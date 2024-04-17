Resident Alien Season 4 Release Prospects, News & Everything We Know

For fans wondering if Resident Alien Season 4 is on the way, here's a look at its potential release and what is known about the yet-to-be-confirmed installment.

Featuring Alan Tudyk as the comedic alien Harry, Resident Alien shows the character on a mission to eradicate all life on Earth as he forms relationships with new humans.

He quickly sees the good in humans as he defies orders from his superiors. Season 3 sees him stay on Earth for good and leaves fans wondering how long this story could last.

When Could Resident Alien Season 4 Release?

Star Sara Tomko said that she and the cast have not heard about Season 4 being on the table. Speaking at WonderCon 2024, she shared hope from her and the team that it will happen:

"And where would you want your character to go in the future? Good question. I have not heard about Season 4. We are manifesting a Season 4."

Creator Chris Sheridan added his comments on X (formerly Twitter), noting he had no information on Season 4 while urging fans to get caught up on Season 3:

"No news on a Season 4 yet. Get everyone you know to watch Season 3, that will help!"

A fan also asked Sheridan if the Resident Alien team had an official hashtag to use during Season 3 to ask for Season 4, to which Sheridan offered this response:

"Yes! Great idea! #GiveUsRAS4"

Looking back at production schedules for past seasons could help predict when Season 4 could be released.

Season 1 was filmed between September 10 and October 14, 2020 before debuting on Syfy on January 27, 2021.

Season 2's production schedule ran almost a year between April 3, 2021 and April 1, 2022. Part 1 of the second season debuted on January 26, 2022 before Part 2 arrived on August 10, 2022.

Season 3 was then filmed between January 30 and May 2, 2023 before new episodes began airing on February 14, 2024.

Should Season 4 be renewed sometime in the next few months, and filming begin before the end of 2024, the earliest new episodes could likely premiere in early 2025.

As of writing, there is no official confirmation for Resident Alien to continue into Season 4.

Resident Alien Season 4's Potential Cast

Resident Alien

Should Resident Alien move forward into Season 4, most of its main cast would be expected to return.

At the forefront of that cast is Alan Tudyk's interplanetary visitor. He is expected to remain in the spotlight after making Earth his new home as he masquerades around town as Harry Vanderspeigle.

Patience local Asta Twelvetrees should also be back alongside Harry, with Sara Tomko continuing her character's journey after bonding with her daughter and sharing Harry's secret.

She should also be joined by her best friend and chief bartender, D'Arcy Bloom (played by Alice Wetterlund), and Corey Reynolds' Sheriff Mike Thompson.

The full cast list for a potential Resident Alien Season 4 can be seen below:

Alan Tudyk - Harry Vanderspeigle

Sara Tomko - Asta Twelvetrees

Alice Wetterlund - D'Arcy Bloom

Corey Reynolds - Sheriff Mike Thompson

Elizabeth Bowen - Deputy Olivia Baker

Levi Fiehler - Mayor Hawthorne

Meredith Garretson - Kate Hawthorne

Judah Prehn - Max Hawthorne

Gary Farmer - Dan Twelvetrees

Enver Gjokaj - Joseph Rainer

Linda Hamilton - General Eleanor McCallister

What Could Happen in Resident Alien Season 4?

The biggest revelation from the end of Resident Alien Season 3 is Harry and his baby being imprisoned on the Greys' ship, with the Greys being the show's overarching antagonists.

Additionally, fans learned that the Greys' ship has been disguised as the moon for a yet-to-be-determined period.

It is unclear whether the Greys destroyed the moon and replaced it with their ship or if the moon has always been their ship. Either scenario should strike plenty of fear into Earth's population, however, considering the villains' power and longevity as they look to create hybrids between their species and humans.

For Season 4, the most immediate questions will be just how far the Greys are in their quest for world domination and the mystery of how and when Harry will escape their ship and get back to his new home.

Chris Sheridan also spoke with Syfy about Season 3 leaving Patience, Colorado with a Mantid in town, the show's resident shapeshifter species who can transform into anybody.

The creator loved the idea of this plot point moving into Season 4, providing "a great opportunity for stunt casting" and potentially giving Mike and Liv "more murders to solve:"

"Having a Mantid in Patience — who can become anybody — is exciting from a storytelling standpoint because it just seems like mayhem is gonna break out. While [Harry] is up on this spaceship, it's a great opportunity for stunt casting, possibly, as [the Mantid] turns into someone else. A murderous, alien cannibal loose in Patience, Colorado, is exciting. Plus, Mike and Liv need more murders to solve. I think they're gonna be busy."

Sheridan also teased the next steps for Linda Hamilton's General Eleanor McCallister, noting how there is "a certain level of frustration" as she searches for the aliens on Earth:

"We have a very specific idea of where she's going, which I don't want to reveal. But I think there's a certain level of frustration with her. She spent her whole life searching for these aliens and has now found Harry to prove that they exist. But she can't kill him because he's useful to her. I think she's becoming so frustrated with being last in the whole process that she's really searching for answers now... we want to explore her as a little bit lost and making not-so-good decisions. And just looking for some fun stuff for Linda to play."

During Sheridan's appearance at WonderCon 2024, he also explained how he'd like to explore the idea of people not being safe in the show anymore in Season 4:

"And I think what I'd like to explore and make a little more clear in Season 4 is just that, which is, we're kind of not safe anywhere. And this is a problem because people really do believe this. And I've read enough accounts with people—You know, you don't have to be in the middle of the country where nobody is. There are people who write about being abducted from high rises in Manhattan, which I don't understand how that happens."

Something else he wants to see is Harry moving out of his "teen, early teen stage" and have him "grow him up a little bit," establishing a life on his own and making new friends:

"I'd also like to give, you know, as Harry moves out of this stage of Season 3, which is sort of a teen, early teen stage, grow him up a little bit, maybe in Season 4, and maybe he has his own friends... whether it's the portal repair guy that we saw, the little green man—I think Harry should have some friends that just hang out at his house, and they're just playing poker together. I think that would be a lot of fun."

Sheridan later hinted at an expansion of this universe while trying to "ground it as much as possible," making sure the story still works on both a grand and small scale:

"So, I want to expand the Alien Universe a little bit and ground it as much as possible. I think that's one of the keys to the show working, which is you have this big, broad alien stuff, but it also feels real in its own way. So I'd like to do a couple of those things. And I would tell you more, but I don't want to step on the clear things that we have to do after we see what happens at the end of this year."

Resident Alien is now streaming on both Peacock and Netflix.

Read more about Resident Alien below:

Resident Alien: Who Is Rick Neale? Tribute Explained

Who Is Meredith Garretson? 6 Things to Know About Resident Alien Actress

Resident Alien: Here's Why Harry Killed Sam