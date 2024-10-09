Accused Season 2 has a whole new batch of cast members which includes the likes of Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, Jurassic Park III's William H. Macy, and How I Met Your Mother alum Cobie Smulders.

Created by Jimmy McGovern, Accused is a crime anthology series where each episode chronicles the story of the defendant as they await their verdict in court.

The series is based on the British TV show of the same name. Accused Season 2 premiered on Fox on October 8.

Every Cast Member Who Appears in Accused Season 2

Felicity Huffman - Lorraine

Felicity Huffman

Felicity Huffman (who is a cast member of Criminal Minds: Evolution) brings Lorraine to life in Accused Season 2.

Lorraine is at the center of Season 2, Episode 1's story. She is a psychic who claims to have visions of missing people and she uses her abilities to help find a missing boy named Rory.

Huffman has over 60 credits, with roles in Desperate Housewives, Sports Night, and Transamerica.

William H. Macy - Ray

William H. Macy

William H. Macy joins the cast of Accused Season 2 as Ray, Lorraine's friend who acts as her support system amid the chaotic trial that she is involved with.

Macy is best known for playing Frank Gallagher in Shameless, Summerhayes in Ricky Stanicky, and Paul Kirby in Jurassic Park III.

Isabel Arraiza - Melissa

Isabel Arraiza

Melissa (played by Isabel Arraiza) is Rory's mother who is desperate to find her missing son in Season 2, Episode 1.

She leads the prosecution against Lorraine since she believes that her actions are interfering with the investigation.

Arraiza can also be seen in The Little Things, Pearson, and The Oath. She is also part of the cast of Outer Range Season 2 as Maria Olivares.

Daniel Maslany - Frank

Daniel Maslany

Daniel Maslany is part of Accused Season 2, Episode 1's cast as Frank, Melissa's husband whose relationship with his wife is strained due to the disappearance of their son, Rory.

Despite that, Frank still has faith that the police can find their five-year-old son even though he has been missing for over a year.

Maslany is known for his roles in Murdoch Mysteries, Essex County, and Four in the Morning.

Taylor Schilling - April

Taylor Schilling

Taylor Schilling appears in Accused Season 2, Episode 2 as April, a nurse who is involved in a road rage accident.

Schilling's past major credits include Orange is the New Black, Dear Edward, and Pam & Tommy.

Danny Pino - Jake

Danny Pino

Danny Pino plays a character named Jake in Accused Season 2, Episode 2.

Pino is known for his roles in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Cold Case, and Dear Evan Hansen.

Justin Chambers - Tyler

Justin Chambers

Justin Chambers joins the cast of Season 2, Episode 2 as Tyler, a doctor who comes into conflict with April.

Chambers previously appeared as Dr. Alex Karev in Grey's Anatomy, Marlon Brando in The Offer, and Ryan in Broken City.

Patrick J. Adams

Patrick J. Adams

Patrick J. Adams joins the star-studded lineup of Accused Season 2.

Adams is a cast member of Suits Season 9 as Michael Ross. The actor also appeared in Plan B, America 2.0, and A League of Their Own.

Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon is part of Accused Season 2's cast.

Cannon (who is the host of The Masked Singer Season 11) previously appeared in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Up All Night, and The Killing Room.

Mike Colter

Mike Colter

Mike Colter appears as a guest star in one of the episodes of Accused Season 2.

Colter recently appeared as Father David Acosta in Evil Season 4. The actor is also known for his roles in Luke Cage, Extinction, Plane, and The Good Fight.

Sonequa Martin-Green

Sonequa Martin-Green

Sonequa Martin-Green joins the cast of Accused Season 2.

Martin-Green can be seen in Star Trek: Discovery, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and The Walking Dead.

Kiara Barnes

Kiara Barnes

Kiara Barnes plays a significant role in Accused Season 2.

Barnes appeared in Fantasy Island, The Bold and Beautiful, and Stuck With You.

Ken Jeong

Ken Jeong

Ken Jeong is part of the guest star lineup of Accused Season 2.

Jeong is known for his roles in The Afterparty, The Hangover movies, and Bob's Burgers. The actor is also part of the cast of Animal Control Season 2.

Jamie Chung

Jamie Chung

Jamie Chung appears as a cast member of Accused Season 2.

Chung is known for playing Valerie Vale in Gotham, Blink in The Gifted, and Molly Park in Dexter: New Blood.

The actress was also part of the cast of UnPrisoned Season 2.

Michael Chiklis

Michael Chiklis

Michael Chiklis is a returning cast member who plays a new character in Accused Season 2.

In Season 1, the actor portrayed a successful neurosurgeon while he plays a wrestling coach in the brand-new season.

Chiklis is best known for playing Ben Grimm/The Thing in Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

The actor also appeared in Gotham, The Shield, and Parker.

Sherri Saum

Sherri Saum

Sherri Saum joins the cast of Accused Season 2.

Saum's most recognizable role is playing Vanessa Hart in over 300 episodes of Sunset Beach.

The actress also appeared in Finding Home, One Life to Live, and Dead Boy Detectives.

Matthew James Thomas - Alexei

Matthew James Thomas

Accused Season 2 adds Matthew James Thomas to its star-studded cast as Alexei. He returns after playing a role in Season 1, Episode 13.

Thomas' notable credits include Summer of Rockets, NCIS: New Orleans, and The Lost Prince.

Christine Ebersole - Deb

Christine Ebersole

Christine Ebersole appears in Accused Season 2 as Deb.

Ebersole has over 80 credits, with roles in Bob Hearts Abishola, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Black Sheep.

Debra Winger - Margot

Debra Winger

Debra Winger joins the cast of Accused Season 2 as Margot, a widow who finds herself on trial after her relationship with a ballroom dancer goes sideways.

Winger is known for her roles in Terms of Endearment, Shadowlands, and Rachel Getting Married.

Mercedes Ruehl - Connie

Mercedes Ruehl

Mercedes Ruehl plays Connie in an upcoming episode of Accused Season 2.

Ruehl's major credits include The Fisher King, Married to the Mob, and Big.

Cobie Smulders

Cobie Smulders

Cobie Smulders joins the cast of Accused Season 2.

Smulders is most known for her roles in How I Met Your Mother, Sharp Corner, and Cupid & Me. The actress also appeared in the MCU as Maria Hill.

Dina Shihabi

Dina Shihabi

Dina Shihabi is part of the long list of stars in Accused Season 2.

Shihabi can be seen in Painkiller, Jack Ryan, and Ghosts of Beirut.

Vella Lovell

Vella Lovell

Vella Lovell appears in Accused Season 2.

Lovell is known for appearing in Mr. Mayor, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Your Place or Mine.

New episodes of Accused Season 2 premiere every Tuesday on Fox at 8 p.m. ET.