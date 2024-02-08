These are all the key characters and cast members in Halo Season 2, one of Paramount+’s biggest shows.

While Season 1 didn’t generate the best reception, Master Chief is back for another round nonetheless. Thankfully, critics who saw advance episodes seem to feel more positively about Season 2 than its freshman season, with Screen Rant calling it “a noticeable improvement.”

Cast & Characters of Halo Season 2

Pablo Schreiber - Master Chief

Paramount+

Yes, Master Chief does take off his helmet—and underneath is Pablo Schreiber. After experiencing something strange during a mission, Spartan 117 starts to suspect something big is coming, and it doesn’t seem like command is doing anything about it.

Schreiber is known by many for his time as George ‘Pornstache’ Mendez in Orange is the New Black. He can also be seen in Candy, Den of Thieves, and Defending Jacob.

Natascha McElhone - Dr. Halsey

Paramount+

Natascha EcElhone is the notorious Dr. Halsey, the brilliant, if not ethically questionable, woman who created the Spartan super soldiers. While she escaped judgment at the end of Season 1, her story on the show is far from over.

The actress can be seen in The First, The Crown, Hotel Portofino, and more.

Jen Taylor - Cortana

Paramount+

Cortana is an artificial intelligence owned by the UNSC and designed by Dr. Halsey herself. In Season 1, she was implanted into Master Chief’s mind, but as Season 2 picks up, she has been removed—though the details remain a mystery.

Taylor was the original voice for Cortana in the Halo franchise. She also voices Princess Peach in most of her video game appearances.

Charlie Murphy - Makee

Halo

Charlie Murphy plays Makee, a human inducted into the Covenant at an early age. She formed a uniquely deep bond with Master Chief in Season 1 but seemingly died in the finale.

Despite being dead, she does show face in Season 2.

The actress also appears in Peaky Blinders, Happy Valley, and Obsession.

Danny Sapani - Captain Jacob Keyes

Halo

Jacob Keyes, played by Danny Sapani in the television series, is a Captain in the UNSC Fleet Command (FLEETCOM) Asymmetric Warfare Research Group. While he’s trying to get past his involvement in Dr. Halsey’s sketchy projects, juggling his loyalties to the UNSC and the Spartans is proving to be difficult.

He is one of the Spartan’s last true allies within the UNSC.

Some of Sapani’s previous onscreen credits include Harlots, Killing Eve, and The Diplomat.

Olive Gray - Dr. Miranda Keyes

Halo

Olive Gray’s Dr. Miranda Keyes is one of the smartest scientists at the UNSC, though it’s a wonder she turned out how she did as she’s the daughter of Jacob Keyes and Catherine Halsey. Needless to say, those two aren’t the best parental figures to be stuck with.

Home from Home, Dark Money, and Save Me are a few of Gray's previous projects.

Bokeem Woodbine - Soren-066

Paramount+

Soren-066, brought to life by Bokeem Woodbine, was a childhood friend of John-117’s who was also once part of the Spartan program. Since then, he’s made a life for himself outside of the UNSC.

While Soren-066’s paths only briefly crossed with Master Chief’s in Season 1, hopefully, that’ll be different for Season 2.

Woodbine is known for his time as Mike Milligan in Fargo, Sheriff Domingo in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and Shocker in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Shabana Azmi - Admiral Margaret Parangosky

Halo

While Shabana Azmi’s Admiral Margaret Parangosky was the head of the Office of Naval Intelligence with the UNSC, she no longer holds that position. However, where she stands now remains unknown.

The actress can also be seen in Next of Kin, The Empire, 24:India, and more.

Natasha Culzac - Riz-028

Paramount+

Natasha Culzac’s Riz-028 is no less tough than any of her Spartan teammates. Still, when the events of Season 2 begin, her body is having a hard time handling the punishment that they go through on a daily basis.

Some of Culzac’s previous projects are The Witcher, Cursed, and The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies.

Yerin Ha - Kwan Ha

Paramount+

Yerin Ha’s Kwan Ha was last seen happy and victorious on Madrigal, but that status quo doesn’t last long. Before she knows it, her path crosses once again with the dump that is the Rubble.

Some of Ha’s previous work includes Reef Break, Troppo, and Bad Behavior.

Bentley Kalu - Vannak-134

Paramount+

Vannak-134, brought to life by Bentley Kalu, is perhaps the most stoic, blunt, and rigid member of Team Silver—which is saying a lot. He’s incredibly loyal and will always be there for the fight against the Covenant.

Kalu also appears in The Wheel of Time, Get Even, Morbius, and more.

Kate Kennedy - Kai-125

Paramount+

Kate Kennedy’s Kai-125 was the second Spartan on Silver Team to take out their Pelican, following in the footsteps of Master Chief. Season 2 picks up with Kal potentially questioning some of John’s actions while still trying to be a friendly voice of reason.

The actress can be seen in the 2023 movie Haar, and she lends her voice to games like Lies of P and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

Fiona O’Shaughnessy - Laera

Fiona O’Shaughnessy

Laera is Soren-666’s wife. In Season 2, she finds herself in a place where she can’t trust those close to her, and her home on the Rubble may not be as safe as it once was.

O’Shaughnessy’s previous projects include Striking Out, Don’t Breathe 2, Foundation, and more.

Tylan Bailey - Kessler

Tylan Bailey

Tylan Bailey’s Kessler is the son of Soren-666 and Laera. In Season 2, he forms an unexpected bond with Kwan Ha.

Halo is Bailey’s first onscreen credit.

Joseph Morgan - James Ackerson

Joseph Morgan

After the events of Season 1, Dr. Halsey needed a replacement, and Joseph Morgan’s James Ackerson is just that. Though, he certainly doesn’t take it easy on the Spartans—so much so that it isn't long until Master Chief starts to distrust him.

Morgan is most known for his time as the big bad Klaus Mikaelson across The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and Legacies. He also recently portrayed Sebastian Blood in Titans.

Cristina Rodlo - Talia Perez

Halo

Talia Perez, played by Cristina Rodlo, is a UNSC corporal who survives a unique and harrowing experience while fighting the Covenant alongside Master Chief in Season 2’s premiere episode.

The actress can also be seen in 68 Whiskey, The Terror, and Too Old to Die Young.

Marvin Jones III - Louis-036

Marvin Jones III

Marvin Jones III plays Louis-036, a blind, former Spartan who has found fulfillment in life outside the usual combat-driven state of being for his kin.

The actor can also be seen as Tobias Whale in Black Lightning and Tombstone in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Christina Bennington - Assistant

Christina Bennington

Christina Bennington’s assistant is a mysterious character who interacts with Dr. Halsey in the new predicament she finds herself in at the start of Season 2.

Bennington can be seen in the television series Nova Jones and will be in the upcoming show So Long, Marianne.

Halo Season 2 is now streaming on Paramount +.