Things are starting to heat up in Resident Alien Season 3, as the release dates of the remaining episodes were officially revealed.

Resident Alien is based on the comic book of the same name by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. It chronicles how an alien impersonating a human falls in love with Earth and decides to protect rather than destroy it.

The show's crazy Season 2 finale took things to a whole new level when it teased that a full-scale invasion of a different alien race is in the cards for Season 3.

Resident Alien Season 3's Release Schedule Revealed

Syfy released the official release schedule of Resident Alien Season 3.

The first two episodes already premiered on the network during its usual Wednesday slot on Syfy at 10 p.m. ET, with Episode 3 premiering on Wednesday, February 28.

The next five installments will continue with the Wednesday night release timings, starting with Episode 4 on Wednesday, March 6.

Given that there will be no breaks between the weekly episodes, the finale will then air on Syfy on Wednesday, April 3.

All new Resident Alien Season 3 episodes will stream on Peacock the day after they premiere on Syfy.

Below is the full release schedule for Resident Alien Season 3:

Season 3, Episode 1 - Lone Wolf: Wednesday, February 14

Season 3, Episode 2 - The Upper Hand: Wednesday, February 21

Season 3, Episode 3 - 141 Seconds: Wednesday, February 28

Season 3, Episode 4 - Avian Flu: Wednesday, March 6

Season 3, Episode 5 - Lovebird: Wednesday, March 13

Season 3, Episode 6 - Bye Bye Birdie: Wednesday, March 20

Season 3, Episode 7 - Here Comes My Baby: Wednesday, March 27

Season 3, Episode 8: Wednesday, April 3

What To Expect in Resident Alien Season 3

Resident Alien Season 3's debut slowly showcased The Grey's plan to infiltrate Earth and bring the planet down. Meanwhile, Harry aligned with General McCallister to strategize for a strong defense.

The unlikely partnership between Harry and General McCallister will likely take up a good chunk of Season 3 as the pair's bond is an entertaining storyline for fans.

Meanwhile, Asta is going into uncharted territory as she spends more time with Joseph (who is secretly a Grey alien in disguise), gaining more information about his role in the grand invasion.

However, in Episode 2, Joseph told Asta that he knows that she is in cahoots with Harry (uh-oh!), but she eventually injected him with a fluid that made him unconscious.

Harry and Joseph being aware of each other's extraterritorial secrets is an exciting development. It is expected to lead to tense confrontations and hilarious gimmicks to one-up the other in the remaining episodes.

Season 3, Episode 2 also revealed that McCallister is hiding something sinister that could spell doom for Harry. The general may have plans to capture the alien once they defeat The Greys.

Another storyline that Season 3 could explore is the looming romance between Sheriff Mike Thompson and Liv Baker. It seems possible now, especially after Lena (Mike's girlfriend) broke up with him in Episode 2.

New episodes of Resident Alien Season 3 premiere every Wednesday on Syfy at 10 p.m. ET and stream the next day on Peacock.

