The Cleaning Lady Season 3 Gets Release Window (Report)

Following the end of the Hollywood strikes, The Cleaning Lady now looks towards its upcoming release for Season 3.

Starring ex-Daredevil actress Elodie Yung as a former surgeon living in Las Vegas, The Cleaning Lady highlights Thony De La Rosa's transition to working as a cleaning service worker within a criminal organization after witnessing and helping cover up a murder.

Averaging a 60% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes against a 73% Audience Score, The Cleaning Lady was renewed for a third season on February 21 as it looks to get its stride back following an unexpectedly long delay.

FOX

Deadline shared that Fox's The Cleaning Lady was listed for an early December start to production on its Season 3 slate.

Additionally, titles that can start up production within the next few weeks, including The Cleaning Lady Season 3, will be targeting a release window in the first quarter of 2024, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Most scripted shows coming back in 2024 are estimated to return for their new seasons in late February or early March, which was previously reported by Deadline.

Many networks usually aim for their winter season to return just after the Super, which will take place on February 11 next year, so that could be a hint at where The Cleaning Lady might drop.

How Many Episodes Will The Cleaning Lady Season 3 Have?

The first two seasons of The Cleaning Lady came in with a total of only 10 and 12 episodes, respectively, with Season 1's short slate partially due to filming being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many series are expected to have shorter-than-normal seasons consisting of 10-13 episodes, this series may not have to shorten its slate at all considering there are only 22 total episodes in Season 1 and Season 2.

This schedule would also line the show up more consistently with others in the early 2024 schedule after Season 1 began in January 2022 and Season 2 started in September of that same year.

Another 12-episode run would push Season 3's final episodes sometime into May 2024, but with the inconsistency in start dates for previous episodes, Fox may not be too concerned about that timeframe.

The Cleaning Lady Season 3 is currently being written and is expected to begin filming in early December.