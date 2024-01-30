2024's Next Level Chef goes back to its usual schedule on Fox after a strong Season 3 debut.

The first three episodes of Season 3 serve as auditions where each installment will primarily focus on a cast of different chefs from unique backgrounds, namely social media chefs, home cooks, and professional chefs.

It will then shift to the usual team competition rounds and elimination challenges in the following installments.

Next Level Chef Season 3's Release Schedule

Fox announced the official 2024 release schedule of Next Level Chef Season 3.

After the first episode's debut on Sunday, January 28, at 10 p.m. ET, all remaining episodes are set to premiere on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Here is an overview of Next Level Chef Season 3's release schedule on Fox in the coming weeks:

Episode 1: "Auditions - Social Media" - January 28

Episode 2: "Auditions - Home Cooks" - February 1

Episode 3: "Auditions - Pros" - February 8

Episode 4: February 15

Episode 5: February 22

Episode 6: February 29

Episode 7: March 7

Episode 8: March 14

Episode 9: March 21

Episode 10: March 28

Next Level Chef Season 1 had 11 episodes while Season 2 featured 15 installments. It remains to be seen how many total episodes will be in Season 3.

What To Expect in Next Level Chef Season 3's Next Episodes?

At the end of Episode 1, a short teaser of Season 3 Episode 2 was released, and it confirmed that the next installment will focus on home cooks.

Only five of the eight home chefs will be chosen to move forward to the next level. Each of them will compete in three levels of the kitchen, with one contestant being eliminated after each round.

Episode 3 will then focus on the professional cooks who will follow the same rules of elimination during the audition process.

Season 3's debut episode showed a glimpse of the chaos and the drama that is expected to be present in the remaining installments.

Next Level Chef mentor Richard Blais recently told Parade that this new format centered around auditions is refreshing for the show, noting that getting to see them in action before drafting into their respective teams is "a new thing for [them]:"

“The audition process is a new thing for us because we actually get to see these cooks in action, not just look at their resumé or check out their social media channel. We get to see them cook in the 'Next Level Chef' kitchens and then make our decisions in the draft based on their performance.”

Gordon Ramsay, who serves as mentor and executive producer of the competition, spoke with Entertainment Tonight to give fans a glimpse of the playing field, teasing that the chefs are "even more competitive:"

"This year is exciting because they're even more competitive, and those amateur chefs wanna be professionals. And the professional chefs don't understand how good the social media chefs are."

The winner of Next Level Chef Season 3 will receive $250,000 and a 12-month mentorship with all three mentors: Gordon Ramsay, Richard Blais, and Nyesha Arrington.

New episodes of Next Level Chef Season 3 air on Thursdays on Fox at 8 p.m. ET.