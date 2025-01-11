Fox is kicking off 2025 with a new medical drama titled Doc, which is headlined by a stellar cast that includes the likes of Molly Parker, Omar Metwally, and Jon Ecker.

The series tells the story of Amy Larsen, the Chief of Internal Medicine in a local hospital in Minneapolis who suffered a brain injury that led her to lose her memory in the last eight years. This incident makes her reflect on her life and the huge changes that comes along with it.

Doc premiered on Fox on January 7.

Doc 2025 Cast Guide: Every Main & Recurring Actor Who Appears

Molly Parker - Dr. Amy Larsen

Molly Parker

Molly Parker leads the cast of Fox's newest series, Doc, as Dr. Amy Larsen.

Amy is the cold and strict Chief of Internal Medicine at Minneapolis's Westside Hospital whose life drastically changed after being involved in a car accident that led to a traumatic brain injury.

After recovering from surgery, it turns out that she cannot remember the past eight years of her life, leading to shocking revelations about her friends and family.

Parker is best known for her role as Jackie Sharp in House of Cards. The actress also played prominent roles in Deadwood, Goliath, and Wormwood.

Omar Metwally - Dr. Michael Hamda

Omar Metwally

Omar Metwally joins the cast as Dr. Michael Hamda, Amy Larsen's ex-husband who reminds her not to be condescending and rude to patients while treating them.

They got divorced four years ago, but Amy doesn't remember that due to the accident.

Dr. Hamda is also the chief medical officer of Westside Hospital, and he tells his ex-wife that the complaints against her are piling up.

Metwally previously appeared as one of the lead stars of Big Sky where he played Mark Lindor.

The actor can also be seen in Lisey's Story, Treadstone, and The Affair.

Jon Ecker - Dr. Jake Heller

Jon Ecker

Jon Ecker stars as Dr. Jake Heller, an attending physician at Westside Hospital who is having a steamy affair with Dr. Amy Larsen before the accident.

The day before the tragedy, Jake and Amy already told each other that they love each other, which is quite unfortunate since their relationship is progressing well.

Ecker also starred in Firefly Lane, Queen of the South, and The Watchful Eye.

Amirah Vann - Dr. Gina Walker

Amirah Vann

Amirah Vann is one of the series regulars of Doc, and she plays Dr. Gina Walker.

Dr. Walker is an attending physician and Amy Larsen's best friend for two decades.

She helps Amy navigate her new normal after suffering memory loss, telling her about what transpired in her life in the past eight years.

Vann was recently part of the incredible voice cast of Arcane Season 2.

The actress can also be seen in Underground, The Changeling, and Queen Sugar.

Anya Banerjee - Dr. Sonya Maitra

Anya Banerjee

Anya Banerjee portrays Dr. Sonya Maitra, a third-year resident who hates how Dr. Amy Larsen is cold and cunning against her patients and colleagues.

She is also close friends with Dr. Heller, and she is shocked to learn about his five-month relationship with Amy right after the accident.

Banerjee is a Kiwi-American actress known for appearing as Siya Malik in The Blacklist.

She can also be seen in Auckward Love and Speak to Me.

Scott Wolf - Dr. Richard Miller

Scott Wolf

Scott Wolf portrays Dr. Richard Miller, a senior attending physician who hates the fact that his friend Amy Larsen became Chief of Internal Medicine and not him.

In Doc Episode 1, Richard ends up doing a bad call for one of his patients (who later died), and it could ruin his career for good. More bad news surface after Dr. Larsen informs him that she is requesting an autopsy for his patient to see if he did something wrong.

However, Larsen's accident unexpectedly serves as a saving grace for Richard since the memory loss means that she doesn't remember what he did to his patient.

Given his seniority and familiarity with the workplace, Richard is even named Interim Chief of Internal Medicine while Larsen is still recovering.

Wolf's recent prominent role is playing Carson Drew in over 60 episodes of Nancy Drew.

The actor also starred in The Night Shift, Perception, and Party of Five.

Patrick Walker - Dr. Theodore "TJ" Coleman

Patrick Walker

Patrick Walker plays a recurring role as Dr. Theodore "TJ" Coleman, an intern who sees Dr. Amy Larsen as his mentor dating all the way back to medical school.

While he admits that Larsen was hard on him in the past, he still looks out for her, especially after protecting her from workplace bullies who mocks her attitude.

Walker's notable credits include Peripheral, Lessons in Chemistry, and Gaslit.

Conni Miu - Nurse Liz

Conni Miu

Conni Miu stars as Nurse Liz, one of the attending nurses whose main working station is in the floor where Dr. Amy Larsen is recovering.

Miu has credits in The Boys, Alert, and Swerve.

Charlotte Fountain-Jardim - Katie

Charlotte Fountain-Jardim

Charlotte Fountain-Jardim guest stars in Doc Episode 1 as Katie, Dr. Amy Larsen's now-adult daughter who reunites with her mother after the accident.

Amy's last memory of Katie was the fact that she was still nine years old.

Fountain-Jardim also starred in A Brooklyn Love Story, Natty Knocks, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Douglas Nyback - Dr. Douglas

Douglas Nyback

Douglas Nyback recurs as Dr. Douglas, another attending physician who made fun of Dr. Amy Larsen's current predicament. He sees it as a way of getting back at her after years of dictator-like leadership as Chief of Internal Medicine.

Nyback's notable credits include Defiance, Incorporated, and Hell on Wheels.

Daniel Maslany - Jimmy

Daniel Maslany

Daniel Maslany guest stars in Doc Episode 1 as Jimmy, the husband of Dr. Amy Larsen's pregnant patient who calls her out for her rude behavior toward her wife.

Despite that, Amy's suggestion of doing another exam for his wife ends up saving her life, and the couple are forever grateful to Amy after she saved her and the baby.

Maslany previously appeared as part of the cast of Accused Season 2. The actor also has credits in Murdoch Mysteries, Essex County, and Four in the Morning.

Rebecca Liddiard - Felicia

Rebecca Liddiard

Rebecca Liddiard is another guest star in Doc Episode 1. She portrays Felicia, Jimmy's pregnant wife who gets treated by several doctors led by Dr. Amy Larsen.

Liddiard recently starred in Accused Season 2, Episode 8 as a defense attorney. The actress' other major credits include Fargo, Alias Grace, and Frankie Drake Mysteries.

Alison Smiley - Nurse Myrna Blair

Alison Smiley

Alison Smiley recurs as Nurse Myrna Blair, one of the nurses of Westside hospital who initially clashed with Dr. Amy Larsen for not respecting her time after clocking out from work.

Smiley starred in Murdoch Mysteries, The Expanse, and Private Eyes.

Michael Chan - Dr. Jonathan Ban

Michael Chan

Michael Chan guest stars as Dr. Jonathan Ban, a neurosurgeon who did the initial interview for Dr. Amy Larsen to check the gap between her memories.

Chan also starred in Matlock, Popularity Papers, and Mayday 16.

Paulyne Wei - Nurse Lucy Yen

Paulyne Wei

Paulyne Wei appears as Nurse Lucy Yen, the nurse assigned to Dr. Amy Larsen after her surgery.

Wei is known for her roles in Buffaloed, Fear Thy Neighbor, and The Madness.

New episodes of Doc premiere on Fox every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET and stream the next day on Hulu.