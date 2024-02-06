A cast of internet detectives obsessed with true crimes try to play the hero in Cyber Sleuths: The Idaho Murders.

The new docuseries from Paramount+ unpacks how a group of online sleuths unpacks the mystery behind the death of four students from the University of Idaho.

The docuseries premiered on Paramount+ on February 6.

Every Main Cast Member of Cyber Sleuths: The Idaho Murders

Olivia

Olivia

TikTok: @chroniclesofolivia

Olivia is a known cyber sleuth who has over 1.2 million followers on TikTok. During her confessional, Olivia says that she covers true crime stories from across the world and presents them from a different perspective.

What makes Olivia unique from other online sleuths is she makes an effort to cover the events on the ground, such as going to the location where the crime or the story happened.

JLR

JLR

YouTube: @jonathanleerichesinvestigates

JLR, whose real name is Jonathan Lee Riches, is another cyber investigator who uses YouTube as his main platform for delivering his stories centered on true crime. He has over 100K subscribers on his account.

JLR thinks that content creators do their sleuthing for the same cause: finding the truth.

Betty

Betty

TikTok: @bullhornbetty

Betty is a cyber sleuth who wants to uncover the truth no matter what. Olivia describes her as, "a spitfire, but in a good way."

Betty's TikTok account has 108K followers as of writing, and she continues to fight the good fight in unpacking cases centered on missing people.

Armed with her knowledge of justice from studying law, Betty knows a lot of legal terminologies that prove useful to her content.

Jim Prall

Jim Prall

Jim Prall is a resident of Moscow, Idaho who shares the effect of the murders on the town, noting, "It was extremely chilling."

Jennifer Coffindaffer

Jennifer Coffindaffer

TikTok: @CoffindafferFBI

Jennifer Coffindaffer is a retired FBI agent and a network analyst who describes the crime scene at the center of the series as the most "gruesome" that anyone has ever seen.

Coffindaffer admits that the small town of Moscow did not have the resources to handle a big murder case like the one that happened, considering that they ha have a limited number of personnel.

Lilia Luciano

Lilia Luciano

X: @lilialuciano

Lilia Luciano is a CBS correspondent who covered the murder case that happened at the University of Idaho.

During the time of her coverage, Luciano admits that a lot of the journalists who were there believed they were not just covering a story. Instead, they were also figuring out how to stay safe since there was still a gruesome killer on the loose.

Paul Kwiatkowski

Paul Kwiatkowski

Paul Kwiatkowski is the former captain of the Moscow Police Department in Idaho.

Kwiatkowski explains how the tip line helped in unpacking the murder case that transpired at the University of Idaho, sharing, "Every phone that comes in gets investigated."

Dr. Pamela Rutledge

Dr. Pamela Rutledge

Working as a social media psychologist, Dr. Pamela Rutledge shares her expertise and thoughts about the Moscow PD's utilization of the tip line.

Rutledge is worried about the fact that there is no accountability from TikTok stars/cyber sleuths who make "clearly false statements."

Kathleen Hale

Kathleen Hale

Instagram: @halekathleen

Kathleen Hale is a content writer from Vanity Fair who mainly focuses on writing about crime and social media.

Hale points out that the emergence of social media makes "crime stories interactive."

Jenna

Jenna

TikTok: @jenna_canella

Jenna is a cyber sleuth from Louisiana who also covered the quadruple murders that happened in Idaho.

She has over 770K followers. Jenna says that she doesn't fit into any niche, mainly because she also has content aimed at beauty and lifestyle.

Riley

Riley

TikTok: @rileylively

Another cyber sleuth who is part of the docuseries is Riley who has over 260K followers on TikTok.

Riley criticizes Olivia's move to interview a certain Kim, who has alleged info about a Snapchat group, in one of her videos.

Brat

Brat

TikTok: @bratnorton

Brat is a social media sleuth from TikTok who has over 28K followers.

She opens up about her thoughts on the Idaho murders, and she thinks that there are a lot of things missing during the investigation.

Kim

Kim

Kim is a mother who claims that her daughter knows details about a Snapchat group and how friends of the surviving roommates of the murder victims were called to the house hours before the police arrived.

Cyber Sleuths: The Idaho Murders is now streaming on Paramount+.