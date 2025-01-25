The Pitt Episode 4 Cast: Every Guest Star Who Appears (Photos)

The cast of The Pitt is expanding on Episode 4 as several newcomers join the lineup, such as Eva Everett Irving, Drew Powell, and ______
The latest episode of Max's medical drama, "10:00 A.M.," continues the fourth hour of a hectid day at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital as Robby's PTSD takes center stage.
Meanwhile, some of the struggles of the team's medical students come to light, with one of them making a crucial mistake that leads to one patient to almost code on the spot.
The Pitt Episode 4 premiered on Max on January 23.
The Pitt Episode 4 Cast Guide: Every Featured & Guest Star
Eva Everett Irving - Tasha
One of the new patients in The Pitt Episode 4 is Eva Everett Irving as Tasha.
Tasha is treated by Dr. McKay and third-year medical student Dr. Javadi after she cut her arm from a broken carafe.
Irving is a Transgender actress known for her roles in Orphan Black: Echoes, Pretty Hard Cases, and Sort Of.
Drew Powell - Doug
Drew Powell guest stars in The Pitt Episode 4 as Doug, an angry patient dealing with heart palpitations who has already lost his patience after being stuck in the waiting room for hours.
The actor recently appeared as part of the cast of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story on Netflix.
Powell also has credits in Gotham, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Ordinary Angels.
Chase Simone - Medic Ziggler
Chase Simone appears as Ziggler, a medic who accidentally loses her ambulance after being stolen by an unknown assailant.
It turns out that she left the keys on purpose even though it is not part of protocol.
Simone is a Los Angeles-based actress who can be seen in Odd Man Out: The Series, Superficially Deep, and Rooted.
Johnathan O'Neil - Security Guard Olsen
Johnathan O'Neil plays Olsen, the hospital's security guard who blames the medic for losing the ambulance due to her negligence.
O'Neil has credits in Swagger, The Game, and Bruh.
Rebecca Tilney - Helen
Rebecca Tilney reprises her role as Helen, a grieving daughter who is having difficulty saying goodbye to her dying father.
Tilney previously appeared in Dynasty, You're the Worst, and The Resident.
Mackenzie Astin - Jereme
Mackenzie Astin stars as Jereme, Helen's brother who offers support for his dying father.
Unlike Helen, Jereme is at peace with his father's dying situation because he believes that he managed to spend a lot of time with him while he is still alive and active.
Astin has over 100 credits, with roles in The Blacklist, Love & Death, and The Facts of Life.
Brandon Keener - Mr. Bradley
Mr. Bradley (played by Brandon Keener) is a father who is grieving his son's death after taking a fentanyl-laced Xanax pills.
Keener's other major credits include The Sex Lives of College Girls, Based on a True Story, and The Rookie.
Mei-Lin HoSang - Jia Yi Chen
Mei-Lin HoSang joins the guest star lineup of The Pitt Episode 4 as Jia Yi Chen, a 12-year-old patient dealing with three months of menstrual blood due to an imperforate hymen.
HoSang's past credits include Raising Dion, Legacies, and Unboxed.
James Lontayao - Fu Chen
James Lontayao plays Fu Chen, Jia Yi's father who is worried about her daughter's current condition.
Lontayao can be seen in Sweet Tooth, L.A. Beer, and Café Exposé.
Jalen Thomas Brooks - Nurse Mateo
Jalen Thomas Brooks appears in a recurring role as Nurse Mateo, an attending nurse who is tasked to give treatment to the angry (and racist) patient, Doug Driscoll.
Brooks is part of the cast of 2023's Thanksgiving. The actor also starred in Walker, Animal Kingdom, and Rebel.
Mika Abdalla - Jenna
Mika Abdalla guest stars as Jenna, a teenager who took one of the fentanyl-laced Xanal pills and ended up unconcious.
Abdalla also appeared in The CW's The Flash, Sex Appeal, and S.W.A.T.
Kristin Villanueva - Princess
Kristin Villanueva portrays Princess, an ER nurse assigned to look after Dr. Robby's patient who is currently intubated in The Pitt Episode 4.
Villanueva's past credits include The Courtroom, Bonding, and Younger.
Brandon Mendez Homer - Donnie
Brandon Mendez Homer stars as Donnie, another ER nurse tasked in Episode 4 to take care of an unruly patient known as the "Kraken."
Homer is known for his roles in Blue Bloods, The Good Fight, and Take Me Home.
Samantha Sloyan - Lily Bradley
Samantha Sloyan portrays Lily Bradley, Nick's mother who mourns the death of her son from a fentanyl overdose after taking some pills.
Sloyan is no stranger to the world of medical drama since she played Dr. Penelope Blake in Grey's Anatomy.
The actress also appeared in Midnight Mass, The Life of Chuck, and The Fall of the House of Usher.
Abby Ryder Fortson - Kristi Wheeler
Abby Ryder Fortson guest stars as Kristi Wheeler, a 17-year-old patient who is set to undergo a medical abortion.
Fortson is best known for playing the younger version of Cassie Lang in the first two Ant-Man movies.
The actress can also be seen in Griffin in Summer, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, and Forever My Girl.
Marguerite Moreau - Lynette Wheeler
Marguerite Moreau plays Lynette Wheeler, Kristi's mom who supports her decision to have an abortion.
Moreau has credits in Queen of the Damned, The Mighty Ducks, and Feeling Randy.
Isa Briones - Dr. Trinity Santos
At the center of one of the conflicts in The Pitt Episode 4 is Isa Briones' Dr. Trinity Santos, a post-med school intern working for the ER.
Aside from being reprimanded by Dr. Mohan over her distraction tactic with their patient, she also gets the ire of Dr. Langdon after she requested a BiPap without running it from any senior resident in the ER.
Briones previously starred in Goosebumps, Star Trek: Picard, and American Crime Story.
Supriya Ganesh - Dr. Samira Mohan
Dr. Samira Mohan is a third-year resident known for her slower pace in dealing with patients. The character is played on-screen by Supriya Ganesh.
Dr. Mohan calls out Dr. Trinity Santos for distracting their patient, Jenna, with random topics during treatment. She also reminds her that "I" statements work better than "You" statements during acknowledgement of situations.
Ganesh has credits in Chicago Med, Billions, and Grown-ish.
Fiona Dourif - Dr. McKay
Fiona Dourif returns as Dr. McKay, a second-year resident who is on a path to recovery from substance abuse.
In The Pitt Episode 4, McKay leads the treatment of a transgender patient whose arm is cut by a broken carafe.
Dourif's most recognizable role is playing Nica Pierce in the Chucky franchise.
The actress also starred in The Blacklist, Shameless, and Red Bird Lane.
Noah Wyle - Dr. Robby
Noah Wyle leads the cast of The Pitt as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, the head of the emergency room of the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital.
Episode 4 gives Dr. Robby a chance to address his grief of losing his mentor five years ago due to COVID-19 pandemic by helping a grieving son and daughter to let go of their dying father.
Wyle returns to his medical roots in the world of acting after starring in over 200 episodes of ER as John Carter.
The actor can also be seen in Leverage: Redemption, The Red Line, and The Librarians.
Katherine LaNasa - Dana Evans
Katherine LaNasa reprises her role as Dana Evans, the head nurse of the ER who works alongside Dr. Robby to keep the department's operation as smooth as possible.
In The Pitt Episode 4, Dana has to deal with an agitated psych patient known as "The Kraken" after a horrific and unstable episode of psychosis.
Fans may recognize Katherine LaNasa for her roles in The Campaign, Truth Be Told, and Imposters.
Patrick Ball - Dr. Langdon
Patrick Ball reprises his role as Dr. Langdon, a senior resident who reprimanded Dr. Trinity Santos in The Pitt Episode 4 for bypassing protocols and not running through what she did to the patient during treatment.
Ball's other major credit is playing Jason Wheeler in Law & Order.
Tracy Ifeachor - Dr. Collins
Tracy Ifeachor portrays Dr. Collins, one of the senior residents working closely with Dr. Robby.
The Pitt Episode 4 sees Dr. Collins being concerned that her pregnancy was noticed by one of the patients. Elsewhere, she treats a patient who is set to undergo medical abortion.
Ifeachor is known for appearing in Wonka, Showtrial, and Doctor Who.
Here are the other series regulars and recurring stars who appeared in The Pitt Episode 4:
- Taylor Dearden - Dr. King
- Gerran Howell - Dr. Whitaker
- Shabana Azees - Javadi
- Ned Brower - Nurse Jesse van Horn
- Alexandra Metz - Dr. Yolanda Garcia
New episodes of The Pitt premiere every Thursday on Max at 9 p.m. ET.