittany Snow) as she and her family move to a small Texas town.

When there, Sophie becomes obsessed with a local socialite and gets caught up in a twisting tale of obsession, seduction, and murder. This comes to a head in the show's finale ("Sophie's Choice"), as Margo kills Abby after the Texas teen discovers one of the community leader's deepest, darkest secrets.

All eight episodes of The Hunting Wives are streaming on Netflix. The series recounts the twist-filled story of Maple Brook, Texas, and its vengeful residents, which even sees Sophie making a rash decision by series' end. It stars Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, and Jaime Ray Newman.

Who Killed Abby in The Hunting Wives?

Netflix

After looking into the death of local teen Abby (the teenage daughter of Chrissy Metz's Starr) for several episodes, The Hunting Wives finally reveals who was behind her tragic death.

It turns out that it was Margo (the Queen Bee of Maple Brook, Texas) who pulled the trigger, killing the young teen despite the rest of the community thinking otherwise.

In the series, the case ends up being closed with Katie Lowes' Jill being blamed for the young girl's death. She supposedly had cause to kill Abby, as the teen was dating her teenage son, Brad, and had gotten an abortion after Jill's son got her pregnant. This did not sit well with Jill, leading some to believe she would have a reason to kill Abby.

Viewers eventually find out this was not the case and that Margo was behind the murder. However, that revelation does not come until later in the episode, as The Hunting Wives' twisting plot finally unfurls.

Why Did Margo Kill Abby?

Netflix

The reason behind Margo tragically killing Abby, and starting The Hunting Wives' dark unravelling plot, is even more devastating than the murder itself.

Earlier in the series, a key piece of information is delivered to the audience: Brad went to local pastor Pete and told him that his girlfriend had gotten an abortion, which eventually leads people down the road to thinking it was Reverend Jill who killed Abby.

However, what if Brad had another girlfriend? Yes! That is when the finale reveals that Margo was the one to have gotten an abortion, and she had been having an affair with the teen for some time. For years, Margot had refused to have kids with her husband, Jed. So, when Brad got pregnant with Brad's baby, there was only one option.

It was the perfect plan, until Abby came a-knockin', discovering Margo's deepest, darkest secret. This happens thanks to Pastor Pete, who confronts the teen about her alleged abortion after hearing from Brad that his 'girlfriend' had recently terminated a pregnancy.

Through that conversation with Pete, Abby deduces that it was Margo whom Brad was talking about.

With this information, Abby confronts Margo about the revelation, sparking the idea that Abby needs to go. Margo is at the top of the social food chain in the show's small Texas town, and if this secret were to see the light of day, it would ruin everything she has built within the community. So, she kills her.

This is meant to reflect the tragic real-world reality that a lot of people live in when it comes to the stigma surrounding abortion and terminated pregnancies.

While these real-life stories rarely include the heightened drama of something like The Hunting Wives, the sad truth of the matter is that people live in fear of anti-abortion laws every day, sacred that their neighbors, family, or friends may turn on them or even in extreme cases turn them into authorities if word of a terminated pregnancy were to make its way out.

