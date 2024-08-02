Evil Season 4, Episode 11 adds My Girl actress Anna Chlumsky to its incredible cast.

Season 4, Episode 11, "Fear of the Future," sees Kristen (Katja Herbers) still reeling from her mother's death. Her mourning is disrupted by the sudden arrival of a mysterious girl named Ellie (Chlumsky) who is later revealed to be her daughter, Laura, from the future.

Evil Season 4, Episode 11 premiered on Paramount+ on August 1.

[ Evil Season 4 Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos) ]

Every Main Cast Member of Evil Season 4 Episode 11

Katja Herbers - Kristen Bouchard

Katja Herbers

Katja Herbers returns to lead the cast of Evil Season 4, Episode 11 as Kristen Bouchard.

Kristen is a forensic psychologist who has been spearheading the battle against Leland Townsend and the evil forces that work alongside him.

In one of the final four episodes of the series, Kristen meets a mysterious gal named Ellie who introduces herself as someone whom Sheryl (Kristen's late mother) used to babysit in the past.

Still reeling from her mother's death, Kristen bonds with Ellie, but it gets weird when Ellie tells her about her future, such as David's feelings for her and the fact that her husband, Andy, is cheating on her.

Herbers is best known for her roles as Emily Grace in Westworld, Helen Prins in Manhattan, and Dr. Eden in The Leftovers.

Mike Colter - Father David Acosta

Mike Colter

Mike Colter brings Father David Acosta to life in Evil Season 4, Episode 11.

In the latest installment, David is promoted as the pastor of his parish, and his first order in business is to save his failing church.

While David is a priest, it is apparent to everyone around them (and the viewers) that he has feelings for Kristen and a conversation with Ben puts his perspective on the matter in the spotlight.

Fans may recognize Mike Colter for his role as Luke Cage in Netflix's Marvel shows. The actor can also be seen in Extinction, Plane, and The Good Fight.

Aasif Mandvi - Ben Shakir

Aasif Mandvi

Aasif Mandvi plays Ben Shakir, an atheist and a technical expert who completes the main trio of evil slayers in the series.

He provides his expertise in both technology and science whenever they have a mission to stop evil.

Season 4, Episode 11 sees Ben confronting David about his feelings for Kristen, saying, "I heard you two: 'If I had two lives, one would be for God, one would be for her.' What is wrong with loving her?"

Mandvi has over 100 credits to his name, with memorable roles in Million Dollar Arm, The Internship, and Blue Bloods.

Anna Chlumsky - Ellie/Laura

Anna Chlumsky

Anna Chlumsky guest stars in Evil Season 4, Episode 11 as Ellie, a woman who bonds with Kristen and is later revealed to be her daughter, Laura, from 30 years into the future.

Ellie tells Kristen all about the future, such as David leaving the priesthood because he loves her and her impending divorce from Andy. She also tells her about the fact that she is in the past because she stepped on a wormhole.

Chlumsky's most recognizable roles are playing Vada in My Girl and My Girl 2, Amy Brookheimer in Veep, and Vivian in Inventing Anna.

Patrick Brammall - Andy Bouchard

Patrick Brammall

Patrick Brammall reprises his role as Andy Bouchard, Kristen's husband who was caught by Dr. Borggs that he is sleeping with another woman.

Kristen and Andy's marriage then falls apart, opening up the possibility of Kristen ending up with David (if he leaves the priesthood) in the future.

Bouchard has many notable credits, which include playing Gordon in Colin from Accounts, James Hayes in Glitch, and Hendy in No Activity.

Michael Emerson - Dr. Leland Townsend

Michael Emerson

Michael Emerson is back as Dr. Leland Townsend, Evil's main antagonist.

Dr. Townsend did not do much in Season 4, Episode 11 since he is in a holding cell, but his trial is showcased.

Leland tries to change his lawyer during the trial, but he changes his mind. Why? It's because his current counsel is a hulking demon who appears to be strongly on his side.

Emerson's most recognizable role is playing Ben Linus in Lost. The actor also recently appeared as Wilzig in Fallout and voiced Brainiac in My Adventures with Superman.

Kurt Fuller - Dr. Kurt Boggs

Kurt Fuller

Dr. Kurt Boggs is Kristen's therapist and a local therapist. The character is played on-screen by Kurt Fuller.

Dr. Boggs is the one who finds out about the fact that Andy is cheating on Kristen.

Fuller's notable credits include Midnight in Paris, The Running Man, and Anger Management.

Sohina Sidhu - Karima Shakir

Sohina Sidhu

Sohina Sidhu stars as Karima Shakir, Ben's sister who helps him uncover the time travel shenanigans of Ellie/Laura. She is also a member of the Super Secret Science League.

Sidhu can be seen in Dodge is Dead, FBI, and Little Voice.

John Carroll Lynch - Henry Stick

John Carroll Lynch

John Caroll Lynch is part of Evil Season 4, Episode 11's cast as Henry Stick, Dr. Leland Townsend's legal counsel who transforms into a demon in the middle of the trial.

Lynch's major credits include White House Plumbers, Big Sky, and American Horror Stories.

Marti Matulis - George the Demon

Marti Matulis

Marti Matulis appears as George the Demon, a terrifying demon who appears in Kristen's nightmare in the episode.

Matulis previously appeared in The Mandalorian, Star Trek: Picard, and Studio 666.

Wallace Shawn - Father Frank Ignatius

Wallace Shawn

Wallace Shawn is Father Frank Ignatius, the former head of the parish who has retired, leaving David as his successor.

Shawn starred in Young Sheldon, The Good Fight, and Gossip Girl.

Brooklyn Shuck - Lynn Bouchard

Brooklyn Shuck

Brooklyn Shuck plays Lynn Bouchard, Kristen's eldest daughter in the series.

It is revealed in the episode that Lynn is preparing to be a nun, cementing herself as the normal one among her sisters.

Shuck's major credits include Rise, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and FBI: Most Wanted.

Maddy Crocco - Lexis Bouchard

Maddy Crocco

Maddy Crocco is back as Lexis Bouchard, Kristen's third daughter.

Ellie (Laura from the future) tells Kristen about Lexis' pivotal part in the grand scheme of things in the future, noting that she, alongside Timothy, will be part of a battle that will destroy the world.

Evil is Maddy Crocco's only notable credit.

Skylar Gray - Lila Bouchard

Skylar Gray

Skylar Gray plays Lila Bouchard, Kristen's second daughter in Evil.

Lila's future is unpacked in the episode after Laura shares that her sister will be rich due to Bitcoin and she will marry a woman.

Gray can be seen in Fresh Off the Boat, Married, and Room 104.

Dalya Knapp - Laura Bouchard

Dalya Knapp

Dalya Knapp appears as Laura Bouchard, Kristen's youngest daughter who is not fazed that she meets her future self during the present.

Knapp has credits in She Said, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and FBI: Most Wanted.

Evil Season 4 is streaming on Paramount+.

