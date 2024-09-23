Tulsa King Season 2, Episode 2 features exciting guest stars like Joanna Walchuk and Chris Caldovino.

The second installment of the show's sophomore season on Paramount+ sees Dwight (Sylvester Stallone) at a crossroads after he draws unexpected attention from the Kansas City Mob.

Tulsa King Season 2, Episode 2 premiered on Paramount+ on September 22.

Every Main Cast Member of Tulsa King Season 2 Episode 2

Sylvester Stallone - Dwight Manfredi

Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone is back as Dwight Manfredi, an ex-mob boss of the Invernizzi Family who is pulling the strings from behind to start a new gang in Tulsa.

There is no shortage of enemies for Dwight and Season 2, Episode 2 slowly unpacks some of his nefarious antagonists.

Amid his ongoing trial, Dwight and his crew are mapping out a plan to start their own wind turbine scam while his court proceedings go sideways after Cal Tresher's manipulative tactics get in the way.

Stallone's most recognizable roles include playing war veteran John Rambo in the Rambo franchise, John Spartan in Demolition Man, Rocky Balboa in the Rocky and Creed franchises, and Stakar Ogord in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

Martin Starr - Bohdi

Martin Starr

Martin Starr portrays Bohdi, a marijuana dealer in Tulsa who instantly becomes Dwight's loyal ally.

Bohdi shows up in Season 2, Episode 2 to help Dwight find new jurors for his trial while also setting up a party for the grand opening of Even Higher Plane (aka the Higher Plane Marijuana Dispensary in Tulsa).

Starr is known for his roles in Freaks and Geeks, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Silicon Valley.

Jay Will - Tyson Mitchell

Jay Will

Jay Will plays Tyson Mitchell, Dwight's protegè who is in the middle of the ongoing conflict between his boss and his father, Mark.

Tulsa King Season 2, Episode 2 sees Tyson helping Dwight escape the press which eventually leads to him allowing his boss to sleep at his house, much to the disdain of his father.

Will appeared in It Doesn't Matter, Rob Peace, and Evil.

Max Casella - Armand Truisi

Max Casella

Max Casella brings Armand Truisi (aka Manny) to life in Tulsa King Season 2.

Armand is an ex-Invernizzi soldier and one of Dwight's former enemies who is now his ally.

In Season 2, Episode 2, Armand works with Tyson to brainstorm ways of raising money to pay Dwight. The solution that they find is to steal catalytic converters from cars.

Casella previously appeared in The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire.

Vincent Piazza - Vince Antonaccui

Vincent Piazza

Vincent Piazza appears as Vince Antonaccui, Chickie's strong ally and a top enforcer in the Invernizzi family.

In Season 2, Episode 2, Vince works with Chickie to unpack new strategies for dealing with Dwight, especially now that Bill Belivaqua appears to be their new ally due to his pursuit of their enemy.

Piazza has credits in Boardwalk Empire, Jersey Boys, and The Wannabe.

Tatiana Zappardino - Tina

Tatiana Zappardino

Tatiana Zappardino's Tina is Dwight's daughter who is now happily reunited with her father after being estranged while he was in prison.

After Tyson causes a diversion in front of the hotel, Tina helps her father escape the federal agents and the press and they go to a huge house which she ends up renting.

Season 2, Episode 2 makes it clear that Tina wants a fresh start and she has her aunt, Joanne, by her side to smoothen her transition, especially after coming off a divorce.

Zappardino has credits in This Is Us, The Consultant, and Superstition.

Annabella Sciorra - Joanne Manfredi

Annabella Sciorra

Joanne Manfredi (played by Annabella Sciorra) is Dwight's younger sister who gives much-needed advice to her niece, Tina, about starting fresh after going through a divorce.

Sciorra appeared in Jungle Fever, The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, and Marvel's Luke Cage.

Domenick Lombardozzi - Chickie

Domenick Lombardozzi

Domenick Lombardozzi returns as Chickie (aka Don Charles Invernizzi) in Tulsa King Season 2.

Chickie is the underboss of the Invernizzi family who consistently causes problems against Dwight.

Episode 2 sees Chickie calling Goodie for a potential team-up against Dwight because they are made aware that Bill Bevilaqua is out for blood against the Tulsa King.

Lombardozzi's notable credits include The Family, Cold Pursuit, and Find Me Guilty.

Garrett Hedlund - Mitch Keller

Garrett Hedlund

Garrett Hedlund returns as Mitch Keller in Tulsa King Season 2, Episode 2.

Mitch is one of Dwight's business partners and he appears with his band during the early moments as they play their set at Bred 2 Buck Saloon.

Later in the episode, he joins some of Dwight's allies to steal converters from Donnie's car dealership.

Hedlund can be seen in Tron: Legacy, Mudbound, and Four Brothers.

Chris Caldovino - Dennis "Goodie" Carangi

Chris Caldovino

Chris Caldovino plays Dennis "Goodie" Carangi, a member of the Invernizzi Crime Family who has ties to Chickie and Dwight.

At the end of Season 2, Episode 2, Chickie calls Goodie about Bill's upcoming hit on Dwight. He asks him to help him dispatch Dwight in exchange of potentially becoming the leader of Tulsa when it's all said and done.

Caldovino has credits in The Wolf of Wall Street, The Sopranos, and Boardwalk Empire.

Michael Beach - Mark

Michael Beach

Michael Beach is part of Tulsa King Season 2 as Mark, Tyson's father who is not a fan of his son's alliance with Dwight Manfredi.

He is worried about Dwight's bad influence on Tyson and he seems prepared to do whatever it takes to stop his son with the alliance.

Beach is known for his roles in Mayor of Kingstown, Aquaman, and The Perfect Couple.

Joanna Walchuk - Karen Kriscoe

Joanna Walchuk

Joanna Walchuk plays Karen Kriscoe, a bank manager from the Bank of Tulsa whom Dwight and Tyson meet for their potential loan of $7.5 million for their upcoming purchase of Harlan's wind turbines.

Some viewers thought that Karen was played by Talia Shire, the actress who portrayed Adrian Pennino-Balboa in the Rocky franchise.

Walchuk starred in Naomi, Crime Story, and Living the Dream.

Dana Delany - Margaret Devereaux

Dana Delany

Dana Delany stars as Margaret Devereaux, the owner of the Fennario horse ranch who catches up with Dwight in Season 2, Episode 2.

Margaret and Dwight casually flirt with each other, suggesting that the pair have a shared history.

Delany can be seen in Hand of God, Body of Proof, and Desperate Housewives.

Frank Grillo - Bill Belivaqua

Frank Grillo

Frank Grill is one of the newcomers in Tulsa King Season 2. He stars as Bill Belivaqua, a rival mob boss from Kansas City who is threatened with Dwight's looming takeover.

Bill sends a scout to monitor Dwight in the opening moments of the episode and he says that he might utilize a "warning shot" to let the Tulsa King know that he is operating under his turf.

Grillo starred in The Purge: Anarchy, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Prison Break.

Neal McDonough - Cal Thresher

Neal McDonough

Arrowverse veteran Neal McDonough is part of Tulsa King Season 2's cast as Cal Thresher.

Cal is a powerful businessman who is on a collision course with Dwight in the new season.

He begins to try and outmaneuver Dwight in Season 2, Episode 2 when he manipulates his lawyer into putting his enemy away for good via a long prison sentence.

McDonough is best known for his roles in Arrow, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, The Shift, and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Paden Fallis - Dennis McGrath

Paden Fallis

Paden Fallis joins the cast as Dennis McGrath, an Exposition Attorney who is in cahoots with Cal Thresher.

Dennis agrees with Cal to mess with Dwight and make sure that he gets jail time.

However, Dwight later finds out that the lawyer is working with Cal when he sees a note about his enemy during one of their confrontations.

Fallis' notable credits include As Far As the Eye Can See, The Lonely Types, and Jerry Don.

Steve Witting - Donnie

Steve Witting

Steve Witting guest stars as Donnie, the owner of the car dealer whom Mitch, Tyson, and the others stole catalytic converters from.

After Donnie realizes what happened to his cars, Dwight meets with him to negotiate a deal, offering to protect the dealership in exchange for two cars for Joanne and Tina.

Witting starred in Killers of the Flower Moon, The Outsider, and The Irishman.

J.D. Walsh - Harlan

J.D. Walsh

Another guest star in Tulsa King Season 2, Episode 2 is J.D. Walsh as Harlan.

Harlan is the seller of the wind farms and negotiates with Dwight for the final price.

During their meeting, he offers $12 million, but Dwight counteroffers with $7.5 million plus an added protection in prison. Harlan eventually agrees.

Walsh is known for his roles in Tremors, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Bad Boys II.

Glen Gould - Jimmy

Glen Gould

Glen Gould plays Jimmy, one of Dwight's allies who is also a marijuana distributor.

He shows up in Season 2, Episode 2 during the grand opening of Even Higher Plane.

Gould can be seen in Outlander, Girl, and Cold Pursuit.

McKenna Quigley-Harrington - Grace

McKenna Quigley-Harrington

McKenna Quigley-Harrington reprises her role as Grace, a member of Dwight Manfredi's crew who joins Tyson and Mitch's plan to steal catalytic converters from Donny's automobile shop.

Quigley-Harrington appeared in Dead Connection and Susie Searches.

Jelly Roll - Himself

Jelly Roll

American rapper Jelly Roll makes a cameo in Tulsa King Season 2, Episode 2 as himself.

Jelly Roll and Dwight have a brief yet funny interaction after Sylvester Stallone's character mistakes him as head of security.

Roll has produced hits like "Son of a Sinner," "Need a Favor," and "Save Me."

The next episode of Tulsa King Season 2, titled ”Oklahoma v. Manfredi”, will be available on Paramount+ starting Sunday, September 29.