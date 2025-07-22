Hunting Wives: What Did Sophie Do, Confirmed In Netflix Show's 8th Episode

Sophie made a deeply consequential choice in the closing moments of The Hunting Wives that will undoubtedly shape the future of the story if Netflix (which has another major show releasing soon) renews the show for another season. The Hunting Wives was initially set to be a Starz series, but Netflix picked up the rights in June. Many fans quickly became obsessed with the series and were curious to know precisely what happened at the finale's end.

Throughout The Hunting Wives, main characters Sophie O'Neil and Margo Banks were explored in depth, including how the two formed their own relationship despite Sophie moving to Texas from Boston. After many jaw-dropping events throughout the series, everything came to a head in Episode 8 (the season finale), resulting in murder, deception, and secrets that couldn't possibly get any bigger.

Toward the end of the finale, Brittany Snow's Sophie committed murder, and someone else found out. The specific scene undoubtedly made viewers raise their eyebrows but also provided a bit of poetry, as the person who found out about Sophie murdering someone had a secret of their own that they left Sophie with.

All eight episodes of The Hunting Wives premiered on Netflix on Monday, July 21, 2025. Alongside Snow, the series stars Malin Akerman (Margo), Dermot Mulroney (Jed Banks), Jaime Ray Newman (Callie), and Chrissy Metz (Starr). The Hunting Wives is an erotic thriller directly adapted from a novel by author May Cobb.

What Did Sophie Do in The Hunting Wives?

Throughout The Hunting Wives, Sophie makes many choices that lead to a crossroads at the end of the finale. Ultimately, Sophie has to decide whether to kill someone or let them live, with either bringing on many potential consequences.

In the end, Sophie chose murder. After Kyle (Margo's brother) decides to seek out Sophie and threaten her, Sophie gets scared and runs him over with her vehicle. Of course, mowing Kyle down killed him. It is worth noting that Sophie was drunk and well over the legal limit to be driving, so she dumped Kyle's body instead of reporting it to the police.

While Sophie is dumping the body, Kyle's phone rings, and Sophie answers it. It is Margo (who, remember, is Kyle's sister). Margo can hear Sophie's panicked and labored breathing over the phone and knows what has happened.

While many would assume that Margo could go straight to the police, that is untrue. Instead, Margo will now have to keep Sophie's secret because Margo has a secret of her own that Sophie knows about.

Earlier in The Hunting Wives, Sophie found out that Margo killed Abby. Sophie thought Margo was trying to frame her, but that wasn't the case. Still, Sophie knew about Margo's crime, so Margo knew if she went to the police about Sophie murdering Kyle, Sophie could bring Margo down with her.

So, essentially, Margo and Sophie will be forced to keep each other's secrets so that they won't be brought down by the other. If one chooses to rat the other out, they will have their own lives ruined, too.

