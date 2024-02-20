Who Is Meredith Garretson? 6 Things to Know About Resident Alien Actress

It's time for fans to learn some interesting facts about Resident Alien actress Meredith Garretson.

While Garretson has various acting credits under her belt, it wasn't until she landed the role of Kate Hawthorne in SYFY's Resident Alien series that she truly took the spotlight.

After appearing in the show's first two seasons, Garretson returned in the Season 3 premiere episode that was released on February 14 on SYFY (new episodes also stream on Peacock the next day).

Everything Fans Should Know About Resident Alien's Meredith Garretson

Meredith Graduated From NYU

Meredith Garretson didn't just graduate from New York University. Instead, she earned a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) degree in the school's illustrious Graduate Acting Program.

This degree means that Meredith is among the best of the best when it comes to acting credentials, and other notable alumni from NYU's Graduate Acting Program include actors such as Mahershala Ali, Daniel Dae Kim, and Rainn Wilson.

Meredith Also Attended Maggie Flannigan Studio

Although Meredith earned her degree from NYU, the actress continued to study acting methods at the Maggie Flanagan Studio drama school in New York City.

While there, Maggie specifically studied the Meisner Technique for two years. For those not familiar, the Meisner Technique is when actors choose to focus on other actors when shooting scenes instead of themselves, and it often helps to give a more authentic and conversational feel to a performance.

Meredith is a Founding Member of a Theatre Company

Meredith is one of the founding members of Society Theatre Company based out of New York City.

The company works to produce theatre plays, and Meredith is credited as a performer and a writer on the company's official website.

Fans can visit the website to learn more about Society's productions, which include titles such as Beginning Days of True Jubilation and The Strangers Came Today.

Meredith Starred in Paramount+'s The Offer

In April 2022, Paramount+ released a 10-episode docudrama series based on the making of Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather.

In The Offer, Meredith can be seen portraying Ali McGraw, who was a popular actor in the 1970s.

Meredith showcased her skills alongside Miles Teller, Juno Temple, and Lou Ferrigno, all actors who also appeared in the series.

Meredith is a Spokesperson for OSEA

Alongside acting, Meredith Garretson helps promote products from a company named OSEA.

Established in 1996, OSEA sells health and beauty products that are vegan and cruelty-free, specializing in skincare products that are infused with seaweed.

Meredith has posted many OSEA products on her Instagram account and even has an official coupon code where users can get a discount on the products.

Meredith is Vegan

One reason that Meredith likely enjoys promoting OSEA's products is because she is a vegan herself.

The actress has shared Instagram posts in the past featuring pictures of her food, including a photo dump of a delicious-looking meal from a popular New York City restaurant called Eleven Madison Park.

Where Can Fans Follow Meredith Garretson Online?

Fans can find Meredith Garretson on multiple social media platforms. her Instagram handle is meredithgarretson, and her X (formerly Twitter) username is @meregarretson.

New episodes of Resident Alien are released every Wednesday and are available to stream the following day on Peacock.

