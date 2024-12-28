Tulsa King Season 3 Gets Exciting Update from Sylvester Stallone

A new social media post from Sylvester Stallone hyped fans for more Tulsa King.

In Tulsa King, the iconic Sylvester Stallone plays Dwight "The General" Manfredi, a former mobster recently released from prison. Excommunicated from the Mafia, Manfredi travels to Tulsa, Oklahoma to further his criminal activities.

Paramount+

On his official Instagram page, Sylvester Stallone, star of Paramount+’s Tulsa King, announced that Season 3 of the popular series entered development.

The update came from a script page for Tulsa King posted by Stallone with many lines crossed out and several notes scribbled. However, this is not a script for a Season 3 episode of the series. It reads "Ep. 206," or the second season's sixth episode.

Stallone captioned the post with what looks to be an outright confirmation of a third season:

"Well, it is time to get ready for NEXT SEASON ON TULSA KING … Go Team Go!"

In November 2024, Deadline reported that Tulsa King was renewed for Seasons 3 and 4. This comes as Stallone received a hefty raise, according to the outlet. The actor will exceed $1.5 million an episode starting with the program’s next season.

Also, per Deadline, Tulsa King Season 2 did big numbers for Paramount+. The season premiere opened to two million global views on day 1, a series high.

Not to mention that over 35 days, Tulsa King’s Season 2 averaged over 10 million global households streaming the series. That’s 8% better than where this metric was situated during Season 1.

It‘s no surprise that Paramount+ ordered not one but two more seasons of Tulsa King.

When Could Tulsa King Season 3 Premiere?

No official release date for Season 3 of Tulsa King has yet been announced.

It seems likely that if the third season kicked off production sometime in early 2025, it could be ready to debut in late 2025 or early 2026.

Considering Season 2 ended in November, it would be a long wait. However, the 2023 Hollywood strikes hindered Tulsa King's production and caused a gap of similar length between Seasons 1 and 2.

Casting-wise, Sylvester Stallone will return to his series lead role as Dwight Manfredi. Tulsa King mainstays, such as Andrea Savage and Martin Starr, are also expected to appear.

Other details, such as the story and additional casting for Tulsa King Season 3, are more challenging to puzzle this far out from its arrival.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Tulsa King are streaming on Paramount+.