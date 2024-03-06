The Cleaning Lady Season 3 is back with a stacked cast of new and familiar faces.

The hit Fox drama takes audiences on a trip into the criminal underworld of Las Vegas. It follows the plight of Thony De La Rosa, a Vegas cleaning lady, immigrant, and former surgeon who - after witnessing a murder she was not supposed to see - takes on a double life working part-time as a clean-up crew within one of America's most criminal organizations.

Season 3 comes on the backs of many of the same creatives fans know and love; however, there is one major change. Grey's Anatomy producer Jeannine Renshaw joins the series as executive producer and co-showrunner.

Every Character & Actor in The Cleaning Lady Season 3 Cast

Élodie Yung - Thony De La Rosa

Élodie Yung

Leading The Cleaning Lady is Élodie Yung as Thony De La Rosa. Thony is a Cambodian immigrant working in Las Vegas as an on-call cleaner, trying to do anything to save her ailing son.

After witnessing a murder in Season 1 while working as a cleaning lady for the mob, she is brought in as a member of the criminal underworld helping to clean up crime scenes while dodging authorities and keeping her new part-time job a secret from the people she loves.

Yung is best known for playing Elektra in Netflix's Daredevil series. She also has appearances in Gods of Egypt and G.I. Joe: Retaliation.

Martha Millan - Fiona De La Rosa

Martha Millan

Martha Millain takes on the role of Thony's sister-in-law, Fiona De La Rosa. She is notably undocumented, coming to America, and has two kids.

When Thony's son, Luca, becomes sick, Fiona welcomes her sister and nephew into her home. But she does not know the full extent of Thony's new job cleaning up for some of Las Vegas's most nefarious.

Millan's other work includes HBO's Entourage, The OA, and The Great New Wonderful.

Sebastien & Valentino LaSalle - Luca De La Rosa

Sebastien & Valentino LaSalle

Sitting at the heart of The Cleaning Lady's story is the young Luca De La Rosa (played by twins Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle). Luca is Thony's son who, after coming down with a life-threatening condition, comes to America with his mother so she can seek treatment for her ailing son.

The Cleaning Lady marks both Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle's major acting debuts.

Sean Lew - Chris

Sean Lew

Sean Lew plays Chris, one of Fiona's Americanized sons and the nephew of Élodie Yung's Thony.

Lew is best known for his incredible dancing talents, having appeared as a dancer in projects like Justin Bieber's "At Least For Now" music video, Step Up China, and America's Got Talent.

Faith Bryant - Jaz

Faith Bryant

Jaz (brought to life by Faith Bryant) is Fiona's other American-born child. The young girl lives with her mom and brother in Las Vegas and welcomes her aunt and cousin into their house when they are in dire need of a place to live.

Bryant's only other major acting credit is in Genius.

Eva de Dominici - Nadia Morales

Eva de Dominici

Another returning character is Nadia Morales, played by Eva de Dominici, who is forced to team up with Thony following Arman's suspicious disappearance.

Dominici got her start in acting through Argentine movies and shows, before appearing in projects like Hawaii Five-0 and the movie Cosmic Sin alongside Bruce Willis.

Kate del Castillo - Ramona Sanchez

Kate del Castillo

Joining The Cleaning Lady for Season 3 is Kate del Castillo as Ramona Sanchez. Ramona is described as a philanthropist and art collector known publicly for her generous temperament; however, behind closed doors, she is cold and calculated, manipulating everything around her to further her agenda.

Before popping up in The Cleaning Lady Season 3, del Castillo appeared in The Book of Life, The 33, and Under the Same Moon.

Santiago Cabrera - Jorge Sanchez

Santiago Cabrera

Taking on the role of Ramona's brother - and another new addition for Season 3 - is Santiago Cabrera as Jorge Sanchez. Like his sister, Jorge puts on a nice face for the public, known as a cunning businessman. But it is all a ruse, as he is using his 'legitimate' businesses to launder money while being a fixer for his family's criminal empire.

Cabrera's previous credits Big Little Lies, Transformers: The Last Knight, and Heroes.

Clayton Cardenas - Dante

Clayton Cardenas

Clayton Cardenas plays Dante in The Cleaning Lady Season 3. Dante is a trusted and ruthless lieutenant of Ramona, working in her family's criminal organization.

Cardenas will be familiar to fans of Mayans M.C. and American Crime.

Jacqueline Obradors - Teresa Morales

Jacqueline Obradors

Jacqueline Obradors joins the hit Fox crime drama as Teresa Morales, the mother of Arman Morales. She is the criminal who agrees to help Thony by giving her a job as a cleaner back in Season 1.

Obradors can also be seen (or heard) in Six Days Seven Nights, NYPD Blue, and Disney's Atlantis: The Lost Empire.

Jason Manuel Olazabal - Eduardo Morales

Jason Manuel Olazabal

After being mentioned several times in Seasons 1 and 2, Eduardo Morales (played by Jason Manuel Olazabal) steps into the Cleaning Lady story in Season 3 as the father of criminal kingpin Arman Morales.

Olazabal is best known for his work on titles like Bad Boys II, Dexter, and Inside Man.

Brandon Jay McLaren - Jeremy Dolan

Brandon Jay McLaren

Jeremy Dolan (brought to life by Brandon Jay McLaren) appears on Thony's radar in Season 3 as a charismatic carpenter-turned-entrepreneur. After the pair make quick friends, it is revealed that Jeremy is harboring a sinister secret that will shake the series to its core.

McLaren previously appeared in The Killing, She's the Man, and Tucker and Dale vs Evil.

JB Tadena - Paolo Belleza

JB Tadena

Another new addition to Season 3 is JB Tadena's Paola Belleza. Paola is a business owner in Manila who is revealed to have a deep connection to the De La Rosa family.

Tadena's other credits include Kung Fu, Seal Team, and Hawaii Five-O.

Where Is Arman in The Cleaning Lady Season 3?

Fans of The Cleaning Lady may wonder where Arman Morales is in the series' third season.

Arman - played by Mexican-American actor Adan Canto - was a major part of Seasons 1 and 2, serving as the show's male lead opposite Élodie Yung's Thony De La Rosa.

While Arman's story was not yet done, Canto sadly passed away on January 8, 2024 after a grueling fight with appendiceal cancer.

Canto's health did not allow him to film on any of Season 3 - which got back in front of cameras in December - despite plans to do so by the actor.

An on-screen tribute to Canto will appear as a part of The Cleaning Lady's Season 3 premiere.

The Cleaning Lady Season 3 continues on Fox on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.