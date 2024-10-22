Who Is Jessica Treska? 4 Things To Know About Hysteria's Judith Actress - Wiki Bio Details

Peacock's supernatural horror series, Hysteria!, introduces viewers to the show and one of its main actors, Jessica Treska, who plays Judith.

Hysteria! (which is unironically the title of Def Leppard's most popular album (and one of its most popular songs)) follows a high school heavy metal band that uses the Satanic Panic movement of the 1980s to build its reputation after the football team's quarterback goes missing.

All eight episodes of the show premiered on Peacock on October 18, and even though the series was just released, Hysteria showrunner and creator Matthew Scott Kane is already hoping that it will last four seasons.

It is also worth noting that God seemingly got involved with Hysteria! at one point, as the crew had difficulty shooting a specific scene.

Meet Jessica Treska - Biography Details

Jessica Treska Started Acting at 9

Although Hysteria! is seemingly Jessica Treska's biggest role, the 21-year-old actress began her acting career at nine.

While speaking to Celebrity Life News in an interview shared via YouTube, Jessica revealed that she "actually auditioned for [her] first acting school on [her] ninth birthday," and after some time, "[she] ended up really loving it:"

"I started acting when I was nine. I actually auditioned for my first acting school on my ninth birthday, and I didn't expect much, I just have always loved performing so I wanted to try it, and I ended up really loving it. I did it for about a year, and then I got an agent and started going to auditions and booking commercials and short films, and then I got a manager and everything just took off from there."

In a separate interview with AMFM Magazine that was shared via YouTube, Jessica talked more about how she specifically got into acting, revealing that she was "approached by someone scouting for actors" when she "was at the mall on [her] ninth birthday:"

"I mean, yeah, there's so many projects I would love to be a part of, but I guess I never really got that bug bite in the traditional sense of an actor growing up always wanting to be an actor. It kind of happened by accident for me. I was at the mall on my ninth birthday and I got approached by someone scouting for actors, and, yeah, I had never considered that, [or] thought about that before."

Jessica also mentioned that "[her] parents were definitely a little skeptical" at first and that it "surprised" her that "they even let [her]" go through with it:

"I was nine years old, I mean, sure, it sounded cool to me, and I just fell into it and ended up loving it. My parents were definitely a little skeptical. I'm actually really surprised they even let me do that."

Jessica's First Major Role Came in Sharp Objects

Jessica Freska is only 21 years old, but she has already starred in multiple productions, such as NBC's Good Girls and The CW's Roswell, New Mexico.

However, her biggest role before Hysteria! came in HBO's Sharp Objects (also starring Amy Adams, Patricia Clarkson, and Sydney Sweeney), where she played Natalie Keene in six of the series' eight episodes.

In an interview with Origin Haus Magazine, Jessica talked about what "drew [her] to" Sharp Objects, explaining that she was particularly fond of the script because of its genre and her fandom of that type of project.

Specifically, Jessica mentioned that the script "always kept [her] thinking of what [was] going to happen next:"

"What really drew me to the script was the mystery behind it, and that it always kept me thinking of what’s going to happen next. I love mystery movies and books, so I was so excited when I read the script because it has everything I love in a show, and I couldn’t wait to be a part of it."

Jessica's Role in Hysteria! Is Her Biggest Yet

In Hysteria!, Jessica appears in all eight episodes and plays Judith, Dylan's love interest.

She had some particularly major moments throughout the season, including burying Dylan alive at one point. Obviously, the two didn't work out in the end.

In an interview with WICS ABS NewsChannel 20 (shared via YouTube), Jessica talked about how she came to land her role on Hysteria!, revealing how she took the "pretty traditional route of booking a project" and "sent in a tape:"

"I mean, it was a pretty traditional route of booking a project. I was given an audition by my agent and manager. I sent in a tape and then I waited, I think a few months, and then I heard back. I was lucky enough to get a producer session with our showrunners and our director."

The actress then explained what that "work session" was like and how she and the crew "really [tried] to hone in on [her] character:"

"It was really more of a work session in terms of really perfecting the scenes, really trying to hone in on this character and what she's all about because she really, really is a complex, really perplexing character. And, yeah, I heard back maybe a week later with some good news from my team."

Jessica Will Next Star in Poets Never Die

Now that all eight episodes of Hysteria! are streaming on Peacock, Jessica Treska will turn her attention toward her next project, a film by Stavros Sideras titled Poets Never Die.

Based on true events, the film will follow the teenage daughter of MI6's leader as she falls in love with a seventeen-year-old freedom fighter rebel.

In the movie (currently in pre-production), Jessica will portray Beth, the teenage main character mentioned in the synopsis.

Fans can find out more about Poets Never Die on the movie's official website, including the poster for the upcoming release.

How To Follow Jessica Treska Online

Fans can follow Jessica on Instagram.

Hysteria! is streaming on Peacock.