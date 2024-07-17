UnPrisoned Season 2 adds John Stamos to its stacked cast of stars led by Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo.

The comedy series from Hulu continues the story of the Alexander family as Paige and her father, Edwin, navigate through the ups and downs of life as he tries to start fresh after getting out of prison.

UnPrisoned, inspired by the life of its creator Tracy McMillan, released its second season on Hulu on July 17.

Every Main Cast Member of Unprisoned Season 2

Kerry Washington - Paige Alexander

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington is back as Paige Alexander in UnPrisoned Season 2.

Paige is a family and marriage therapist who reunites with her father, Edwin, after he spent 17 years in prison. Aside from dealing with his troublesome dad, Paige also has to keep her teenage son, Finn, in check as he navigates through anxiety.

Season 2 sees Paige adjusting once again as Edwin decides to move out of her home at the end of Season 1. Paige is also reeling from her breakup with Mal.

Washington is best known for her role as Olivia Pope in over 100 episodes of Scandal. The actress also appeared in Django Unchained, Save the Last Dance, and The Prophecy.

Delroy Lindo - Edwin Alexander

Delroy Lindo

Delroy Lindo reprises his role as Edwin Alexander, Paige's father who reconnects with his daughter, Paige, after 17 years in prison. He must also be a good grandfather to his teenage grandson, Finn.

In Season 1, Edwin's decision to move in with Paige and Finn was the right move, considering that the other option was to go back to his friends who were involved in drug dealings.

Edwin also reunites with her former flame, Nadine, and they spend a good chunk of time together. As an ex-convict, Edwin struggled to find a job as well.

Season 2 begins with Edwin in a new home after he moves out of Paige and Finn's house to start fresh.

Lindo has over 70 credits to his name, with roles in The Core, Get Shorty, and Da 5 Bloods.

Marque Richardson - Mal

Marque Richardson

Marque Richardson plays Mal, Edwin's parole officer and Paige's ex-boyfriend.

Things were looking good between Paige and Mal in Season 1. At one point, they were even romantically involved with one another.

However, Paige's drastic actions of cheating on him made Mal reflect on their relationship, leading to their breakup.

Richardson can be seen in True Blood, Dear White People, and Antebellum.

Faly Rakotohavana - Finneas "Finn" Alexander

Faly Rakotohavana

Faly Rakotohavana returns as Finneas "Finn" Alexander, Paige's son and Edwin's grandson who struggles with anxiety and trying to fit in with the other kids.

Finn immediately gets close to Edwin after they share a strong bond during the latter's time living in Paige's home. At one point, Finn also tries to help Edwin get a job at the church's thrift store.

Rakotohavana's other notable credits include Nightmare Cinema, The Mick, and Raven's Home.

Brenda Strong - Nadine

Brenda Strong

Brenda Strong stars as Nadine, Edwin's girlfriend who took care of Paige while he was in prison. Paige and Nadine were initially not on good terms.

Nadine and Edwin rekindle their romance after the latter is released from prison, leading to a string of complications for Paige. Eventually, though, Paige forgives Nadine and the pair start a new bond.

Arrowverse fans may recognize Strong for playing Lillian Luthor in The CW's Supergirl. The actress also appeared in 13 Reasons Why, Twin Peaks, and Desperate Housewives.

Jee Young Han - Esti Nelson

Jee Young Han

Jee Young Han's Esti Nelson is Paige's foster sister and a real estate agent. She is on good terms with Paige and she helps her navigate life with Finn in their day-to-day interactions.

Esti was adopted by Paige's foster parents when she was four years old.

Han can be seen in Perry Mason, Santa Clarita Diet, and Sidetracked.

Edwin Lee Gibson - Fox

Edwin Lee Gibson

Edwin Lee Gibson portrays Fox, Edwin's old friend who is involved in some shady dealings.

In Season 2, Edwin helps Fox to remove bad habits and start a new life free from crime and drugs like him.

Gibson has credits in The Bear, Fargo, and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

Jordyn McIntosh - Little Paige

Jordyn McIntosh

Jordyn McIntosh appears as a younger version of Paige in UnPrisoned.

Little Paige helps the older Paige to gain a new perspective from the challenges that life throws at her. She is like her inner conscience, showing up in specific situations.

McIntosh's other major credits include Abbott Elementary, The First Lady, and Emancipation.

John Stamos - Murphy

John Stamos

John Stamos appears as Murphy, a healing coach who helps the Alexander family go through the struggles in the household.

Kerry Washington spoke with People to offer high praise toward John Stamos' involvement in UnPrisoned, admitting that the actor "adds so much life to the show:"

“He's so quirky. He's like a very non-traditional therapist, healer kind of person. John obviously is a comic genius, and so to be able to work with him, it just adds so much life to the show, and it's really fun to have him be part of the 'UnPrisoned' family.”

Stamos is known for his roles in Full House, Fuller House, Thieves, and Grandfathered.

Brandee Evans - Ava

Brandee Evans

Brandee Evans joins the world of UnPrisoned as Ava, Mal's new girlfriend who is a pole dancer and a law school graduate.

Ava appears in Season 2, Episode 3 and this is where she meets Paige for the first time. Paige seems to be intimidated by Ava's beauty and brains.

Evans' most recognizable role is playing Mercedes Woodbine in P-Valley. The actress also has credits in Color Book and The Fabulous Four.

Oliver Hudson - Johnny

Oliver Hudson

Oliver Hudson guest stars in UnPrisoned Season 2 as Johnny, Finn's biological father whose arrival stirs up the dynamic of the Alexander household.

Hudson previously appeared in The Cleaning Lady, Splitting Up Together, and Scream Queens.

Jamie Chung - Kiki

Jamie Chung

Jamie Chung is part of Season 2's cast as Kiki, Paige's college best friend who reunites with her after 20 years. The actress appears as Kiki in Season 2, Episode 4.

Paige apologizes to Kiki when she walked away after they kissed sometime in college. Kiki also appears to be attracted to Paige even though she is married.

Paige and Kiki ultimately share an intimate bond that awakens Paige's bisexuality.

Chung is known for playing Valerie Vale in Gotham, Blink in The Gifted, and Molly Park in Dexter: New Blood.

UnPrisoned Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu.

