Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3 Cast: Every Character & Actor (Photos)

Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3 brings back most of its core cast of characters, headlined by Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez alongside exciting new guest stars: Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Megalyn Echikunwoke.

Fox's police procedural drama revolves around the ups and downs of Philadelphia's Missing Persons Unit (MPU) as it deals with complex cases every week of finding individuals who have disappeared.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3 premiered on Fox on March 25.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3 Cast Guide

Scott Caan - Detective Jason Grant

Scott Caan

Scott Caan leads the cast of Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3 as Detective Jason Grant of the Missing Persons Unit from the Philadelphia Police Department.

Grant works with his ex-wife, Nikki, to find missing individuals and their long-lost son (who they have yet to find since the one they found in Season 1 was revealed to be an impostor).

After taking down their shady and corrupt boss, Inspector Hollis Braun (played by Alert Season 2 cast member Gil Bellows) in the Season 2 finale, Season 3 sees Detective Grant working together with his team in finding a new batch of missing individuals.

Caan's most recognizable roles include playing Danny Williams in Hawaii Five-0, Turk Malloy in Ocean's Eleven, and Scott Lavin in Entourage.

Dania Ramirez - Captain Nicolina “Nikki” Batista

Dania Ramirez

Dania Ramirez reprises her role as Captain Nicolina “Nikki” Batista in Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3.

Nikki is Detective Grant's ex-wife and Mike Sherman's current wife, who also serves as the team's commanding officer.

Aside from dealing with complex and intriguing cases every week, Nikki has to grapple with the fact that she is entangled with the dangers of being involved with an Irish crime boss in Season 3.

Ramirez's prominent roles include playing characters in Tell Me a Story, Sweet Tooth, and Once Upon a Time.

Ryan Broussard - Detective Sergeant Mike Sherman

Ryan Broussard

Ryan Broussard returns as Detective Sergeant Mike Sherman, Jason's partner on the field and Nikki's current husband, after they finally got married in the Season 2 finale.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3, Episode 1 sees Mike and Jason being tasked to find missing teenagers who are part of a collegiate women's rowing team.

Broussard can be seen in A Christmas Journey, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, and Geostorm. He is also part of the cast of Only Murders in the Building Season 4.

Adeola Role - Detective Kemi Adebayo

Adeola Role

Detective Kemi Adebayo is another member of the Philadelphia Police Department's MPU. The character is played on-screen by Adeola Role.

Kemi is vital to the team of investigators due to her extensive knowledge of different languages. She is also described as a free-spirited and spiritually savvy detective.

Role's notable credits include The Good Fight, Blue Bloods, and The Last O.G.

Alisha-Marie Ahamed - Wayne Pascal

Alisha-Marie Ahamed

After making her debut as a series regular in Season 2, Alisha-Marie Ahamed returns in the brand-new season as Wayne Pascal.

Wayne is a master hacker who previously worked with Detective Jason Grant in Afghanistan.

Fans may recognize Ahamed for her roles in The Haunting of Bly Manor and Motherland: Fort Salem.

Diana Bang - Helen Gale

Diana Bang

Helen Gale (played by Diana Bang) is the team's resident forensic scientist who consistently helps them during dangerous missions.

Bang can be seen in Paranormal Solutions Inc., Resident Alien, and The Flash.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner - Chief Inspector Bill Houston

Malcolm-Jamal Warner

One of the newcomers of Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3 is Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Chief Inspector Bill Houston.

After Hollis Braun was ousted in the Season 2 finale, Bill Houston steps in to supervise the Philadelphia Police Department's MPU.

He is a former Army Captain who butts heads with Jason's reckless actions during investigations.

Warner previously appeared as part of the cast of 9-1-1 Season 7, The Cosby Show, Between the Lines, and Malcolm & Eddie.

Megalyn Echikunwoke - Lt. Gabrielle Bennett

Megalyn Echikunwoke

Joining the cast of Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3 is Lieutenant Gabrielle Bennett, who is portrayed by Megalyn Echikunwoke.

Bennett is the new trainee of Detective Jason Grant in Season 3, known for her wacky sense of humor and ambitious personality.

Echikunwoke also starred in The Drop, Into the Dark, and Emily the Criminal.

Ian Tracey - Charlie McGannon

Ryan Broussard & Ian Tracey

Ian Tracey guest stars in Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3 as Charlie McGannon, an Irish mob boss who secretly works with Nikki.

Tracey recently appeared as part of the core cast of characters in School Spirits Season 2. The actor's other credits include Billy the Kid and 1994's Timecop.

Fivel Stewart - Sydney

Fivel Stewart

Fivel Stewart is back in Season 3 as Sydney. She is Jason and Nikki's daughter hellbent on finding her missing brother.

Stewart is best known for appearing alongside Noah Centineo in the cast of Netflix's The Recruit Season 2. She also appeared in Umma, Atypical, and Alert.

New episodes of Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 3 premiere on Fox every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.