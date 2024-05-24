The stakes are high as Evil unleashes its final batch of episodes in Season 4 headlined by a cast led by Luke Cage star Mike Colter.

The 14-episode final season is set to chronicle more supernatural events as Evil's main trio (psychologist Kristen, priest David Acosta, and expert tech contractor Ben Shakir) continues their investigation.

Season 4 highlights Leland Townsend's nefarious schemes, The Entity's impending arrival, and the overarching connections of Andy and David in the grand scheme of things.

Evil Season 4 premiered on Paramount+ on May 23.

Every Main Cast Member of Evil Season 4

Katja Herbers - Kristen Bouchard

Katja Herbers

Katja Herbers returns to lead the cast of Evil Season 4 as Kristen Bouchard, a forensic psychologist who is also an atheist.

She, alongside a priest and a tech expert, is hired by the Catholic Church to investigate unusual situations that fall under the umbrella of miracles, possessions, and exorcism.

Kristen has a lot to deal with as the show enters its final season, such as taking care of her four daughters (one of which may have ties to a demon) and dealing with the fact that Leland Townsend stole her eggs which could lead to the birth of the antichrist.

Herbers is best known for her roles as Emily Grace in Westworld, Helen Prins in Manhattan, and Dr. Eden in The Leftovers.

Mike Colter - Father David Acosta

Mike Colter

Mike Colter brings Father David Acosta to life in Evil Season 4.

David has seen a plethora of weird occurrences throughout the show's run. At one point, he finds out he has heightened psychic abilities allowing him to see various entities like demons and agents.

Aside from working alongside Kristen and Ben, he is also involved with a group known as the Entity, an off-the-books unit dedicated to stopping evil spirits and dangerous demons.

In Season 4, Episode 1, David keeps seeing unusual visions throughout the episode. It is later revealed that what David has been seeing is tied to the end of the world, and the team is set to go all in to prevent that from ever happening.

Fans may recognize Mike Colter for his role as Luke Cage in Netflix's Marvel shows. The actor can also be seen in Extinction, Plane, and The Good Fight.

Aasif Mandvi - Ben Shakir

Aasif Mandvi

Aasif Mandvi reprises his role as Ben Shakir, an atheist who serves as the core team's technical expert and equipment master.

Ben provides his expertise in both technology and science as his means to explain (or debunk) the supernatural events that the team encounters.

Season 4's premiere sees Ben being hit by an electromagnetic laser beam allowing him to see visions of creatures from hell.

Mandvi has over 100 credits to his name, with memorable roles in Million Dollar Arm, The Internship, and Blue Bloods.

Michael Emerson - Dr. Leland Townsend

Michael Emerson

Dr. Leland Townsend serves as the main antagonist of Evil. The character is played on-screen by Michael Emerson.

Similar to Kristen, Dr. Townsend is also a forensic psychologist. The only difference is Townsend is described as the actual embodiment of evil due to his obsession with committing immoral deeds.

At the end of Season 3, it is revealed that Kristen's eggs were handed over to Townsend, indicating that the two rivals end up having a baby. Still, it is up to the main trio to put an end to Townsend's plan to shower the world with evil once and for all.

Emerson's most recognizable role is playing Ben Linus in Lost. The actor also recently appeared as Wilzig in Fallout and voiced Brainiac in My Adventures with Superman.

Andrea Martin - Sister Andrea

Andrea Martin

Andrea Martin is back as Sister Andrea, Father David's mentor and good friend who can see demons.

Sister Andrea continues to help David understand his visions that have ties to the apocalypse while also working with the core team to stop Dr. Townsend.

Martin previously appeared as Aunt Voula in the two My Big Fat Greek Wedding movies. The actress also has credits in Black Christmas, Innerspace, and Harlem.

Kurt Fuller - Dr. Kurt Boggs

Kurt Fuller

Dr. Kurt Boggs (played by Kurt Fuller) is a psychiatrist who also serves as Kristen's therapist.

Fuller's notable credits include Midnight in Paris, The Running Man, and Anger Management.

Christine Lahti - Sheryl Luria

Christine Lahti

Christine Lahti's Sheryl Luria is Kristen's mother who becomes romantically entangled with Dr. Leland Townsend.

Sheryl's loyalty to her daughter is slowly deteriorating as her involvement with Townsend sends her down a demonic path. She also wants her granddaughters to join her on the dark side.

Lahti is known for her roles as Dr. Kathryn Austin in Chicago Hope, Grace McCallister in Jack & Bobby, and Annie Pope in Running on Empty.

Brooklyn Shuck - Lynn Bouchard

Brooklyn Shuck

Brooklyn Shuck appears as Lynn Bouchard, Kristin's eldest daughter.

Among her sisters, Lynn seems to be the most normal as she only has to deal with her budding romance with her boyfriend.

Shuck's major credits include Rise, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and FBI: Most Wanted.

Skylar Gray - Lila Bouchard

Skylar Gray

Skylar Gray returns as Lila Bouchard, Kristen's second daughter, in Evil Season 4.

Gray can be seen in Fresh Off the Boat, Married, and Room 104.

Maddy Crocco - Lexis Bouchard

Maddy Crocco

Maddy Crocco is part of Evil's cast as Lexis Bouchard, Kristen's third daughter.

Dr. Townsend tries to lure Lexis into becoming evil since she has demonic ties in her blood. Despite that, Townsend's manipulation results in a failure since Lexis' loyalty is to her mother.

Evil is Maddy Crocco's only notable credit.

Dalya Knapp - Laura Bouchard

Dalya Knapp

Dalya Knapp's Laura Bouchard is Kristen's youngest daughter.

Laura has a naive personality and exhibits pure innocence which makes her a target of Dr. Leland Townsend during his evil machinations.

Knapp has credits in She Said, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and FBI: Most Wanted.

Evil Season 4 is now streaming on Paramount+.

