Tulsa King Season 3 Update Reveals New Release Window Projection

A new update from Tulsa King may hint at when Season 3 could come to Paramount+.

By Richard Nebens Posted:
Tulsa King, Sylvester Stallone

A new release projection may be in play for Tulsa King Season 3 following an official release from the Paramount+ series.

Tulsa King is only one of multiple shows under development by Taylor Sheridan as the creator looks to continue his impressive run of success. 

Started in 2022 behind Sylvester Stallone as the leading man, the series tells the story of a New York mafia capo who is released from prison and exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma. With two seasons under its belt thus far, the focus now turns to when Season 3 may come to light.

New Update on Tulsa King Season 3

The official Tulsa King X account shared a new update on the status of production for Season 3 ahead of its return to Paramount+.

On March 18, the account shared an image of a clapperboard for Tulsa King with the caption, "Season 3 now in production," confirming that filming has started for the new season.

clapperboard for Tulsa King Season 3 with
Paramount+

This is the first new update on the show since Stallone announced in December that Season 3 was in active development.

When Will Tulsa King Season 3 Be Released?

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi in Tulsa King
Paramount+

Now that Tulsa King Season 3 is officially in production, the question moving forward is when new episodes will be ready to premiere on Paramount+.

For Season 1, filming ran from August 31 to October 25, 2022, before the series made its debut mere weeks later on November 13, 2022.

Looking ahead to Season 2, the second set of episodes was filmed between April 1 and August 2, 2024. Only about six weeks later, the new season was ready to air starting on September 15, 2024.

With these schedules considered, Season 3 could potentially be filmed either in a few weeks or a few months, depending on how much work needs to be done. Even if it takes as long as Season 2 did to film, that would place the end of initial production sometime in mid-July.

Should that be the case, Season 3 could potentially be ready to air by either September 2025 or October 2025, meaning fans should get new episodes well before the end of 2025.

See more on what we know about Tulsa King Season 3 here.

