FBI: International Season 3, Episode 12 features the introduction of Special Agent Brian Lange played by Chicago Med star Colin Donnell.

The latest episode, "Gift," highlights a massive data leak that puts the FBI in peril. This unexpected situation becomes an all-hands-on-deck situation and the NSA also arrives for assistance.

FBI: International Season 3, Episode 12 premiered on CBS on May 14.

Every Main Cast Member of FBI International Season 3 Episode 12

Carter Redwood - Andre Raines

Carter Redwood

Carter Redwood stars as Andre Raines, a mainstay special agent working for the International Fly Team.

Episode 12 sees Raines going undercover with Smitty in the Velvet Room Club (a swingers club) in Copenhagen to learn more about Carl Lessen's death.

Redwood has credits in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, The Long Road Home, and 5th Ward.

Vinessa Vidotto - Cameron Vo

Vinessa Vidotto

Special Agent Cameron Vo (played by Vinessa Vidotto) returns to lead the team as the second-in-command for the Fly Team amid the data breach in Season 3, Episode 12.

Special Agent Vo works closely with Special Agent Lange to find the root cause of the data breach. She also wonders why Scott Forrester (the Fly Team's former head who has gone rogue) is missing in action during the big case.

Vidotto previously appeared in Lucifer, Hacks, and Piper in the Woods.

Colin Donnell - Special Agent Brian Lange

Colin Donnell

Colin Donnell guest stars as Special Agent Brian Lange who is the FBI's special liaison to the NSA.

Special Agent Lange responds to the data breach by working with the Fly Team. He helps them unpack the reason why Carl Lessen is murdered and the ramifications that came along with it.

Arrowverse fans may recognize Colin Donnell for his role as Tommy Merlyn in Arrow. The actor also appeared as Connor Rhodes in the Chicago One shows like Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.

Eva-Jane Willis - Megan "Smitty" Garrison

Eva-Jane Willis

Eva-Jane Willis returns as Europe Agent Megan "Smitty" Garrison who works alongside the International Fly Team.

Aside from the undercover mission at the Velvet Room Club, Megan helps track down Carl's killer on the field by switching places with Brie to act as bait to find out the suspect's identity.

Willis can be seen in The Power, Gangs of London, and Modi.

Christina Wolfe - Amanda Tate

Christina Wolfe

Christina Wolfe's Amanda Tate is the International Fly Team's intel analyst.

Amanda juggles between helping the team find the suspect behind Carl's murder while also trying to find out what really happened to Scott Forrester and his mother.

Fans may recognize Wolfe for her roles in A Weekend Away, The Ark, and Batwoman.

Alexander Forsyth - Adam Grayson

Alexander Forsyth

Alexander Forsyth joins the cast of FBI: International Season 3, Episode 12 as Special NSA Agent Adam Grayson.

Grayson appears during the early moments of the episode to warn the Fly Team about the biggest data breach that the NSA has ever seen.

Forsyth's notable credits include The Man Who Knew Infinity, Love Wedding Repeat, and The Long Shadow.

Steven Culp - Martin Russo

Steven Culp

Steven Culp plays Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) representative Martin Russo.

Russo appears at the crime scene amid the Fly Team and Agent Lange's investigation, telling them that there are drastic international ramifications that are already happening because of the data breach.

Fans may recognize Culp for his roles in Desperate Housewives, Thirteen Days, and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Ciara Rey Wilson - Brie Martindale

Ciara Rey Wilson

Ciara Rey Wilson appears as Brie Martindale, the babysitter of the Lassen family's kids who witnessed Carl Lassen's (the head of the cyber security company) death and barely escaped the killer.

Brie is instrumental in identifying the main culprit and the potential reasons why Carl is targeted.

Wilson previously appeared in Freeridge, L.A.'s Finest, and Quantum Leap.

Laura Bach - Susanne Meier

Laura Bach

Laura Bach plays Susanne Meier, Carl Lessen's ex-wife who tells Special Agent Vo and Special Agent Lange about the qualities and history of her ex-husband to gain insight into who he is as a person.

Susanne also shares with them the reason why her husband kept her security privileges even after he cashed out.

Bach can be seen in Rita, Last Summer, and The Head.

Jakob Cedergren - DDIS Agent Lorens Faber

Jakob Cedergren

Jakob Cedergren is part of Season 3, Episode 12's cast as DDIS Agent Lorens Faber.

Agent Faber helps Brian Lange and the Fly Team get up to speed on how the head of the cyber security company was murdered at his own house in Copenhagen.

Cedergren has over 50 credits to his name, with appearances in The Guilty, Submarino, and The Birdcatcher.

New episodes of FBI: International Season 3 are released every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and the following day on Paramount+.

