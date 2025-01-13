Where is The Pitt Filmed? TV Show Locations Revealed

Max's The Pitt took fans across the United States of America as it shot across several interesting filming locations.

As the title suggests, The Pitt is set in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and utilizes the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital (PTMH) as its core location.

Where Was The Pitt Filmed?

Filming for Max's The Pitt, like filming for many other streaming and network TV shows, mostly took place on soundstages in California.

However, since the series takes place in Pittsburgh, several exterior shots were taken there, giving it a sense of realism.

Corner of Cedar Ave. & Suismon St. in Pittsburgh, PA

Max

At the 1:15 mark of Episode 1 is a shot of Noah Wyles' Dr. Michael "Robby" Rabinavitch walking down a street in Pittsburgh to start his 7 a.m. shift at the hospital.

This short scene was shot on the corner of Cedar Avenue and Suismon Street in Pittsburgh, giving the audience a sense of the series' setting in the opening minutes.

This street is slightly southwest of the Allegheny General Hospital and slightly northeast of the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh.

On Roof of Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA

Max

For just over a minute at the 3:40 mark of Episode 1, The Pitt takes fans to the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital (PTMH) roof early in the morning. Here, Shawn Hatosy's Dr. Jack Abbott is looking over the city as Dr. Rabinavitch comes up to greet him after Abbott goes through a rough night of work.

This shot is also taken in Pittsburgh, where fans see Wyles and Hatosy atop the Allegheny General Hospital. The hospital is partially used to depict the PTMH from the story. According to CBS News, the hospital was used for three days of filming on The Pitt.

Front Entrance of Allegheny General Hospital Alongside E North Ave. in Pittsburgh, PA

Max

After the 50-minute mark, viewers see the outside of the PTMH as Robby runs out of the hospital after a child who lost his father. Unfortunately, he is called back into the hospital for another patient going through respiratory arrest.

This moment is filmed outside Allegheny General Hospital as the series utilizes the front entrance on E. North Avenue in Pittsburgh.

Burbank, California

Max

While downtown Pittsburgh came in handy for a few minutes of footage in The Pitt, most of the interior scenes were filmed on a soundstage in Burbank, California. However, as of writing, the specific soundstage used has not been confirmed.

The first two episodes highlighted the beginning hours of a typical shift at the show's fictional hospital as patients filled the waiting room and emergency room.

Marking the latest in a new string of medical dramas (including Fox's 2025 series, Doc), The Pitt looks at one hour of a single 15-hour emergency room shift per episode.

The Pitt's first two episodes aired on Max on January 9. The remaining 13 episodes will air on Thursdays at 12 a.m. PT.

Read more about The Pitt star Patrick Ball here.