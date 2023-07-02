Suits Season 10: Will More Episodes Ever Release?

Almost four years after the Season 9 finale, will Suits return for Season 10?

The popular legal drama began its story with the tale of New York corporate lawyer Harvey Specter hiring genius college drop-out Mike Ross as his associate.

The story went on for nine seasons of fraud, romance, drama, and action, as the pair, along with the rest of Pearson Hardman, navigated the world of corporate law

Is Suits Returning for Season 10?

Suits received an order for Season 9 in January 2019, with the decision made long before production began for the season to be its last. As such, there is currently no indication Suits will return for Season 10, but there is always the possibility for the legal series to be resurrected as it was among USA Network's biggest shows ever.

The show successfully rounded out all of its ongoing stories, created a satisfying conclusion for its beloved characters, and delivered a final season that many fans consider to be a perfect ending. Fans were even treated to the much-anticipated return of Patrick J. Adams' Mike Ross after a season-long absence.

Every character generally got a happy ending in their relationships and careers, setting them off down a prosperous path for the future. These could theoretically be explored in a potential Season 10 if the show were to come back.

Who Could Return in Suits Season 10?

One major star who absolutely wouldn't return is Meghan Markle's Rachel Zane, as the actress retired from acting after her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018. She departed the show at the end of Season 7 and never returned.

But with Mike Ross, Harvey Specter, and Donna Paulsen now living in Seattle and working together, where Rachel also lives as Mike's wife, it's tough to see how the show could work around her absence on a consistent basis.

Generally speaking, the schedules of the actors behind Ross, Specter, and Paulsen - Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, and Sarah Rafferty, respectively - appear open enough for a Suits revival to fit into their schedules.

It seems more likely any potential Suits Season 10 would maintain its focus on the New York law firm, now going by Litt Wheeler Williams Bennett. So the main players behind Season 10 would probably end up being Louis Litt, Samantha Wheeler, Alex Williams, and Katrina Bennett, along with any new cast members.

What Could Happen In Suits Season 10?

Suits' central law firm, Litt Wheeler Williams Bennett, is coming off a major battle in Season 9 after the New York Bar placed Faye Richardson in charge, forcing the show's leads to win back the control and leadership of their firm.

In the end, that was successful. With that, Harvey Specter and Donna Paulsen opted to leave their long-standing positions at the firm behind. So, currently, Louis Litt is serving as Managing Partner, with Katrina Bennett, Alex Williams, and Samantha Wheeler behind him as Name Partners.

If Suits Season 10 was to continue its focus on the original firm, the four Name Partners would likely serve as the show's leads as they bring Litt Wheeler Williams Bennett into a new era and face plenty of challenges along the way.

Alternatively, Season 10 could hop over to Seattle to continue to stories of Harvey, Mike, and Donna. The show could explore the newly-married latter two as they start a family in their new home, all while Harvey settles into a different career fighting for the little guy and taking on the corporate giants he once defended.

Will Suits Get Another Spin-Off?

Suits already received a spin-off that aired alongside its ninth and final season with Pearson, which shifted the spotlight to Gina Torres' Jessica Pearson after her move from high-class New York law to the dirty world of Chicago politics.

However, Pearson was canceled after just one season as it failed to reach much of an audience on the USA Network amid a mediocre response from fans and critics.

There are no signs of another spin-off coming anytime soon after the end of both Suits and Pearson in September 2019. For now, it seems USA Network appears ready to leave the legal world to rest.

If the network were to return to the Suits universe, the ending of the show clearly left the door open to more spin-offs, such as one with Harvey, Mike, Donna, and Rachel in Seattle, or perhaps continuing the story of the main firm in its final form of Litt Wheeler Williams Bennett.

Unfortunately, at least for now, it appears USA Network has closed the book on the world of Suits, with no Season 10 or new spin-offs seemingly in the works.

Suits is streaming now on Peacock.