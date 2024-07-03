Although Suits ended in 2019, the show has enjoyed a new lease of life and a rise in popularity after coming to Netflix in 2023.

Season 9 has been absent from Netflix since the rest of Suits dropped in 2023, but the final episodes made their way to the streamer on Monday, July 1.

Every Major Character & Actor in Suits Season 9

Gabriel Macht - Harvey Specter

Played by Gabriel Macht, Harvey Specter continues to lead the way in Suits' ninth and final season as a name partner of the New York corporate law firm.

Harvey's saga comes to a close with the passing of his mother, a battle for the soul of the firm, and, ultimately, his long-awaited wedding.

Macht has had other roles in The Good Shepherd, A Love Song for Bobby Long, The Spirit, and appeared as Harvey Specter in the Suits spin-off Pearson.

Patrick J. Adams - Michael Ross

Patrick J. Adams' Mike Ross sat out Suits Season 8 after marrying longtime love interest Rachel Zane and moving away to start a new life in Seattle.

But the legal fraud-turned-qualified lawyer returned for the final episodes in a recurring role where he butted heads with Harvey and Louis in court before coming back once more to help save the firm.

Adams appeared in the first seven seasons of Suits and has other credits in DC's Legends of Tomorrow, The Right Stuff, Sneaky Pete, and more.

Rick Hoffman - Louis Litt

Rick Hoffman's Louis Litt has been a staple of Suits from the very beginning, going from a stern and hardnosed tyrant to the beloved manager partner of the firm.

Season 9 also offered major developments in Louis' personal life as he not only married his longtime girlfriend and Harvard University employee Sheila Sazs but also saw her give birth to their daughter Lucy.

Hoffman has other credits in Millions, Jake in Progress, Thanksgiving, and more.

Sarah Rafferty - Donna Paulsen

Sarah Rafferty's Donna Paulsen climbed the ranks of the New York law firm across the show's nine seasons, going from Harvey Specter's legal secretary to the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and briefly the head of associates.

The final season also saw the romance between Harvey and Donna finally heating up after they got together in the cliffhanger ending of Season 8.

Rafferty has previously featured in The Devil Wears Prada, Chicago Med, Grey's Anatomy, and most recently in My Life with the Walter Boys.

Amanda Schull - Katrina Bennett

The legal rising star Katrina Bennett, played by Amanda Schull, started Suits as Louis Litt's prodigy but has since risen to become a leading force in the firm.

Katrina is also found dealing with romantic troubles in Season 9 due to her close relationship and feelings for Brian Altman, a colleague at the firm who just so happens to be married with a child.

Schull has previously appeared in 12 Monkeys, Pretty Little Liars, and more.

Dulé Hill - Alex Williams

Dulé Hill came into Suits at the start of Season 7 as Alex Williams - a fresh face and an old colleague of Harvey. He has since been a major player in the series and has risen through the ranks to become a name partner of the firm.

Alex takes a major role in the resistance against Faye's takeover after he was pushed to remove Robert Zane's name from the firm wall following his disbarment.

Hill has past credits in The West Wing, Holes, and the Psych franchise.

Katherine Heigl - Samantha Wheeler

Samantha Wheeler joined Suits with Season 8 after the exit of Mike Ross and Rachel Zane, and she has since been a key figure in the corporate law firm.

In Season 9, Wheeler faced a host of troubles as she was targeted by Faye Richardson, fired from the firm, and found herself opposite many of her former colleagues in court.

Heigl previously took home an Emmy for her role as Izzie Stevens in Grey's Anatomy, with other credits in Knocked Up and The Ugly Truth.

Max Topplin - Harold Gunderson

Harold Gunderson joined Suits early on as a bumbling associate who was tormented by Louis Litt. But by the time Season 9 rolled around, Harold was a far more seasoned lawyer who ultimately made his way back to the firm.

He is played in Suits Season 9 by Max Topplin

David Reale - Benjamin

David Reale's Benjamin is an IT specialist for the New York law firm, with his role in Season 9 coming about as Louis Litt sought his help to oust Faye Richardson.

The actor has past credits in Beyblade, Murdoch Mysteries, and Designated Survivor.

Rachael Harris - Sheila Sazs

Sheila Sazs is the Head of Admissions for Columbia University and has appeared throughout Suits as the love interest to Louis Litt.

The role is played by Rachael Harris after past appearances in Lucifer, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, and The Hangover.

Wendell Pierce - Robert Zane

Father to Meghan Markle's Rachel Zane, Wendell Pierce stars as Robert Zane in Suits. Unfortunately, it is the disbarment of the veteran lawyer that brings about the arrival of Faye Richardson to seize control of the firm he once led.

Pierce has previously featured in Jack Ryan, The Wire, and Horrible Bosses, and he is set to join the new DCU in 2025 as Perry White in James Gunn's Superman.

Neal McDonough - Sean Cahill

Sean Cahill is a federal prosecutor with whom Harvey Specter once colluded to free Mike Ross from prison. He returns in Season 9 when the two are outed for their crime and face the wrath of Andrew Malik.

Cahill is played by Neal McDonough, who has past credits on Arrow, Yellowstone, and Desperate Housewives.

Usman Ally - Andrew Malik

Andrew Malik is a former colleague of Harvey Specter's going back to his time at the New York District Attorney's Office. But this season he is going after his former colleague for crimes he committed several seasons back to save Mike from prison.

Usman Ally plays the role of Andrew Malik after previously appearing in Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events, Veep, and God of War: Ragnarok.

Eric Roberts - Charles Forstman

The shady billionaire banker Charles Forstman has been a recurring antagonist throughout Suits. He returns in Season 9 to deliver one last obstacle for Harvey in outing him for colluding with Sean Cahill to free Mike from prison.

Forstman is played by Eric Roberts, who starred as The Master in Doctor Who: The Movie, with other credits in The Dark Knight and Runaway Train.

Billy Miller - Marcus Specter

Marcus Specter is Harvey's younger brother who suffers from a gambling addiction and returns in Suits Season 9 to attend to funeral of their mother.

Specter is brought to life by Billy Miller, who has previously appeared in General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, and American Sniper.

Aloma Wright - Gretchen Bodinski

Gretchen Bodinski is the personal legal secretary to Louis Litt in Suits, frequently proving to be a wise, powerful, and helpful aid in many tough conflicts, despite not even being a lawyer herself.

The role is played by 74-year-old Aloma Wright who once had major parts in Scrubs and Days of Our Lives.

Amy Acker - Esther Litt

Louis Litt's sister Esther has shown up several times throughout Suits and even sparked a major conflict at the firm after sleeping with Harvey Specter.

Her role in Season 9 sees her come to Louis for legal help before returning in the series finale to attend her brother's wedding to Sheila Sasz.

Esther is played by Person of Interest, The Gifted, and Angels star Amy Acker.

Ray Proscia - Stan Lipschitz

Stan Lipschitz has been the therapist to Louis Litt who ends his time on Suits as more of a friend to the legal powerhouse, even officiating his wedding.

Lipschitz is played by Ray Proscia, who previously appeared on The Man in the High Castle and The Rookie: Feds.

Jake Epstein - Brian Altman

Brian Altman was the associate of Katrina Bennett with whom some romantic tension developed, despite him being married with a young child.

The role is played by Jake Epstein who has past roles in Designated Survivor, Star Trek: Discovery, and other projects.

Denise Crosby - Faye Richardson

Denise Crosby joined Suits for Season 9 as Faye Richardson, who serves as the final antagonist of the legal drama as she came along to take control of the firm.

After Robert Zane was disbarred, Richardson was appointed as the Special Master of Specter Litt Wheeler Williams. It is safe to say Richardson made life difficult for much of the firm, most notably Samantha Wheeler.

Crosby has past credits in Pet Semetary (1989), Deep Impact, General Hospital, Ray Donovan, and many more movies and series.

Brynn Thayer - Lily Specter

Harvey Specter's estranged mother Lily has appeared several times on a guest-starring basis throughout Suits where Brynn Thayer has played her.

Lily reunited with her lawyer son one last time during Suits' final run before family and friends came together for her funeral after she suffered a heart attack.

Thayer has previously appeared in How to Get Away with Murder, Matlock, TV 101, and many more projects since launching her acting career in 1986.

All nine seasons of Suits are streaming now on Netflix.

