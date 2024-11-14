Here's When Resident Alien Season 4's Release Is Now Expected

A potential release window for Resident Alien Season 4 may be coming into view thanks to a new production update.

The Syfy comedy, whose third season ran from February to April of this year, stars Moana actor Alan Tudyk as an extraterrestrial being who crash lands in Colorado and is forced to adapt to life amongst humans.

In June, Resident Alien was renewed for a fourth season, which creator Chris Sheridan has teased will "[embrace] more of the alien stuff" seen in the series.

When Could Resident Alien Season 4 Be Released?

Resident Alien

After months of waiting, fans finally have news about when Resident Alien Season 4 could be released.

This comes thanks to an update to the series' production schedule (via a Creative BC production listing) which lists the series as filming in Vancouver, Canada starting on Monday, December 2.

Production should, at least according to the listing, then run through to March 31, 2025.

This is the first real indication of when filming for Season 4 would get underway, and potentially set up when the new episodes may end up seeing the light of day.

Season 1 was filmed from September to October 2020, before being released just over three months later in January 2021.

Season 2 production ran longer, lasting from August 2021 to April 2022, with Part 1 starting its run five months after getting started in January 2022. Part 2 would arrive about eight months after Part 1, in August 2022.

The most recent season of the series (Season 3), had the longest gap between filming and release for the series yet. Production on Season 3 got started in January 2023, would finish in May 2023, and then did not premiere until February 2024.

This nine-month wait between production wrap and release was likely a result of studios being forced to shuffle their releases after the Hollywood shutdown caused by the 2023 actors' and writers' strikes.

With all this in mind, it would not be surprising if a Resident Alien Season 4 was released somewhere between four and six months after it is expected to wrap in March 2025.

This would put its release in the latter half of 2025, likely expected in late summer or early fall of next year.

What Will Happen in Resident Alien Season 4?

Heading into Resident Alien Season 4, there is plenty to be excited about for longtime fans.

Season 3 came to an end with the shocking turn of events where Alan Tudyk's Harry and his friends had been abducted by the Greys (aka the grey-skinned Martian villains of the series).

This came with the reveal that the Grey had been disguising their ship as the moon for some time and had been plotting a full-scale invasion of Earth.

Season 4 will deal with the repercussions of that, as Harry and co. seek to uncover just how far along these plans for world domination are and what they can do to stop it.

Series creator Chris Sheridan previously teased that Season 4 will continue Season 3's trend of leaving the show's central small town of Patience, Colorado in the rearview.

He said a key theme of these new episodes (which were unannounced at the time) would be exploring the idea that "we're kind of not safe anywhere" and the actual scale of this potential invasion:

"And I think what I'd like to explore and make a little more clear in Season 4 is just that, which is, we're kind of not safe anywhere. And this is a problem because people really do believe this. And I've read enough accounts with people—You know, you don't have to be in the middle of the country where nobody is. There are people who write about being abducted from high rises in Manhattan, which I don't understand how that happens."

So, whatever happens in this next chapter of the Resident Alien story, fans know they will be in for what is looking like the biggest entry into the franchise to date.

Resident Alien is now streaming on Peacock in the U.S.