Tulsa King Season 3 Renewal Status & Everything We Know

Tulsa King is trudging along through its second season as the question about the status of Season 3 becomes more prevalent.

Tulsa King features a massive cast of Hollywood A-listers, led by Rocky and Rambo star Sylvester Stallone. The series sees Stallone playing New York mafia capo Dwight Manfredi, who is released from prison after 25 years and builds a new crew in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Originally released in 2022, Dwight is seen navigating this empire while facing personal and family challenges, all as he deals with law enforcement and rival gangs fighting for supremacy.

Is Tulsa King Renewed for Season 3?

Paramount+

Tulsa King Season 2 began its run on Paramount+ on September 15 as the first of 10 new episodes hit the air. However, looking to the future, Paramount+ has yet to officially renew the series for Season 3.

Interestingly, even without that renewal, Season 3 is already in the early stages of development.

In an Instagram post celebrating Season 2's release in September, Sylvester Stallone thanked the show's cast and crew for their hard work. At the end of the post, he confirmed that he and the crew are "working on the third season at the moment:"

"I am elated and so proud of our cast because our show has gone up 75% over last year which is unheard of, and Season 2 got 100% on ROTTEN TOMATOES ! Also it’s the Second most popular show in the WORLD across all streaming services! Thank you so much and we are working on the third season at this moment"

As for when Season 3 could be released, fans may be waiting for quite some time for that to come to fruition.

Season 2 (September 15, 2024) debuted nearly two full years after Season 1 (November 13, 2022), meaning Season 3 could take another two years to arrive.

With that in mind, the real question lies with when exactly Season 3 is officially greenlit and put into production. If that happens, Paramount+ could be looking at a Season 3 return sometime in late 2026 or even 2027.

Who Will Be Cast in Tulsa King Season 3?

While Tulsa King is not confirmed to continue into Season 3 yet, should that renewal come, most (if not all) of Tulsa King's main characters should be expected to return.

At the center of everything is Sylvester Stallone's Dwight Manfredi, who found his way out of prison by the time Season 2 started. Becoming estranged from some of his family, he has spent his time in this series adjusting to the world following his prison sentence and building his operation in Tulsa.

Right next to Manfredi is Andrea Savage's Stacy Beale, an ATF agent who relocated from New York to Oklahoma. She handles surveilling local militia groups who go toe-to-toe with Manfredi.

Also along for the ride is Garrett Hedlund's Mitch Keller, a former bull rider who succumbed to addiction while battling injuries he suffered. He then opened a bar in Tulsa, which Manfredi uses as a front to sell nitrous oxide.

Fans also expected to once again see Martin Starr's Bodhi, the content owner of Tulsa's High Plan Marijuana Dispensary who teaches Manfredi about the world of legalized marijuana.

The full expected cast of Tulsa King Season 3 can be seen below:

Sylvester Stallone - Dwight Manfredi

Annabella Sciorre - Joanne

Martin Starr - Bodhi

Jay Will - Tyson

Max Casella - Armand Truisi

Vincent Piazza - Vince Antonacci

Domenick Lombardozzi - Charles Invernizzi

Garrett Hedlund - Mitch Keller

Dana Delany - Margaret Devereaux

Chris Caldovino - Dennis Carangi

Dashiell Connery - Clint

Tatiana Zappardino - Tina Manfredi

Andrea Savage - Stacy Beale

What Could Happen in Tulsa King Season 3?

Of course, with Season 2 of Tulsa King still not over, predicting what could happen in a potential Season 3 is a challenge. However, there are a few major plot points to follow as this season comes to an end.

Most notable is Charles "Chickie" Invernizzi going on a downward spiral after losing control of his gang and becoming ineffective as a mob boss.

In the final moments of Season 2, Episode 9, Chickie got on a train for Oklahoma to confront Manfredi, with Ivernizzi's own life in the mix. However, his story eerily mirrors plot threads from the end of Season 1, after another gangster with a long history with Manfredi was set to confront him.

While most of the rest of the season is still a mystery regarding how it ends, this could be a key turning point for the Manfredi gang gaining even more power next season.

Season 1 of Tulsa King is streaming in full on Paramount+. Season 2 will conclude with Episode 10, which arrives on Sunday, November 17.