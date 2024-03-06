Alert: Missing Persons Unit finally returned with Season 2 on Fox, featuring many actors and characters that fans grew to love in the first installment.

With a cast led by Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez, Alert: Missing Persons Unit follows the latter's Nikki Batista, a character actively searching for her missing son while working for the Missing Persons Unit in the Philadelphia Police Department.

Season 1 of the show originally aired in January 2023. Season 2, Episode 1 was released on Fox on March 5, with new episodes streaming one day after their premiere on Hulu.

Every Main Actor & Character in Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 2

Scott Caan - Jason Grant

Fox

Jason Grant is one of the main characters of Alert: Missing Persons Unit and is played by actor Scott Caan.

Jason is a part of the Philadelphia Police Department's Missing Persons Unit, meaning he helps people around the city find their lost family members, friends, and loved ones.

The character is also the ex-husband of Nikki and the father of Keith, who is also a missing person.

Caan is best known for his work in Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Thirteen, and Gone in 60 Seconds.

Dania Ramirez - Nikki Batista

Fox

The cast and story of Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 revolved around Dania Ramirez's Nikki Batista, and Season 2 will likely do the same.

The show ultimately follows Nikki as she joins the Missing Persons Unit of the Philadelphia Police Department. Although many episodes feature her and the team working on cases, her main goal is to find her missing son, Keith.

Nikki used to be married to Jason (who is also the father of Keith), but she is now engaged to Mike, and the two are planning their wedding.

Ramirez can also be seen in X-Men: The Last Stand, Premium Rush, and American Reunion.

Graham Verchere - Keith

Fox

Many fans thought Graham Verchere's Keith was exactly who he said he was in Season 1 - the missing son of Jason and Nikki.

However, the character turned out to be an impostor, meaning that the real Keith is still out there somewhere.

Verchere's character is actually named Lucas, and he used Keith's name and story for his own personal uses.

Verhcere is best known for appearing in Stargirl, The Good Doctor, and Summer of 84.

Fivel Stewart - Sydney

Fox

Fivel Stewart's Sydney Grant is the daughter of Jason and Nikki and the sister of Keith.

Sydney is the one who first notices that Keith (who is actually Lucas) is not her real brother in Season 1, and she is intent on helping find her actual sibling.

Stewart is best known for her roles in Atypical, Roar, and Umma.

Ryan Broussard - Mike

Fox

The character of Mike Sherman is also a member of the Missing Persons Unit alongside Jason and Nikki.

Although they all work together, Mike and Nikki are engaged with one another, creating a bit of an awkward workplace for the pair and Jason.

However, Mike is extremely devoted to his work and finding Keith.

Broussard can be seen in Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, The Big Short, and When the Game Stands Tall.

Adeola Role - Kemi

Fox

Adeola Role's Kemi is another member of the Philadelphia Police Department's Missing Persons Unit.

Kemi has a vital role on the team, just as any other member does, but she is particularly helpful due to her knowledge of many different languages.

The character also practices Shamanism, meaning she communicates with the spirit world.

Role has also appeared in The Blacklist and Blue Bloods.

Petey Gibson - C

Fox

Petey Gibson's C Hemingway is a forensic anthropologist and often aids the Missing Persons Unit when they are trying to find people with little information to go on.

C is the leader and supervisor of the forensic imaging department. He can use technology to reconstruct the faces of those who have gone missing to give the team an accurate picture of what a missing person could look like, especially if they have been gone for a long time.

Gibson also appeared on Broad City and Gracie and Frankie.

Alisha-Marie Ahamed - Wayne Pascal

Alisha-Marie Ahamed was not a cast member for Season 1 of Alert: Missing Persons Unit but will be in Season 2 as a series regular, meaning she will appear in nearly every episode.

Her character, Wayne Pascal, is a hacker who served with Jason in Afghanistan. She is now under house arrest.

Wayne is expected to be brought in to help with cases, and a report from Deadline suggested that Jason never told Nikki that Wayne was a woman, which will likely cause some tension between the two despite them now being split.

Ahamed is best known for her work in The Haunting of Bly Manor and Motherland: Fort Salem.

Gil Bellows - Inspector Hollis Braun

Gil Bellows

Gil Bellows is another actor recently added to the cast of Alert: Missing Persons Unit in Season 2.

His character, Inspector Hollis Braun, will be the head of the Missing Persons Unit division, meaning that he will be Jason and Nikki's new boss.

Deadline teased that Inspector Braun will want to keep especially close tabs on Jason throughout Season 2, and fans can expect to see the character in a recurring role.

Bellows can be seen in projects such as Patriot, The Shawshank Redemption, and Love and a .45.

New episodes of Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 2 release every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET and will then be available to stream the following day on Hulu.