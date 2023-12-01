Cleaning Lady Season 3 Release Date Schedule of Episodes Revealed

The Cleaning Lady Season 3 received an exciting release update as Fox announced its premiere date.

Fox renewed The Cleaning Lady for Season 3 in February 2023, which was two months after the Season 2 finale.

While the Hollywood writers' strike initially derailed work for Season 3, the writers' room for The Cleaning Lady eventually reopened on October 2.

It was then revealed in November 2023 that Season 3 is listed for a filming start in early December, with The Hollywood Reporter stating that The Cleaning Lady is expected to premiere in the first quarter of 2024.

When Will The Cleaning Lady Season 3 Premiere?

FOX

Fox announced that The Cleaning Lady Season 3 will air on Tuesdays, with its first episode being released on March 5, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The network has yet to confirm how many installments Season 3 will have, but Deadline previously shared that Fox will aim to produce at least 10 episodes for returning series like The Cleaning Lady.

That said, assuming that the first three episodes of The Cleaning Lady Season 3 will premiere consecutively with no gaps, here's the expected release schedule of the series next year:

Episode 1 - March 5 (8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. ET)

Episode 2 - March 12 (8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. ET)

Episode 3 - March 19 (8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. ET)

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 had 10 episodes while its sophomore run consists of 12 installments.

What To Expect in The Cleaning Lady Season 3's Story

It's exciting that The Cleaning Lady Season 3 has a confirmed release date, especially after months of speculation.

The anticipation has been building for Season 3 ever since the show's Season 2 finale. To recap, the sophomore run ended with a string of reveals that set up a crazy third season.

In the final moments of Season 2, Thony (Elodie Yung) and Arman (Adan Canto) were planning to rescue Fiona (Martha Millan) after she was deported to Manila.

While a good chunk of the first few episodes could mainly focus on Thony and Arman's rescue mission, the whole arc of Season 3 could revolve around Thony's humanity.

Throughout the past two seasons, Thony had her fair share of ups and downs, leading to her straddling the line between good and evil.

With the death of her FBI friend Garrett (Oliver Hudson), there's a chance that Thony could finally embrace her villain side and not be afraid to become evil.

The love triangle between Thony, Armand, and Nadia (Eva De Dominici) could also be one of the side stories in Season 3.

The Cleaning Lady Season 3 will premiere on Fox on March 5, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. ET.