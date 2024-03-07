Full Cast of Animal Control Season 2 - Every Main Character & Actor Who Appears (Photos)

Community alum Ken Jeong reunites with fellow co-star Joel McHale in Animal Control Season 2 alongside several guest stars. 

Animal Control follows the lives of animal control workers in Seattle as they navigate the ups and downs of their workplace, realizing that humans are far more complex than the animals they care for. 

Season 2 of the hit comedy Fox series premiered on March 6. 

Every Main Cast Member of Animal Control Season 2 

Joel McHale - Frank Shaw

Joel McHale as Frank Shaw
Joel McHale

Joel McHale leads the cast of Animal Control as Frank Shaw. 

As the Senior Animal Control Officer, Frank, a former cop, wants to instill discipline in his workmates inside the animal control center. 

While his peers could often misinterpret his no-nonsense attitude, Frank truly cares for them deep down and only wants them to be better. 

At the end of Season 1, Frank was reeling from the death of C-38, a mountain lion he risks to protect. The animal’s death transformed Frank into a much more supportive workmate and understanding partner for Shred. 

Community fans may recognize McHale for his role as Jeff Winger in the series. The actor also has credits in Deliver Us from Evil, Spider-Man 2, and The Bear

Michael Rowland - Fred “Shred” Taylor

Michael Rowland as Shred Taylor
Michael Rowland

Michael Rowland reprises his role as Fred ”Shred“ Taylor in Season 2. 

Shred is Frank’s new partner who strives to gain his liking. In the Season 1 finale, Shred broke up with his girlfriend to try to start a new romantic connection with Emily.

Rowland is a stand-up comedian known for appearing on Comedy Central and Awesomeness TV

Vella Lovell - Emily Price

Vella Lovell as Emily Price
Vella Lovell

Vella Lovell stars as Emily Price, the director of the Animal Control clinic. 

Emily‘s ultimate goal is to find a new job, believing that she can earn more outside of the confines of the Animal Control Center. However, she already grew to love her workmates, making it difficult for her to leave.

Emily’s potential blossoming romance with her officemate, Shred, is also set to be one of the major storylines in Season 2 after the latter decides to pursue her fully. 

Lovell is known for appearing in Mr. Mayor, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Your Place or Mine

Ravi Patel - Amit Patel

Ravi Patel as Amit Patel
Ravi Patel

Ravi Patel returns as Amit Patel in Animal Control Season 2. 

Amit is an Animal Control officer who works alongside Frank and Shred in Seattle. As one of the dads in the workplace, Amit’s dad jokes have often been the source of awkwardness and tender humor within the control center. 

The Season 1 finale showed that Amit was in the midst of a dilemma upon discovering that his wife was pregnant again despite him having a vasectomy. 

Patel’s notable credits include Wonder Woman 1984, Ghosts, and Masters of None

Grace Palmer - Victoria Sands

Grace Palmer as Victoria Sands
Grace Palmer

Grace Palmer joins the cast of Season 2 as Victoria Sands.

Victoria is Frank‘s love interest, and she is not shy about her casual sex life with others. Frank and Victoria’s potential romance in Season 2 is expected to be highlighted amid the control center's day-to-day operations. 

Palmer is best known for her role as Lucy Karim in Shortland Street. The actress also appeared in Good Grief, Kura, and Adrift

Gerry Dee - Templeton Dudge

Gerry Dee as Templetdon Dudge
Gerry Dee

Gerry Dee returns as Templeton Dudge in Animal Control Season 2. 

Templeton is the Commissioner of the Seattle Animal Control offices, and he always gives Frank’s team a hard time whenever he pays a visit. 

Frank and Templeton’s clash in the workplace was a highlight of Season 1, and it is expected to continue in the show’s sophomore run. 

Dee previously appeared as Gerry Duncan in Mr. D. The actor‘s other credits include The Moodys, Pretty Hard Cases, and Skins.

Ken Jeong - Lee Park

Ken Jeong as Lee Park
Ken Jeong

Ken Jeong is a newcomer to Animal Control Season 2. The actor plays a character named Lee Park. 

Per Deadline, Lee is a troublesome dog whisperer whom the main team will meet at some point in the new season. 

Jeong is McHale's former co-star in Community where he starred as Ben Chang. The actor is also known for his roles in The Afterparty, The Hangover movies, and Bob's Burgers.

Sarah Chalke - Yazmin

Sarah Chalke as Yazmin
Sarah Chalke

Sarah Chalke plays a new character named Yazmin, described as Frank's 'the one who got away.' 

Chalke's most recognizable role is playing Dr. Elliot Reid in Scrubs. The actress also has credits in How I Met Your Mother, Chaos Theory, Rick and Morty, and Roseanne

Krystal Smith - Bettany

Krystal Smith
Krystal Smith

Another newcomer to the world of Animal Control is Krystal Smith as Bettany. 

Bettany is Emily's new assistant who is reportedly hard-headed and tough. 

Smith's other major acting credit is playing Mandy Matthews in Welcome to Flatch

Thomas Lennon - Patrick Shaw

Thomas Lennon
Thomas Lennon

Thomas Lennon appears in Season 2 as Patrick Shaw, Frank's older brother and a police officer who shares his sibling's hard-headed antics. 

Lennon is best known for his roles in The CW's Supergirl, Santa Clarita Diet, and Reno 911!

Chelsea Frei - Isabelle

Chelsea Frei as Isabelle
Chelsea Frei 

Chelsea Frei joins the show's massive ensemble as Isabelle, a free-spirited girl poised to become Shred's new romantic interest.

Frei's notable credits include The Moodys, Sideswiped, and The Cleaning Lady

Larry Joe Campbell - Carl

Larry Joe Campbell
Larry Joe Campbell

Carl (played by Larry Joe Campbell) is Frank's new coworker at the control center who aspires to be a union representative. 

Campbell previously appeared in Hall Pass, The Orville, and Wedding Crashers.

Kevin Bigley - Rick Doyle

Kevin Bigley
Kevin Bigley

Kevin Bigley reprises his role as Rick Doyle in Animal Control Season 2. 

Rick is Frank's former partner who develops a crush on Emily, making things difficult for Shred to make a move. Rick is also the previous director of the Animal Control Center.

Bigley is known for his roles in The Dilemma, Stretch, and Sirens.

New episodes of Animal Control Season 2 premiere on Fox every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. 

