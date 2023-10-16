The Cleaning Lady Season 3 Gets Exciting Update: When Will It Release?

A new report revealed that work has restarted for The Cleaning Lady Season 3.

The American crime drama series from Fox stars Elodie Yung as the titular character who gets entangled in a serious crime while doing her job as a cleaning lady for the mob.

The series is developed by Miranda Kwok and is based on the 2017 Argentinian show, La Chica Queue Limpia, and it was first released on Fox on January 3, 2022.

Fox

Deadline shared that the writers' room for The Cleaning Lady Season 3 was reopened on Monday, October 2.

Alongside The Cleaning Lady, writers' rooms for Rescue: Hi-Surf, Animal Control, and Alert were also also opened.

In February 2023, the show was renewed for a third season, which was two months after the emotionally gripping Season 2 finale where Oliver Hudson's Garrett Miller died.

The renewal also came with the news that Jeannine Renshaw will serve as the series' new showrunner in Season 3, replacing Melissa Carter who took the lead for the two seasons.

Renshaw was an executive producer for Good Girls and a consulting producer for In The Dark.

When Will The Cleaning Lady Season 3 Release?

When The Cleaning Lady was renewed for a third season, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that it was Fox's first live-action scripted renewal for the 2023-2024 season, indicating then that the show would return during that release schedule.

However, the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes have pushed back Season 3's release.

At this stage, The Cleaning Lady Season 3's release date is still shrouded in secrecy. Still, with work on the script restarting this month, the next hurdle before production can officially begin is the ongoing actors' strike.

Filming for Season 2 began in New Mexico in June 2022. The show's sophomore run then started on Fox three months later on September 19, 2022.

If the actors' strike will be resolved before the end of 2023, then filming could potentially start in early 2024. Assuming a similar production timeline as Season 2, then fans can expect Season 3 to premiere in Spring 2024.

A Spring 2024 release would mark the first time that The Cleaning Lady would premiere on Fox during that timeframe. Season 1 was released in January 2022 while Season 2 premiered on the network in September 2023.

Full episodes of The Cleaning Lady Seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch on Fox's official website.