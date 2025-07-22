Hunting Wives Season 2 Possibility Gets Addressed be Netflix Series Actor: 'It Leaves the Door Open'

Hunting Wives star Jackie Dallas discussed the possibility of continuing the Netflix series with a Season 2. The brand-new thriller revolves around Sophie O'Neil (Brittany Snow), a mother who moves with her family to East Texas. There, she becomes entangled with a socialite, which leads her to a string of complicated events filled with lies, deception, and murder.

At the center of the mystery of Hunting Wives is the identity of Abby's killer. The ending revealed that Abby, a young high school girl, was brutally killed by none other than Margo (Sophie's lover and the town's self-proclaimed Queen Bee) due to a tragic reason that was revealed in Episode 8. It turned out that Margo got an abortion because she was pregnant with Brad's baby (Brad is Abby's boyfriend). Despite the killer reveal in the finale, there are still unresolved plot lines waiting to be explored in a potential Season 2, and one of its stars seems to agree that a continuation would be the right move.

Speaking with TV Meg, Hunting Wives star Jackie Dallas (who plays Jia-Yi) said that he "certainly hopes" to return for a possible sophomore run of the Netflix series:

Q: "And if there's a second season, do you think Jia-Yi will be back?" Dallas: "Oh, I hope so. I certainly hope so."

In the series, Jia-Yi is a normal resident of Maple Brook, Texas, who is not part of the socialites (but secretly wants to become one). As someone who is a resourceful citizen, Jia-Yi has access to various connections, such as law enforcement and businesses.

In a separate interview with LRM Online, Dallas discussed how her character, Jia-Yi, is not part of the Hunting Wives novel, and her inclusion "leaves [some stories] open for hopefully a Season 2:"

Dallas: "[Jia-Yi]'s one of the new expanded characters in the world of 'The Hunting Wives,' because the show is based off of a book by May Cobbs. And yeah, she kind of expanded the universe a little bit so that it leaves it open for hopefully a Season 2."

The actress also encouraged fans to "rally for Season 2 and see what happens from there:"

Dallas: "So, I hope everyone tunes in and watches it and loves it. And, uh, we'll rally for Season 2 and see what happens from there."

Based on May Cobbs's novel of the same name, The Hunting Wives features an incredible cast that includes Brittany Snow, Malin Akerman, Katie Lowes, Jaime Ray Newman, Delmot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit, and Madison Wolfe. The Hunting Wives premiered on Netflix on July 21, 2025.

Which Storylines Could The Hunting Wives Season 2 Explore?

Netflix

Despite her confession, The Hunting Wives' ending revealed that Margo still got away with the murder of Abby and escaped jail time. Only two individuals knew the truth, and it was Sophie and Margo's brother, Kyle.

While Margo tried to come clean to her husband, Jed, she was eventually kicked out of their house after she broke their so-called "no men rule."

Given Margo's current predicament, it will be interesting to explore how she can get back on her feet in a potential Season 2, especially now that she has seemingly lost (almost) everything.

Meanwhile, Sophie had her own set of troubles after she made a reckless move involving Kyle in Episode 8. After Kyle threatened her while she was in the middle of the road, Sophie ran him over, which ultimately killed him.

While she was initially cleared of any charges for Abby's murder, Sophie's bold choice of killing Kyle could come back to bite her in a potential Season 2. This would drastically change her narrative trajectory because the main difference this time around is that she actually committed the crime instead of being framed for one.

It is unknown if Margo and Sophie would reunite, but given thatwill reunite, but given their backs their backs are against the wall, the pair could come together and map out a plan to regain control of their lives in Maple Brook, Texas.