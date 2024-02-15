Resident Alien: Who Is Rick Neale? Tribute Explained

Alan Tudyk's Resident Alien returned to Syfy and Peacock for Season 3, delivering a heartfelt tribute to show family member Rick Neale.

Rick Neale Tribute in Resident Alien Season 3

In the Season 3 premiere episode of Resident Alien, titled "Lone Wolf," the series paid tribute to Rick Neale, who tragically passed away at age 41 on October 5, 2023.

Neale was the victim in a fatal head-on car collision near Lytton, British Columbia, Canada as he was operating a dump truck, working on another project after production on Season 3 ended.

Following Season 3's first episode, a black card came on screen with the short message, "In memory of Rick Neale."

Below is a picture of Neale, seemingly from the set of Resident Alien:

Rick Neale

Speaking with Vancouver's CTV News station, friends paid tribute to the late Neale through quotes reminiscing on his life and work.

Friend Aaron McClean noted that Resident Alien Season 3 was "the last show he did," finishing his work "right before the [writers and actors'] strike" on May 1.

McClean even revealed that one of his last conversations with Neale included "telling him to quit his job, so he could go home to his kids," referencing his non-film work as a long-haul trucker.

Neale's friend Paul Smith simply admitted that Neale "wasn’t going to let his family suffer" as he did "whatever it took" to provide for his wife, Monica, and their two children, Nathan and Lexi

Neale's family set up a web page on Everloved so fans could offer donations to help the family with a goal of $1,000 USD. To date, the page now lists over $32,000 USD in donations dedicated to Neale's memory.

The Direct sends our deepest condolences to Rick Neale's family, loved ones, coworkers, and friends.

Resident Alien Season 3, Episode 1 is now streaming on Peacock.