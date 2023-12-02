The Fox TV network confirmed that Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 2 will air on TV on Tuesday nights in 2024.

The series, which features Missing Persons Unit captain Nikki Batista (Dania Ramirez) from the Philadelphia Police and her ex-husband, Jason Grant (Scott Caan), as they work to solve open cases across their city, will begin its second season on March 5, 2024, with the Season 2 premiere episode arriving on Fox at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, seemingly with only one episode.

Deadline previously reported that the expectation is for Fox and other networks to aim for at least 10 episodes for their returning series. So, fans should expect Alert Season 2 to feature at least ten installments.

A shorter order of episodes wouldn't be possible when taking into account the expenses for production, with a shorter season meaning each episode would be more expensive in total.

Based on this information, Season 2 will likely have the following release schedule in March:

Episode 1 - March 5 (9:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. ET)

Episode 2 - March 12 (9:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. ET)

Episode 3 - March 19 (9:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. ET)

What Will Happen in Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 2?

FOX

Now that Season 2 officially has its schedule set, the big question for Alert: Missing Persons Unit is what will happen in the next set of episodes.

The biggest twist from the end of Season 1 came with the reveal that Jason and Nikki's son Keith was an imposter named Lucas, with the real Keith actually being killed and seemingly dumped into a lake.

Additionally, Eisendrath told Deadline in February that there will be "a serialized component" and story details for the central family and their relationship, expressing how he wants each season to have "a contained, mysterious, serialized story:"

"There's definitely going to be a serialized component, a story for their family and their relationship that I have in mind for next year. It will be different, but I'm hopeful that every season could have a contained, mysterious, serialized story."

Along with more details about Adeola Role's Kemi Adebayo, Eisendrath also teased more details about the intriguing love triangle in place between Jason, Nikki, and Nikki's new fiancé, Ryan Broussard's Mike Sherman:

"That goes alongside the endless numbers of missing person cases. There are all kinds of personal stories that I am looking forward to, like exploring the love triangle between Jason and Nikki and Mike."

While Season 2's exact episode count is still unknown, Fox looks to give this show the follow-up it deserves, hoping to improve in the ratings department as well after Season 1 only averaged a 29% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit Season 1 is currently streaming on Hulu. Season 2 will premiere at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on March 5, 2024.