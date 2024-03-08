Tulsa King Season 2 Gets Exciting Update: When Will It Release?

A new job posting for crew work on Tulsa King provided an update for when the series will begin shooting Season 2.

In Tulsa King, the legendary Sylvester Stallone plays a former mobster who is released from prison after his sentence ends, only to promptly return to a life of organized crime.

The first season proved popular, with Stallone’s star power being an obvious draw for viewers. (find out everything there is to know about Tulsa King Season 2 here).

Paramount

Facebook page Project Casting posted a job listing for crew members for the upcoming second season of Paramount+ and Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King.

According to the post, the series is hiring “technical setup, creative processes [and] logistical support” positions for Season 2. If these roles need to be filled, then it’s safe to assume that Tulsa King is getting ready to begin filming soon in Atlanta, Georgia.

When Could Tulsa King Season 2 Release?

If Tulsa King is heading toward its imminent start of filming, likely in the spring, when could the finished product come to Paramount+? Doing a bit of critical thinking, an answer might make itself known.

The show’s first season started production in March 2022 (according to an Instagram post from Stallone himself). Eight months later, Tulsa King’s series premiere made its way to streaming.

With that sequence in mind, and assuming that Season 2’s filming schedule lasts roughly the same amount of time, Tulsa King may return sometime in early 2025.

That’s not to say that the season couldn’t return early. If production starts in March or April, a late 2024 debut also seems possible.

Tulsa King Season 1 is streamable exclusively on Paramount+.