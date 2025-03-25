The Cleaning Lady Season 4 introduces a wealth of guest stars, which includes the likes of Filipina actress and Broadway legend Lea Salonga, Quantum Leap alum Daniel Bonjour, and Fantasy Island star Alain Uy.

Fox's crime drama series returns for another season after a wild Season 3 two-part finale which featured the shocking death of Nadia Morales.

In Season 4, Thony De La Rosa (a Cambodian-Filipina surgeon and cleaner) looks to take control, setting her sights on a potential leadership role while avenging Nadia's death.

The Cleaning Lady Season 4 premiered on Fox on March 25.

The Cleaning Lady Season 4 Cast Guide: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Élodie Yung - Thony De La Rosa

Élodie Yung

After leading the cast of The Cleaning Lady Season 3, Élodie Yung is back as Thony De La Rosa, a Cambodian-Filipina surgeon-turned-cleaner for the mob.

In Season 4, Thony has a new position in the mob, transitioning into the Sin Cara cartel's new mob doctor which brings her closer to its leader.

While she continues to be a pawn in the dangerous world of crime, Thony is also making steps to create a better future for her and her son by becoming a surgical intern at a local community hospital.

Yung is perhaps best known for her role as Elektra in Marvel's Daredevil. The actress can also be seen in Gods of Egypt, The Hitman's Bodyguard, and G.I. Joe: Retaliation.

Martha Millan - Fiona De La Rosa

Martha Millan

Portraying an undocumented Filipina and Thony's sister-in-law in The Cleaning Lady Season 4 is Martha Millan as Fiona De La Rosa.

Aside from providing Thony and her son a home in America, Fiona also has her own cleaning business.

However, Fiona appears to be struggling to keep her financials and business afloat in Season 4, leading her to pursue a dangerous path toward identity theft.

Millan previously appeared in The Gentlemen, August, and The OA.

Santiago Cabrera - Jorge

Santiago Cabrera

Jorge is the ruthless new leader of the Sin Cara Cartel. The character is played on-screen by Santiago Cabrera.

Cabrera also starred in Big Little Lies, Heroes, and the cast of Beetlejuice 2.

Kate Del Castillo - Ramona

Kate Del Castillo

Kate Del Castillo returns as Ramona after making a significant impact in Season 3.

Initially introduced as an art collector and a well-respected philanthropist, Ramona is eventually revealed to be the previous leader of the Sin Cara cartel.

After being betrayed by Thony in Season 3, Ramona gets arrested by the FBI and placed in a high-security prison.

Despite being holed up in jail, Ramona's influence is still strong, and she is hellbent on seeking revenge while pulling the strings from the inside.

Del Castillo's notable credits include Book of Life, Under the Same Moon, and Imperio de Cristal.

Brian Norris - Cowboy Hat

Brian Norris

Brian Norris recurs in The Cleaning Lady Season 4 as Cowboy Hat, Ramona's loyal enforcer who executes her orders on the outside while she finds a way to escape prison.

Norris also starred in Perry Mason, Walker, and S.W.A.T.

Khalen Roman Sanchez - Luca De La Rosa

Khalen Roman Sanchez

Khalen Roman Sanchez joins the cast of The Cleaning Lady Season 4 as the new actor who portrays Luca De La Rosa, Thony's son.

Sanchez's lone other credit includes playing Aiden in A Carpenter Christmas Romance.

Sean Lew - Chris

Sean Lew

Chris (played by Sean Lew) is Fiona's eldest son and Thony's nephew.

In Season 4, Chris is dealing with his first heartbreak, leading him to discover his passion for dancing.

Lew has credits in Bizaardvark, Breaking Through, and Sam & Cat.

Faith Bryant - Jaz

Faith Bryant

In The Cleaning Lady, Faith Bryant's Jaz is Fiona's daughter who navigates the struggles of becoming the perfect daughter in Season 4.

Aside from The Cleaning Lady, Bryant's other major role includes playing a character in Genius.

Yancey Arias - Neto

Yancey Arias

Yancey Arias joins the cast of The Cleaning Lady Season 4 as Neto, a high-ranking member of the Sin Cara cartel and a dangerous hitman known for his no-mercy mentality.

Neto also serves as a father figure for Jorge since he is the one who taught him how to use a gun.

Arias previously starred in Kingpin, Bosch, and Queen of the South.

Daniel Bonjour - Dr. Dupont

Daniel Bonjour

Another newcomer to the world of The Cleaning Lady Season 4 is Daniel Bonjour as Doctor Dupont.

Dupont is the handsome chief resident of the small community hospital where Thony serves as a surgical intern.

Bonjour was a guest star in The Rookie Season 6, Episode 9. The actor can also be seen in The Walking Dead, Black Cake, and Point Break.

Alain Uy - Feng

Alain Uy

Alain Uy is part of the new lineup of recurring stars in The Cleaning Lady Season 4.

The actor portrays Feng, a valued asset to international crime bosses who is an expert in orchestrating schemes for the Asian mob.

He has high ambitions and he will stop at nothing to achieve his goal of becoming a leader.

Uy's notable credits include Power Book IV: Force, Helstrom, and The Equalizer.

Patricia De Leon - Chiqui

Patricia De Leon

A brand-new addition to the world of The Cleaning Lady is Patricia De Leon as Chiqui.

Chiqui is an imposing prison boss of the Mexican mafia who appears to be a new rival of Ramona.

De Leon is best known for his major roles in Mayans M.C., Station 19, and Stumptown.

Robert Cicchini - Assistant District Attorney Joel Herman

Robert Cicchini

Robert Cicchini joins the star-studded guest star lineup of The Cleaning Lady Season 4 as Assistant District Attorney Joel Herman.

As a thorough and charismatic lawyer, Joel wants to help Thony deal with the pressures of being involved with the cartel.

Cicchini has over 90 credits, with roles in SEAL Team, The Morning Show, and Animal Kingdom.

Lea Salonga - Rose

Lea Salonga

Lea Salonga is one of the newcomers of The Cleaning Lady as Rose, Fiona's former acquaintance who becomes rich after marrying a wealthy husband.

Salonga is a famous Filipina singer best known for being the singing voice of Jasmine and Mulan in the original Aladdin animated movie and Mulan, respectively.

She also starred in the West End production of Old Friends and is best known for her award-winning role in Miss Saigon.

As an actress, she can be seen in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Little Demon, and Centaurworld.

New episodes of The Cleaning Lady Season 4 premiere on Fox every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.