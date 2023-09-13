Tulsa King Season 2: Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Tulsa King's highly-anticipated return to Paramount+ for Season 2 is filled with exciting new story details and thrilling newcomers to its cast.

Created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone), Tulsa King revolves around a Mafia capo who was just released from prison and is sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma to establish his new crime empire.

The series features Sylvester Stallone as the titular capo, and this show marks his first time leading a scripted TV series.

Tulsa King premiered on Paramount+ on November 13, 2022. After a stellar first season, it was renewed for a sophomore run.

When Will Tulsa King Season 2 Release?

Paramount+

Paramount+ has yet to announce Tulsa King Season 2's premiere date, and there are a few behind-the-scenes tidbits that could contribute to its potential delay.

In February 2023, Deadline shared that original Tulsa King showrunner Terence Winter stepped down from his position due to creative differences.

Despite that, Winter will still remain as an executive producer.

Production has yet to begin for Tulsa King Season 2. In fact, Martin Starr, who stars as Bodhi in the show, told Collider in February 2023 that there is no start date yet, pointing out that the creatives are "working out so many details" before filming:

"We don't have dates yet. I think they're working out so many details. We don't even know where we're going to do it this year, or, this next season. So I'm excited to find out everything. I don't think they've dug into scripts or anything yet. I could be wrong, but you know, the impending writer's strike certainly would urge anyone to get moving."

Another setback to a potential release is the ongoing writers' and actors' strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild.

Speaking with Newsweek in May 2023, Tulsa King lead star Sylvester Stallone reflected on the writers' strike, noting that "it's definitely affecting work" for the series though he openly supports the WGA members:

“It’s definitely affecting work because we can’t move forward with a lot of projects, especially Tulsa King. But I think it’s changed so much that the writers do have a serious gripe. They’re in a grievance that it’s changed. There’s not enough work to keep all these writers going and then they’re living under this cloud of AI. It’s a very terrifying time to be a writer.”

At this stage, there's no definite timeline on when Tulsa King Season 2 will start shooting, leading to more confusion on when it will actually premiere.

If the strikes are resolved in early 2024, then it's possible that cameras will start rolling in the middle to the latter part of next year.

For reference, Tulsa King Season 1 began filming in early 2022 before wrapping up, via Fox News, sometime in August 2022. The show then premiered in November 2022.

Considering that timeline, filming will likely end around November or December 2024 at the latest, meaning that Season 2 could premiere on Paramount+ between March and April 2025.

Who Is Cast in Tulsa King Season 2?

Paramount+

Tulsa King Season 1 features a star-studded cast, and a good chunk of them are expected to return in Season 2.

Here's every actor who is expected to come back in the show's sophomore run:

Sylvester Stallone - Dwight Manfredi

Martin Starr - Bodhi

Domenick Lombardozzi - Chickie Invernizzi

Andrea Savage - Stacy Beale

Vincent Piazza - Vince Antonacci

Max Casella - Armand Truisi

Garrett Hedlund - Mitch Keller

Jay Will - Tyson Mitchell

AC Peterson - Pete Invernizzi

Dana Delany - Margaret Deveraux

Annabella Sciorra - Joanne Manfredi

Ronnie Gene Blevins - Ben Hutchins

Michael Beach - Mark Mitchell

Tatiana Zappardino - Tina Manfredi-Grieger

What Will Happen in Tulsa King Season 2?

Paramount+

Plot details of Tulsa King Season 2 are shrouded in secrecy, but the Season 1 finale provided many hints on where the story will go.

At the end of Season 1, Sylvester Stallone's Dwight and his crew successfully defeated Waltrip and his local biker gang. After the sweet victory, though, Stacy Beale betrayed Dwight and had him arrested during the events of the finale.

Aside from Stacy's surprise heel turn, Domenick Lombardozzi's Chickie is another enemy lurking in the shadows that could be pushed to the forefront in Season 2.

Based on the finale, Season 2 will likely begin with Dwight in prison. Despite that, given that he has many enemies on the outside that he wants to hunt down, there's a good chance that he will escape from jail.

It's also possible that he could make new alliances while inside the prison that could help him both escape and take down his enemies outside.

While Dwight still has issues to solve in Season 2, Paramount+ already hinted at the potential of seeing spin-offs under the Tulsa King umbrella.

In an interview with IndieWire in January 2023, Paramount+ Chief Programming Officer Tanya Giles said that Tulsa King's "huge success" in the streamer "opens up possibilities" of spin-off shows:

“The huge success we’ve had with ‘Tulsa King’ and Sylvester Stallone opens up possibilities with Taylor Sheridan, who consistently, his mind works in terms of universes and backstories, so I think there’s always a possibility that there’s more to that universe and more to that story. More to come there.”

How Many Episodes Will Tulsa King Season 2 Have?

Paramount+

Tulsa King Season 1 had a total of nine episodes, and there's a good chance that Season 2 will have the same number of installments.

Where Can I Watch Tulsa King Season 2 When It Releases?

Paramount+

All episodes of Tulsa King Season 1 premiered on Paramount+, so it is expected that Season 2 will also be released on the same streaming service.

Aside from Tulsa King, Paramount+ is home to many exciting shows, such as Star Trek: Discovery, Mayor of Kingstown, The Good Fight, and Yellowjackets.