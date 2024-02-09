Audiences looking to learn more about Kate Kennedy, one of the leading actors in the Halo series who plays Spartan 125, are in the right place.

The character was one of Master Chief's most loyal teammates as a fellow member of Silver Team. She'll be back for more action for Season 2 of the Paramount+ series, which just started airing new episodes.

5 Facts About Halo Star Kate Kennedy

Kate Kennedy

Kate Kennedy Has Voiced in Assassin's Creed & Other Video Games

While she plays a key character in a video game adaptation on Paramount+, the actress has an extensive list of projects to which she's lent her voice.

One of her biggest voice roles in a game was as Lady Eadwyn in Assassin's Creed: Valhalla.

Some of the other video games she's appeared in include Lies of P, De-Exit: Eternal Matters, Anthem, Battlefield V, World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, Divinity: Original Sin II, and Mass Effect: Andromeda.

Kate Performed at Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2018

In 2018, just a short way from her hometown of London in the United Kingdom, Kate Kennedy performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2018, the world's largest performance arts festival.

The show, titled Hunch, is "about a superhero that has extraordinary gut powers," as she described to Theatre Weekly previously:

"Now, Hunch is about a superhero that has extraordinary gut powers, and she can make decisions for other people when they're in dire need, but the show is really about her counterpart—her Clark Kent, which is Una, who can't make decisions for the life of her. It's about how important decisions are and whether they make who we are, and also about whether we can change other people with our decisions or whether that's a lost cause.

For the most part, the reception of the performance was positive. The Stage gave it four out of five stars, calling it a "fun, intensely physical superhero thriller." Theatre Weekly also gave it the same high score, calling Kennedy's performance "warm and engaging."

What's On Stage only gave the play a three-star review, complimenting the actress for her "likable knack for caricature" but noting how the show "feels oddly inconsequential."

Kate Still Wasn't Tall Enough as Kai in Halo

While Kate Kennedy is 6'3", she still wasn't tall enough for the role of Kai-125.

On the red carpet for Halo's Season 1 premiere in March 2022, the actress told LRM Online that she actually needed platforms on set:

"The Spartans have to be 7-foot. So, I'm nearly there, but I did need a little bit of help. So, we do have platforms... I can't fit through doors, but it works."

Kennedy spoke with Comicbook.com during one of the site's recap episodes of the show, where she revealed how once they "got the role," they "were put into a big training program:

"The audition—well, there are quite a few auditions, but it was, I think they were definitely looking for tall actors. I remember the waiting room being full of an entire basketball team. But once you got the role, we were put on a big training program. So, we had boot camps and quite a rigorous training system that we started pretty early."

The actor further explained how they needed to do more intense training to accomplish the many rigorous scenes:

"So, [we started] back in August 2019, and then we started filming three or four months later, and the training continued. So, whether we were filming or not, we were training every day for hours, and then depending on the type of scene that we were building up to, like specific action scenes for my character or other scenes that required certain physicality, we would differ the training and do some cross-training; different types of training to be able to pull it off in the suit."

Kate Next Stars in Squadron 42

One of Kate Kennedy's next big projects will be the upcoming video game Squadron 42.

The project boasts some big actors, including Mark Hamill, Gary Oldman, Gillian Anderson, and more.

The official description of the game on its website describes it as "a cinematic single-player adventure" set within "the Star Citizen Universe:"

"Embark on a cinematic single-player adventure as a rookie Navy combat pilot in the Star Citizen universe. Get to know your crewmates aboard a living capital ship while deciding on how to overcome challenging missions and deadly enemies."

There is currently no release window for the game.

How To Follow Kate Kennedy Online

Kate Kennedy can be found online on Instagram and Twitter, both with the @katekenners username.

Halo is now streaming on Paramount+.