Fans are being introduced to Patrick Ball in The Pitt, a new original series on Max, but there are a few interesting facts everyone should know about him.

The Pitt premiered on Max on Thursday, January 9, and follows the daily lives of healthcare workers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania as they try to balance work struggles and their personal lives.

Who Is Patrick Ball From The Pitt? Biography Details

Max

Patrick Ball Is a Classically Trained Actor

Patrick Ball attended the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University. As many likely know, Yale is one of the most prestigious schools in the United States, making Patrick's education a stellar achievement.

Patrick graduated from the School of Drama in 2022 with a Master of Fine Arts degree and a Certificate in Drama.

Many famous actors have graduated from Yale's School of Drama, putting Patrick in the same company as some major names, including Paul Giamatti, Kathryn Hahn, Lupita Nyong'o, and John Turturro.

Patrick’s First Major On-Screen Role Was on Law & Order

The first time Patrick was featured in a major on-screen production was in Law & Order (fans can read about the main cast of Law & Order Season 24 here), one of the longest-running and well-known shows in TV history.

Patrick appeared in Season 22, Episode 12, which was titled "Almost Famous." His character was named Jason Wheeler. Jason was a social media influencer recruiter and a business manager who ended up being responsible for the death of another character.

Now that Patrick is in The Pitt as one of the show's main actors, it replaces Law & Order as his biggest on-screen role.

In The Pitt, Patrick portrays Dr. Frank Langdon, a senior resident. Dr. Langdon has a lot of charisma but comes across the wrong way to some of the other people in the hospital because of how he acts when patients die.

Patrick Performed in a Play Written by Spider-Verse 2’s Director

Before appearing in The Pitt, Patrick also took his acting talents to the stage when he starred in a play called The XIXth (also pronounced as "The Nineteenth").

The play was written by Kemp Powers, who co-directed Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (which broke multiple box office records) alongside Joaquim Dos Santos and Justin K. Thompson.

The XIXth was set in Mexico City in 1968 and followed the two fastest men on earth as they protested at the 19th Summer Olympic Games. It was based on the true story of when sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos took a stand for civil rights.

Patrick Is in a Relationship With Elysia Roorbach

As of writing, Patrick is in a relationship with Elysia Roorbach, another actor. According to an Instagram post from Patrick, the two have been together since October 2023.

It seems as though the two enjoy spending time together and traveling, as the same post mentioned above includes photos of the couple in Joshua Tree, California.

Roorbach has appeared in a few shorts such as En Pointe, Elysia, and Monsters These Days, and has a drama degree from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.

How To Follow Patrick Ball Online

Fans can keep up with Patrick Ball on his official Instagram account at the handle @patrickball_.

The Pitt is streaming on Max.