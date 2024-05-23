Tulsa King 2024: CBS Announces S1 Release Date & Time

Sylvester Stallone fans will be treated to his streaming show, Tulsa King, being aired on broadcast television in 2024.

Although legendary action star Sylvester Stallone has worked on TV in the past, his Paramount+ series Tulsa King (which he also executive produces) marked his first foray into a starring television role.

Tulsa King centers around Stallone’s character, Dwight “The General” Manfredi, who was incarcerated for 25 years for working with the Mafia. After his release, Manfredi returned to a life of crime in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Tulsa King Season 1 Airing on CBS

Paramount

CBS announced its Summer 2024 schedule, and Tulsa King is on the docket. The show’s first season will premiere on Sunday, July 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Previously, Tulsa King was strictly exclusive to Paramount+, but the jump to CBS is a logical one as Paramount likely wants more eyes on the series.

Several shows have transferred from CBS to Paramount+, but Tulsa King is the first to journey in the opposite direction.

However, it is not the first Paramount-owned series that started somewhere else and was then broadcast on CBS. That distinction belongs to Tulsa King creator Taylor Sheridan’s smash hit Yellowstone, which originated on Paramount Network and began airing on CBS amid the 2023 Hollywood strikes.

When Could Tulsa King Season 2 Release on Paramount+?

Critics’ reactions to Tulsa King have been somewhat mixed, so CBS airing Season 1 seems like a smart move to get audiences engaged and invested in Tulsa King’s upcoming second season (read everything there is to know about Tulsa King Season 2).

By coming to broadcast TV, the show can potentially reach a viewership that would never have seen otherwise.

When exactly will Tulsa King’s second season premiere? Unfortunately, nothing has been officially announced yet, but that doesn’t mean a rough premiere date can’t be ascertained.

Tulsa King Season 2 reportedly kicked off production in April, and considering that Season 1 had an eight-month turnaround time, it’s probably safe to say that the second season will see its debut in early 2025.

