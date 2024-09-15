Audiences will soon see Sylvester Stallone back on their TV screens in Tulsa King Season 2.

The Paramount+ series features Stallone as Dwight "The General" Manfredi, a mafia boss out to build his criminal empire in Tulsa, Oklahoma after a stint in prison.

After a successful debut in 2022, Tulsa King was quickly renewed for a second season, which will stream on Sunday, September 15.

Tulsa King Season 2: Every Main Character & Actor

Sylvester Stallone - Dwight Manfredi

Paramount+

Academy Award-nominee Sylvester Stallone leads Tulsa King as Dwight Manfredi, an ex-mob boss of the Invernizzi Family who is an outcast and sent to build a new syndicate in Tulsa.

After making many new friends and enemies in Season 1, Dwight was arrested for bribery in the finale and is seemingly headed back to jail.

Sylvester Stallone has no shortage of well-known roles, leading the Rocky franchise, The Expendables, and Rambo, to name a few. In addition to starring in Tulsa King, Stallone will serve as an executive producer and writer for the upcoming season.

Martin Starr - Bodhi

Paramount+

Bodhi, aka Lawrence Geigerman, is a marijuana dealer in Tulsa, who is recruited by Dwight to help finance his growing syndicate. Throughout Season 1, Bodhi became one of Dwight's most loyal allies.

Martin Starr portrays Bodhi in Tulsa King, and viewers may be familiar with his roles in Freaks and Geeks and Silicon Valley.

Jay Will - Tyson Mitchell

Paramount+

Jay Will returns in Tulsa King Season 2 as Tyson Mitchell, Dwight's ex-driver turned associate and protegè.

Throughout Season 1, Tyson gets a taste of the gangster life, but loyalty will be tested in Tulsa King Season 2 as both the father figures attempt to sway his decisions.

Along with being an actor, Jay Will is a known musician and rapper. He's had roles in Evil and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Max Casella - Armand Truisi

Paramount+

Another member of Dwight's crew, Armand Truisi (Manny), is an ex-Invernizzi soldier who started a new life at the Fennario horse ranch. Manny attempted to kill Dwight in Season 1, but the duo eventually came to an agreement.

Max Casella, of The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire fame, plays Manny in Tulsa King.

Vincent Piazza - Vince Antonaccui

Paramount+

Vince Piazza has a history of playing gangsters, appearing in Boardwalk Empire and The Sopranos.

In Tulsa King, he stars as Vince Antonaccui, one of the top capos in the Invernizzi family and a loyal ally of Chickie's.

Tatiana Zappardino - Tina

Paramount+

Dwight is not just a crime boss but also a family man. He has an estranged daughter, Tina, whom he attempts to reconnect with throughout Season 1.

Tina has not forgiven her father for failing to protect her from the Invernizzi family while he was in prison and has moved on with her life, marrying a man named Emory. However, the two reconcile at the end of Season 2.

Tina is portrayed by Tatiana Zappardino, known for her roles in The Consultant and This Is Us.

Annabella Sciorra - Joanne Manfredi

Paramount+

Annabella Sciorra, who plays Dwight's younger sister, Joanne Manfredi, adds to his family. Joanna appears sparingly in Season 1, but the siblings reunite to farewell their younger brother, Joey.

Sciorra has appeared in Jungle Fever and The Hand That Rocks the Cradle and has also played a role in Marvel's Luke Cage and Daredevil.

Domenick Lombardozzi - Chickie

Paramount+

Entourage and The Irishman star Domenick Lombardozzi appears in both seasons of Tulsa King as Don Charles Invernizzi, aka Chickie, the underboss of the Invernizzi family.

In Season 1, Chickie goes on a journey to become the head of the Invernizzi mob, choosing to drown his father to take the top spot. He also put out a hit on Dwight and will undoubtedly continue to cause problems for The General in Season 2.

Andrea Savage - Stacy Beale

Paramount+

Andrea Savage played a prominent role in Season 1 of Tulsa King as Dwight's main love interest and an ATF agent.

It's unclear what sort of role Savage will have in Season 2 after Stacy betrayed Dwight and arrested him for bribery in the finale.

Savage has appeared in Veep, I'm Sorry, and Look Both Ways.

Garrett Hedlund - Mitch Keller

Paramount+

Garrett Hedlund is well known for his roles in Mudbound, Inside Llewyn Davis, and Tron: Legacy.

In Tulsa King, Hedlund appears as Mitch Keller a business partner of Dwight's who is also an ex-convict, bar owner, and ex-rodeo star.

Dana Delany - Margaret Devereaux

Paramount+

Dana Delany appears in Tulsa King as Margaret Devereaux, a wealthy businesswoman and owner of the Fennario horse ranch. If the trailer for Tulsa King Season 2 is anything to go by, Margaret will have an expanded role in the new season.

Delany is known for her roles in Hand of God, Body of Proof, and Desperate Housewives.

Frank Grillo - Bill Belivaqua

Paramount+

Frank Grillo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Prison Break) is a newcomer to the cast of Tulsa King. The actor will appear in Season 2 as Bill Bevaliqua, a rival mob boss from Kansas City.

Neal McDonough - Cal Thresher

Paramount+

Another new cast member for Season 2 is Neal McDonough, of Arrowverse and Yellowstone fame, who will appear as Cal Thresher.

Cal is said to be a powerful and territorial businessman in Tulsa, who will no doubt be an issue for Dwight and his growing empire in the new season.

Rich Ting - Jackie Ming

Paramount+

Jackie Ming is a new character in Season 2 of Tulsa King, played by Warrior star Rich Ting. Not much is known about Jackie, just that he is another man in Tulsa with ruthless ambitions, like Dwight.

Joseph Riccobene - Jerry Izzo

Paramount+

Joseph Riccobene pulls double-duty in Tulsa King, playing Jerry Izzo and serving as a writer on several episodes in both Seasons 1 and 2.

The actor and writer is also known for working on The Irishman, Boardwalk Empire, and Blue Bloods.

Scarlet Rose Stallone - Spencer

Paramount+

Scarlet Rose Stallone, perhaps best known as Sylvester Stallone's daughter and star of their reality series The Family Stallone, also appears in her father's series as Spencer.

Spencer was a barista in Tulsa, but thanks to Dwight's help, she became a caretaker at the Fennario horse ranch.

Glen Gould - Jimmy

Paramount+

Glen Gould will return as Jimmy in Season 2 of Tulsa King. The actor is set to have a bigger part and will reportedly appear in five episodes.

Gould has had roles in Outlander and Pet Sematary: Bloodlines.

McKenna Quigley-Harrington - Grace

Paramount+

Grace, another member of Dwight Manfredi's crew, will return in Season 2 of the Paramount+ series.

Grace is portrayed by McKenna Quigley-Harrington, who has also been seen in Dead Connection and Susie Searches.

Brent Duncan - Frank Henstock

Paramount+

Brent Duncan will appear in Tulsa King as Frank Henstock. Not much is known about his character, but the first-look images for Season 2 seem to indicate he may be a legal associate of Dwight's.

Tulsa King Season 2 will stream on Paramount+ starting Sunday, September 15.