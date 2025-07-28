Hunting Wives Confirms What Pastor Pete Did In the Series' 6th Episode

The Hunting Wives finally confirmed what Pastor Pete did in the show's sixth episode. Pastor Pete, played by Paul Teal, is central to the new Netflix thriller's gripping crime story, coming into play as the town of Maple Brook begins to zero in on the death of a young teen named Abby (Madison Wolfe).

Teal's clergyman is roped into The Hunting Wives' twisting narrative, as it is revealed he had several connections to Abby and the people close to her shortly before her death. This included taking an appointment with George Ferrier's Brad (Abby's teenage boyfriend with a dark secret), where he told the pastor his girlfriend had gotten an abortion. It also turns out that Pete was one of the last people Abby called before she turned up dead, but that does not necessarily mean he is the one who pulled the trigger.

What Did Pastor Pete Do In the Hunting Wives?

Netflix

Just like about everyone else in The Huntinve Wives series, Paul Teal's Pastor Pete has his moment in the conspiratorial sun during the show's first season (yes, there have already been conversations about a potential Season 2), all coming to a head in Episodes 6 and 7.

Pete had been a name some had suspected killed the young Abby, simply because it is assumed she was the one George Ferrier's Brad was talking about when he met the local pastor and told him about his girlfriend getting an abortion (even though she was not).

It turns out, he was not the one who did it, but that does not mean he leaves the series completely unscathed.

In Episode 6, Pastor Pete finds himself in the eye of the Hunting Wives storm. This all starts as Hunter Emery's Deputy Walter Flynn begins to suspect the church may have had something to do with the show's central dead teen.

This sends Brittany Snow's Sophie O'Neal to Pete's doorstep, accusing the local chaplain of being connected to Abby's murder. Pete admits that he had nothing to do with it, but says Abby is anything but innocent, as she apparently had gotten an abortion sometime before she died.

Because of this rumored termination of a pregnancy, Pete 'took matters into his own hands' to "try and save her." This sets alarm bells off in Sohpie's head, as, even if Pete did not kill Abby, it seems as though he may be hiding a dark secret of his own.

Everything comes tumbling down for Pete as the show's sixth episode ends. Once Sophie is gone, Pete turns his gaze to the teenage Nina (a good friend of Abby's and someone who likely knows what Abby was hiding before she died). Pete goes after Nina, kidnapping and drugging her.

This picks up in the hit streaming thriller's Episode 7. With Nina now missing, and Pete reportedly packing up, ready to skip town, the local authorities close in on the small-town pastor.

After a brief chase throughout town, Pete is confronted by Karen Rodriguez's Deputy Wanda Salazar on the outskirts of Maple Brook. While the police are hoping to bring the pastor in for questioning, they never get the chance, as upon being asked to leave his vehicle, Pete turns a handgun on himself, taking his own life, dying on the spot.

What the police do discover, though, is that in the back of the U-Haul Pete was towing, Nina was bound and gagged, along with (the also missing) Krummell.

Shortly after Pete's death, it is revealed that the pastor had no connection to Abby's death, being out of town on the night of her death, meaning that the killer is still out there, running free.

The Hunting Wives is now streaming in its entirety on Netflix. The new Brittany Snow-led thriller, based on May Cobb's novel of the same name, follows a Boston woman, Sophie O'Neal, who moves to a small Texas town and is roped into a criminal conspiracy involving some of the community's most influential people. The series stars Snow as the series lead, as well as Malin Akerman, Jaime Ray Newman, and Dermot Mulroney.